44 Cheap Ways To Make Life Nowadays SO Much Better

It's the little things in life that make it better — like freshly baked pastries, a relaxing soak in the tub, or even something as simple as a tidy home. But if you lean in close, I'll let you in on a little secret: There are tons of cheap products on Amazon that'll make life nowadays so much better, and I've included a bunch of them on this list.

No matter what makes you smile, you can probably find it on Amazon. Those freshly baked pastries I mentioned? They'll slide right off your pan using the silicone baking mats I've included here. And if you love kicking back in the tub after a long day of work, be sure to check out the waterproof bathtub caddy that's listed. (Not only are there designated slots for your book and wine glass, but it's also made from chic bamboo — not plastic.) And if nothing brightens your day like a tidy home, there are cabinet shelves designed to fit around your plumbing, BPA-free bins for your refrigerator, and even a laptop stand made from sturdy aluminum.

As for me, I've already added the smart light switch to my cart. (I'm tired of getting up off the couch to turn them on and off, aren't you?) Keep scrolling for tons of genius products that help make every day just a little bit brighter.

These Baking Mats Made From Non-Stick Silicone AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only are they made from non-stick silicone, but these baking mats are also heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit so that they're suitable for oven use. You can also use them to roll out pastries or dough, and each one is sized to fit into half-sheet size pans.

A Pack Of Colorful Cupcake Liners That Are Reusable AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Cup Liners (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Just pop these cupcake liners into your muffin tins when it's time to bake, and they'll prevent your treats from sticking to the edges. They're made from non-stick silicone that's heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and each one is also stain- as well as odor-resistant.

The Organizer That Keeps Your Makeup Palettes Sorted iDesign Makeup Palette Organizer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Don't leave your makeup palettes stacked in the corner of your vanity — keep them out in fashionable display with this organizer. It's made from clear, BPA-free plastic that compliments any style of decor, and there are enough dividers to hold up to nine palettes.

A Salad Spinner That Doubles As A Colander OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner Amazon $30 See On Amazon iUsually, dressing won't stick to your salad greens very well when they're wet, so get rid of all that water with this spinner. The inner basket is removable so that you can use it as a colander, and it's easy to use; the handle only needs a few pumps to dry your greens.

This Scalp Massager That Helps Lather Your Shampoo MAXSOFT Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Sure, showers are relaxing as it is — but they can be even better with this scalp massager. The handheld brush is equipped with a spiky surface that scratches your head while lathering the shampoo for a thorough cleaning. It also helps increase blood circulation and comes in three colors: green, pink, and purple.

A Smart Light Switch That's Compatible With Alexa TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switch Amazon $17 See On Amazon Just pair this smart switch with Alexa or Google Home, and you'll be able to turn your lights on and off using voice commands — all from the comfort of your couch. You can also set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home, and the downloadable app lets you control them remotely.

This Cooling Rack That Collapses For Easy Storage Wilton Collapsible Cooling Rack Amazon $24 See On Amazon Regular cooling racks take up a ton of countertop space, whereas this tiered version has enough space for dozens of cookies. It collapses down for easy storage when you're done using it, and many reviewers wrote about how it's "easy to clean."

A Paint Mixer That Attaches To Your Power Drill Allway Tools Paint Mixer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Just pop this mixer attachment to your power drill, and it'll thoroughly mix your paint so that it's ready to use. Plus, the propeller easily rinses clean under running water. There's also no need to worry about compatibility, as it's designed to work with all kinds of drills.

These Furniture Sliders That Work On Carpet SuperSliders Furniture Sliders (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether your floors are hardwood or carpeted, because these furniture sliders make it easy to push heavy pieces around without friction. They're wide enough to work with all types of furniture legs, and there are four colors to choose from: linen, grey, brown, or black.

An LED Light Bar With A Dusk-To-Dawn Sensor GE Ultrabrite LED Light Bar (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Illuminate your hallways with these LED light bars so that you can always see where you're going — especially at night. The narrow shape means they won't block your second outlet, and the built-in dusk-to-dawn sensor prevents them from turning on when the room is already bright.

This Sleek Kitchen Mat Made With Plush Memory Foam DEXI Anti Fatigue Comfort Mat Kitchen Rug Amazon $30 See On Amazon While standing on your feet all day — whether you're working, cooking, or anything in-between — there's nothing quite like having this anti-fatigue mat in your kitchen. It boasts a plush memory foam surface atop a non-slip base, and it's available in three sleek shades: black, brown, and gray.

The Suction-Cup Foot Scrubber With A Built-In Pumice Stone Fresh Feet- Foot Scrubber With Pumice Stone Amazon $15 See On Amazon Washing your feet just got so much easier, all thanks to this foot scrubber. The cleaning accessory sticks to the bottom of your shower with suction cups and provides a surface for cleaning and smoothing your skin, thanks to the built-in bristles and pumice stone.

The Laser Toy That Keeps Your Cat Amused For Hours goopow Automatic Interactive Laser Toy Amazon $25 See On Amazon Just turn on this interactive laser cat toy the next time your feline is bored, and they'll have hours of amusement chasing the beam around your floors. And don't worry about your cat getting used to it, as there are multiple laser modes to choose from: silent, fast, slow, and flashing.

A Misting Stand That Attaches To Your Hose Orbit Portable Mist Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon You don't need to hire someone to gently mist you on hot summer days — just attach this misting stand to your hose. The flexible design means you can bend and twist it into any shape, and each order comes with an interchangeable flower misting head for a garden-friendly look.

These Airtight Storage Containers That Keep Ingredients Fresh Chef's Path Storage Container Set (14-Pieces) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Not only do these storage containers help you organize your pantry, but they're also airtight to help your ingredients stay fresh. They're great for dry items like pasta, candy, and nuts, or even art supplies. Plus, each order also comes with a pack of chalkboard labels.

A Shelf That Mounts To Your Shower Wall Without Any Drilling KINCMAX Shower Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from rustproof stainless steel, this shelf is almost too easy to install. Each order comes with super-sticky adhesive that lets you mount it to your shower wall without any drilling, and there are even four convenient hooks where you can hang sponges, loofahs, and more.

The Headphone Stand Made With 3 USB Ports coozoo Headphone Stand with USB Port Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can protect your headphones and charge them at the same time with this stand, which easily mounts underneath your desk using either the included adhesive or screws. And with three built-in USB ports, you can easily charge multiple devices — not just your headphones.

A Set Of Shelves That Fit Underneath Your Sink Simple Houseware Expandable Under Sink Shelf Amazon $23 See On Amazon The plumbing underneath your sink usually makes it difficult to add shelves — but not these ones. The panels are adjustable so that you can move them around to accommodate your pipes, and you have the choice of two finishes: bronze or silver.

The Spray That Prevents Your Glasses From Fogging Up Optix Anti-Fog Spray Amazon $11 See On Amazon Just give your lenses a few spritzes of this anti-fog spray, and it'll prevent them from fogging up when you go outside. The formula is suitable for all types of non-AR coated lenses, and you're not limited to just glasses — you can also use it on binoculars, scopes, hockey shields, and more.

An Eye Pillow Filled With Soothing Lavender DreamTime Eye Pillow with Lavender Amazon $11 See On Amazon Unlike many standard eye pillows lined with cushioning, this one is filled with a blend of natural flax seeds and soothing lavender to help calm your mind as you relax. The best part? You can keep it in your freezer to use as a cold compress when you're feeling extra-stressed.

This Smartphone Mount For Windows & Mirrors AIRSTIK Phone Mount Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don't need any tools to add this smartphone mount to your mirrors, windows, or any other glass surface — simply press it on and it'll stay put. Plus, it's sturdy enough that it can hold up to 2 pounds — and it's available in black or white.

A Set Of Bins To Keep Your Fridge Looking Neat Vtopmart Refrigerator Organizer Bins (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of letting your produce roam free, just keep your fridge looking neat by storing items in these bins. They're BPA-free as well as lightweight, and the built-in handles make it easy to slide them in and out whenever you need something.

The Gadget That Helps You Locate Misplaced Items Tile Mate Amazon $19.99 $14.20 See On Amazon If you're always forgetting where you put your keys, phone, or even your wallet, make sure to check out this Tile. By connecting it via Bluetooth to your smartphone, you can have it let out a loud ring anytime you lose something. And because it has a range of up to 200 feet, you won't have to worry about being too far away.

An Organizer For Your Sponges, Soaps, & Dish Scrubbers GOOD TO GOOD Kitchen Sink Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from flexible silicone that easily washes clean, this tray is the perfect spot to keep your sponges, scrubbers, and dish soap. It keeps your wet sponges off the counter to help them dry quickly, and you have the option of two colors: dark gray or light gray.

The Non-Slip Liners Made Without Any Adhesive Gorilla Grip Drawer and Shelf Liner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Simply lay this liner down on your shelves and in your drawers, and it'll help keep items from sliding around if you knock into them. Installation is a breeze since there's no adhesive backing to work with, and any trimmed pieces can even be repurposed as grippers to open jars.

A Steamer That Melts Away Microwave Messes Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Just fill this steam cleaner with vinegar, water, and lemon juice — and then pop it into the microwave for about 7 minutes. Steam will erupt out of the top portion, loosening up any baked-on crud that's stuck to the inside of your microwave. That way, you can easily wipe it out with a towel.

This Cold Brew Coffee Maker With A Reusable Filter Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don't need to spend money on wasteful paper filters with this cold brew coffee maker, as it features a reusable fine mesh filter. The entire container is BPA-free, and you can even use it to brew tea. And don't worry about keeping your coffee fresh — the airtight lid helps lock in that rich flavor.

A Hand Mixer That Takes The Work Out Of Baking Mueller Electric Hand Mixer Amazon $30 See On Amazon In my opinion, the most tiring part of baking is stirring everything thoroughly — so why not lighten your load with this electric hand mixer? Each order comes with two chrome-plated dough hooks as well as two regular beaters, and the compact storage base makes it easy to keep everything together.

The Panini Press For Delicious Sandwiches, Meats, & Veggies George Foreman Panini Press Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only are the plates within this panini press removable as well as dishwasher-safe, but this particular version from George Foreman also heats up extra-fast. Choose from two colors — black or platinum — and watch the indicator lights to know when it's plugged in and hot.

A Memory Foam Pillow With An Icy Lining Of Cooling Gel Classic Brands Reversible Cool Gel and Memory Foam Double-Sided Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon This orthopedic pillow is filled with warm, soft memory foam — but one side is lined with temperature-regulating cooling gel that feels icy against your skin. Therefore, it's great for nights where you want to cool down (but stay comfortable). The loft is 5 inches thick and suitable for multiple sleeping positions.

This Air Fryer That Makes Deliciously Crispy Foods NUWAVE Air Fryer Amazon $60 See On Amazon Frying foods can be incredibly messy, but this air fryer can deliver the same deliciously crispy foods while keeping your stovetop clean. It's also versatile: You can use it to bake desserts, grill meats, or even roast chicken in addition to frying food.

A Wine Opener That Can Pop 30 Bottles On 1 Charge Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only can it uncork up to 30 bottles when fully charged, but this wine opener also comes with a fashionable charging stand that adds a touch of style to any countertop or bar. The blue light helps brighten the cork area, and one foil cutter is included with each order.

The Kitchen Press That Bakes Everything From Pizza To Quesadillas Betty Crocker Pizza Maker Amazon $34 See On Amazon When you're in need of a quick meal and can't wait for the stove to preheat, just whip out this baking press. the non-stick cooking plates are suitable for everything from pizzas to quesadillas, and it's so versatile that you can even use it to make croissants.

A Food Processor That Takes Up Hardly Any Space EZBASICS Food Processor Amazon $25 See On Amazon Many food processors are large and bulky, but this compact option takes up hardly any space inside your cabinets. Despite its small size, it still boasts two speed settings that you can choose from depending on whether you need a fine or coarse chop. Plus, the sharp blades are perfect for whipping up salsas, marinades, and more.

This Laptop Stand Made From Premium Aluminum Nulaxy Laptop Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon I have this laptop stand in my home office, and I can confirm that the premium aluminum construction is really durable. You can even dissemble it down into three pieces so that it's easy to take with you while traveling, and it's compatible with all laptops up to 15 inches.

A Foot Rest That Can Help Prevent Muscle Fatigue Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a teardrop design that keeps your feet ergonomically positioned, this foot rest is an easy way to help prevent muscle fatigue as you sit at your desk. The non-slip bottom prevents it from moving if you accidentally kick it, and the inside is filled with pure memory foam.

The Bathtub Tray That Turns Any Bathroom Into A Spa Bambusi Bathtub Tray Amazon $35 See On Amazon Few things are as relaxing as reading your favorite book as you soak in the tub, and this bathtub tray ensures that your electronics stay high and dry. There are multiple slots for wine glasses, candles, soaps, and more. Plus, since it's made from high-quality bamboo with a waterproof varnish, you don't have to worry about getting it wet.

An Inflatable Lounger That Doesn't Require An Air Pump Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Amazon $38 See On Amazon You don't need to lug around an air pump to use this inflatable lounger; simply whisk it through the wind and it'll fill up with air. It'll also easily deflate into the included carrying bag once you're ready to go, and the built-in headrest will help keep your neck supported as you lounge.

The Undated Planner You Can Use Anytime During The Year Clever Fox Planner Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you have a habit of half-using your planners, don't fret: You can use this one on and off throughout the year since the pages are undated. Each one comes with more than 150 colorful stickers you can use to decorate or add emphasis to notes, and there's even bonus writing space for brainstorming ideas.

A Pair Of Tongue Scrapers That Help Remove Odor-Causing Bacteria Cbiumpro Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon When regular brushing and mouth washes don't do the trick for removing odor-causing bacteria, you can give these scrapers a try. They're made from smooth stainless steel that's completely rustproof, and you can even squeeze the handles together for a better fit.

These Wool Balls That Help Your Clothes Dry Faster S&T Inc. Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These Wool Balls That Help Your Clothes Dry FasterNot only do these wool dryer balls aerate your clothes as they tumble so that they dry faster, but each one is made from 100% New Zealand wool. They also help soften your clothes while reducing static — and unlike regular dryer sheets, they're reusable.

A Water Bottle That Reminds You To Take Regular Sips BOTTLED JOY Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $17 See On Amazon Able to hold up to 1 gallon of water, this bottle features time markings on the side that remind you to take sips throughout the day. It's completely BPA-free as well as recyclable, and the wide mouth is large enough to fit ice cubes.

The Resistance Bands That Help You Get Toned At Home Te-Rich Resistance Bands Amazon $20 See On Amazon A good set of resistance bands like these ones are a must-have for any home gym. They're made from a strong blend of cotton and latex that instantly snaps back to size once you release, and they're so versatile that you can use them to tone muscles all over your body (if that's what you want).