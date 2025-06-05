When Ilona Maher finishes a rugby game — one that’s full of tackles, sprints, and mauls — she doesn’t rush to the locker room to relax and ice down. Instead, she goes out to meet her fans. For the Olympic medalist, saying hi to the crowds is her priority. “I love that they connect with me and see themselves in me,” the 28-year-old tells Bustle. “I like to go out and say thank you.”

After playing rugby 15s at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, Maher went on to represent Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in rugby sevens, where she quickly became one of the sport’s biggest ambassadors in the United States. On her TikTok account, she brought fans into the Olympic Village, wowed everyone with her skills on the rugby pitch, and quickly gained followers. She’s now at 3.5 million.

If you weren’t tuned into the sport in 2020, you might have gotten on board after the 2024 Paris Games, where Maher once again played center for the women’s rugby sevens team. (ICYDK, that’s a shorter, smaller version with fewer players.) It’s more fast-paced, which is why you’re likely familiar with the sight of Maher breaking tackles and booking it down the field.

Since she helped Team USA win its first-ever medal in women’s rugby, Maher has been booked and busy. There was Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars; a stint with the Bristol Bears, a rugby 15 team in England; and the March 25 launch of her podcast, House of Maher, with her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna. When posting about the show’s debut on Instagram, she joked, “the family group chat is now live.”

Her candid, hilarious social media presence has amplified her star power off the pitch. It’s also a way for her to show that her strength is feminine. On an Instagram post revealing her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover last year, comments range from “if this had been available when i was in high school i wouldn’t need therapy” to “I often come back to this photo and feel empowered by you.”

That sense of inspiration is a theme throughout her career, as seen by her latest partnership for the campaign You Sponsored by TJ Maxx. For this campaign, the brand will find 10 “True Originals” — women who are authentically themselves — to award custom sponsorships, including $20,000 in funding, to support their goals. (If that’s you, go ahead and apply here.) Each sponsorship recipient will be paired with one of TJ Maxx’s five co-sponsors for this campaign: Jen Atkin, Carly Cushnie, Chloe Flower, Renée Elise Goldsberry, or Maher. “Only 10% of women are sponsored, and I think this can help people take off,” she says. “I'm excited to work more with them and to see what we can create.”

Here, Bustle caught up with Maher to talk about what life’s been like lately and what she’s looking forward to.

Many people know about rugby solely because of you. How does it feel to attract so many new fans to the sport?

It’s an honor. It’s why I started doing social media in the first place. It feels good that my little videos [on TikTok] have helped lead people to the stands.

Why do you think rugby is becoming more popular in general?

People are understanding that women’s sports are fun to watch. It’s also a full-contact sport, so we have big hits, runs, and tackles. It’s different from what a lot of Americans have seen before.

How can someone get involved with it?

Rugby in America started as a club sport, so most people don’t start until after college. At its core, it’s all about community. It doesn’t matter what age you are. I’m telling you, whatever city you live in, there is a club that would be so happy to have you, even if you have no experience.

How do you get in the zone before you play?

I write in my notebook, then I connect with my teammates and focus on being an athlete. I lock in. It doesn’t take much. This is my job. I’m here. I’m going to do it.

Your sister Olivia started the Girl Dinner trend. What’s yours?

A deconstructed sandwich: cheese, a pickle, and then some bread. It could just be a sandwich if I wanted it to, but I like to kind of pick at it.

What do you do in your downtime?

I’m very into romance books — right now I’m reading one about a cowboy — and I like going out to dinner. I also like going on long walks and paying for expensive lattes.

Many women wish they had someone like you to look up to when they were young. How does that feel?

I love that they see that in me, and I wish I could have been that for them, but I know that I’m hopefully giving another generation a shot at seeing a role model. I also believe you can work on your self-image at any age. It’s never too late.

What’s next for you?

The World Cup, coming up in August in England. That will be massive.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.