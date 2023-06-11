When it comes to styling your home, interior designers know which accessories will provide the best bang for your buck. So to get the low-down, I’ve reached out to some design professionals to find out how they impress their clients with surprisingly affordable decor pieces. Below, you’ll find everything from wall décor to organizing essentials and even some accent lighting options and fun decorative pieces to suit all styles.

To give your home an upgrade without spending a lot, scroll on for affordable decor ideas that designers use to keep their clients happy.

1 A Battery-Powered Display Light For Wall Art Or Bookshelves LUXSWAY Wireless Picture Light Amazon $31 See On Amazon Gina Caulkins, founder and principal designer at California Daydreams, says that one of her favorite (and easy) home upgrades is installing battery-powered picture lights, explaining, “They give a room a high-end look even though they're super affordable.” The wireless design is easy to install virtually anywhere and this one even comes with an optional timer and a remote to control the brightness. Colors: 3

2 This Small Faux Leather Tray For Odds & Ends SANZIE Faux Leather Tray Amazon $23 See On Amazon When it comes to catchall storage, “This leather tray is perfect for corralling spare keys, AirPods, jewelry, and other odds and ends. It’s the perfect blend of form and function,” explains Heather Goerzen, design director at Havenly The tray is the perfect size for an entryway table, dresser, or kitchen counter, measuring about 7.5 inches wide, and comes in a variety of color and hardware finishes to choose from. Colors: 8

3 These Wire Baskets That Keep Closets & Kitchen Staples Organized JUNCHU CHERRY Wire Storage Baskets (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Goerzen recommends using these wire storage baskets to keep your pantries and closets neat, noting, "They’re such a great organization tool, and so sleek and affordable!" Each of the baskets is 11 inches long and just under 9 inches wide, so they’re great for stashing fruit and snacks in your pantry, and they can even be used to neatly organize hand towels or other essentials in your bathroom. Colors: 7

4 These Remote Control Outlets That’ll Turn On 3 Lights At Once BN-LINK Wireless Outlet Switch (4 Pieces) Amazon $18 See On Amazon “As a designer, I always recommend having two to four light sources per room,” advises Goerzen, “and these outlet remotes help me pull it off in my own home.” The four-piece set syncs up automatically, includes three outlet plugs for lighting or devices, and has a remote that lets you control each of the plugs from anywhere in the room.

5 A Set Of Nonslip Rug Pads To Keep Them Flat & In Place Rabenda Rug Grippers (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Curled rug corners and crooked mats can make even the nicest homes look disheveled — not to mention they’re a tripping hazard. Goerzen recommends using rug grippers to help keep them in place and says, “They’re especially helpful when you can’t use a rug pad, or when a door needs to open over a rug.” These ones have dual-sided adhesive that’s hardwood-safe and washable for easy care.

6 This Muslin Cotton Throw Blanket For Some Airy Texture KyraHome Organic Muslin Cotton Throw Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon Throw blankets are an easy and inexpensive way to add a pop of color and softness to any space. “I’ve personally used this muslin throw in a lot of design projects,” notes Goerzen, adding, “It’s lightweight, comes in versatile colors, and really adds a touch of texture to your room or bed.” The blanket is made of 100% pre-washed muslin cotton and has cute, decorative fringe at the ends. Colors: 11 | Sizes: 3

7 A Set Of Soft Corduroy Pillow Covers With Snuggle-Worthy Texture Fancy Home Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Jennifer Verruto, CEO and founder at Blythe Interiors says, “It’s so easy to add some style and character to a room by picking some contrast pillows, something with color, texture, or pattern” — and these striped corduroy pillow covers fit the bill. They feature an invisible zipper and are easily removable for machine washing and drying. Choose from fun colors such as mustard yellow, coral, and dusty blue. Colors: 20 | Sizes: 8

8 This Fan-Favorite Pillow Insert With A Soft & Squishy Fill Pillowflex Synthetic Down Pillow Insert Amazon $31 See On Amazon When choosing a throw pillow insert, Verruto recommends that you “size up the filling for a fuller look,” and suggests using a 22-inch pillow inside of a 20-inch cover. This 22 by 22-inch pillow insert is made with soft, supportive synthetic down material and has received thousands of rave reviews from shoppers who love the plump and squishy fill. One fan wrote, “They have the look and feel of down, but are more supportive, stay fluffed longer, and there's no feathers/quills.” Sizes: 59

9 A Set Of Wireless Wall Sconces With Removable & Rechargeable Lights Lenarinter Rechargeable Wall Sconce (2-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon To give the look of professionally installed accent lighting without the electrician, Verruto suggests using wall sconces with battery-operated lightbulbs inside, explaining, “Skipping the electrical hard wiring is a big cost saver and even a renter can do it.” This set of wall sconces features linen shades, dimmable and removable lights that can be recharged easily via included USB-C cables, and a color-changing mode to set the mood. Styles: 2

10 These Modern Wall Planters For A Pop Of Color Umbra Wall Planters (Set Of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re ever not sure where to start, Verruto notes, “Nearly every time a room is missing something, a plant fixes the problem,” and suggests hanging plants on the wall “to bring a pop of color and freshness to your space.” These geometric wall planters are a fun way to display small plants or faux greens, and they come in several colors and sizes to choose from. Colors: 5 | Sizes and styles: 5

11 This Peel & Stick Wallpaper With A Bold Floral Print HAOKHOME Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $13 See On Amazon To create an accent wall or liven up your space a bit, Verruto suggests using some wallpaper with a large colorful print to add a bit of drama. This peel-and-stick wallpaper features a bold floral pattern in two shades to choose from, and it can be easily removed if desired — a great option for renters. Colors: 2 | Sizes: 3

12 A Textured Linen-Look Wallpaper In Neutral Tones TANONE Cream Linen Wallpaper Amazon $11 See On Amazon And while bold patterns and colors are fun in some spaces, Verruto says, “If subtle is more your style, you might enjoy the timeless simplicity of grass cloth,” as seen in this faux linen peel-and-stick wallpaper. This neutral pick looks great almost anywhere, including on accent walls, bathrooms, or on the back wall of bookshelves, and it has a woven texture that’ll add a natural touch to the space. Colors: 5 | Sizes: 4

13 This Versatile Runner For Color & Texture Vaukki Hallway Runner Rug Amazon $35 See On Amazon Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and founder of Arsight, likes adding a few vibrant rugs throughout the home to infuse color and texture and create separation between spaces. This colorful runner has a pretty medallion pattern throughout and features a nonslip bottom, soft shed-resistant fibers on top, and a machine-washable construction for easy cleaning. Colors: 5 | Sizes: 4

14 A Set Of Maintenance-Free Faux Potted Plants Der Rose Artificial Potted Plants (3 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Kropovinsky notes that houseplants are a great way to “inject vibrancy and vitality into any room.” But if you’re not into the maintenance of live plants, consider these faux potted plants that look surprisingly realistic. Each one comes in a paper pulp planter and measures about 10 inches high for a wide variety of placement options.

15 This Pack Of Dimmable Edison Bulbs With A Soft White Glow Hudson Bulb Co. Vintage Edison LED Light Bulbs (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only do these Edison LED bulbs look really cool in transparent light fixtures, but Kropovinsky notes that swapping your bulbs “can significantly impact your home's overall ambiance.” The pack of six bulbs features a dimmable soft white light, and each one provides approximately 20,000 hours of illumination. A non-dimmable option and several other colors are also available. Colors: 6 | Styles: 2

16 A Set Of Matching Frames For A Sophisticated Gallery Wall Upsimples Picture Frames (Set of 5) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you choose to display your favorite photos or abstract prints, Kropovinsky says that art pieces are a powerful way to “infuse personal flair and sophistication into your living space.” Use these matching photo frames to create a custom gallery wall, and choose from a variety of frame colors and sizes to suit your design style. Colors: 10 | Sizes: 13

17 These Modern Drawer Pulls To Refresh The Look Of Your Cabinets HBL' Matte Black Euro Cabinet Pulls Amazon $26 See On Amazon To give cabinets, drawers, and other fixtures a refresh, Kropovinsky suggests that clients upgrade the hardware — and this set of matte black cabinet pulls will add a modern touch to your kitchen and bathroom. They’re made from durable stainless steel, come in seven sizes to fit all types of cabinets and drawers, and include the hardware needed for installation. Colors: 3 | Sizes: 7

18 A Natural Mat That Instantly Elevates The Space THE BEER VALLEY Jute Rug Amazon $27 See On Amazon Monica Guarnaschelli, owner of Indigomaven Interiors, explains that natural materials can instantly elevate your space and recommends a jute mat to welcome guests. This hand-woven mat features a braided design made from sustainably harvested jute and makes a great upgrade for your entryway, or even the kitchen, bedroom, or living room. Colors: 4 | Sizes: 7

19 A Designer-Favorite Coffee Table Book That’s Packed With Advice Elements of Style: Designing a Home & a Life by Erin Gates Amazon $16 See On Amazon “With a chic striped spine, this designer fave coffee table book is a tablescape hero,” explains Guarnaschelli, adding, “Once you own it, you'll constantly spot it styled on shelves in print and TV.” The best-selling book includes 336 pages of photos, advice, and ideas for decorating a home that reflects your own personal style, as well as anecdotes about the author’s own design journey.

20 A Chic Metal First Aid Box To Organize Your Medicine Cabinet Lassos Boutique Retro Enameled First Aid Box Amazon $35 See On Amazon Medicine cabinets and drawers can easily become overwhelmed with cold remedies and first aid supplies, but Guarnaschelli recommends using this retro-style first aid box to keep it all together, deeming it “utilitarian chic at its finest.” The enameled black-and-white metal box includes small compartments and a removable inner tray, plus handles on both sides for easy carrying.

21 This Natural Rattan Basket That Adds Warmth & Texture HITOMEN Rattan Basket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Grey Joyner, owner of Grey Joyner Interiors, advises clients, “Intentionally placing decorative objects around your home adds warmth and texture to a space.” For a versatile option, Joyner suggests decorative bowls such as this hand-woven rattan basket, which features a pretty scalloped edge for an elevated look that works well in any room. Sizes: 3

22 A Hand-Carved Wooden Bowl With An Endless Number Of Uses Santa Barbara Design Studio Wood Bowl Amazon $18 See On Amazon Similar to the above pick, this hand-carved wooden bowl is a versatile design piece that would look beautiful on a shelf or as part of a decorative centerpiece. It’s made out of lightweight paulownia wood with a natural grain design throughout and measures about 11.5 inches in diameter. One reviewer described it as “perfect for a coffee table.”

23 A Bold Picture Frame That Lets You Experiment With Color LASODY Green Picture Frame Amazon $23 See On Amazon Joyner also enjoys infusing pops of color into design spaces and suggests using picture frames like this fun green one because “they are small enough that you can really experiment with color without feeling like it overwhelms a space.” The 5 by 7-inch frame features a bamboo design with gold accents, delivering a nature-inspired look with a hint of luxury.

24 A Linen Table Runner With A Stylish Braided Detail ZeeMart Farmhouse Table Runner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Ellie Mroz, owner of Ellie Mroz Design, says using small yet cohesive decor elements, such as table runners, vases, and dishtowels, can make a huge impact in a space — and this beautiful table runner can be used to complement many design styles. It features braided detailing through the center, fringe at each end, and comes in an assortment of colors and sizes to choose from. Colors: 15 | Sizes and styles: 14

25 This Ceramic Bud Vase Set With A Distressed Finish Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Vases are a classic way to dress up a shelf, centerpiece, or mantel, and Mroz recommends this ceramic vase set that can be used in everything from modern to farmhouse design styles. The three bud vases have a distressed, hand-sculpted look, and each one measures less than 6 inches tall for versatile styling options. Colors and styles: 4

26 A Set Of Luxe Turkish Cotton Dish Towels SMYRNA TURKISH COTTON Kitchen Dish Towels Amazon $17 See On Amazon Following Mroz’s suggestion to create a cohesive aesthetic, these 100% Turkish cotton dish towels complement the vase set and table runner featured above. Each of the six towels is OEKO-TEX certified, so they’re not made with harsh chemicals, and feature a pretty diamond pattern with twisted fringe at the ends. They’re super absorbent and machine washable, and they come in colors such as gray, dusty rose, and pistachio. Colors: 19 | Sizes: 2

27 This Seagrass Rug With A Basket Weave Design SAFAVIEH Seagrass Accent Rug Amazon $17 See On Amazon Place this pretty seagrass rug in your entryway, bathroom, or kitchen for a natural vibe. It features a basket weave pattern with a hemmed edge that comes in various shades, so you can add a pop of color if desired, and it has a nonslip bottom to help keep it in place. The low-profile rug fits under furniture and doors, and there are over 40 sizes to choose from. Colors: 19 | Sizes: 41

28 A Marble Tray For A Contemporary Look Creative Co-Op Carved Marble Tray Amazon $35 See On Amazon Mroz also recommends this marble tray and says, “Whenever we add it to a client's ottoman, coffee table, or buffet, it adds a designer's elevated touch as well as tidies the space.” It’s great for organizing remotes, coasters, and other odds and ends, and it’s food-safe so it can even be used to serve snacks and treats. Sizes: 2

29 These Whimsical Pillow Covers For A Cottagecore Vibe AEIOAE Floral Pillow Covers (Set Of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love your sofa but want a temporary change, Debbe Daley, owner of Debbe Daley Designs, suggests swapping your throw pillow covers for the season — perhaps with these spring-inspired pillow covers that deliver major cottagecore vibes. The machine-washable covers have a hidden zipper design and come in several shades to match your aesthetic. Colors: 9 | Sizes: 4

30 An Elegant Slipcover To Create The Illusion Of A Single Cushion Design Lamberia Stretch Soft Cover Amazon $32 See On Amazon To upgrade your living room even more, Daley also suggests a couch slipcover that creates a modern bench seat look. This one is made from machine-washable polyester-spandex that molds to the shape of your couch and has elastic straps to help keep it in place. Plus, if floral isn’t your style, there are 19 colors and designs to choose from. Colors and styles: 19 | Sizes: 3

31 These Pillar Candle Holders In 3 Heights LampLust Pillar Candle Holder Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Daley suggests placing three candlesticks at varying heights on the mantel to add interest and dimension. With that in mind, this chic candle holder set can be used to place pillar candles at heights of 5, 6.5, and 8 inches. The set has an enamel glaze with a vintage look, and you can choose from gray and black to match or contrast with your decor — another thing Daley recommends. Colors: 2

32 A Set Of Unscented Pillar Candles With Cotton Wicks Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Perfect for pairing with the candle holders above, these ivory pillar candles with a 3-inch diameter help create a warm ambiance in your home. The set of three hand-poured candles features cotton wicks, dripless unscented wax, and a 55-hour burn time for multiple uses. Choose from 4 or 6-inch heights and eight colors, including white, gray, and gold. Colors: 8 | Sizes: 2

33 These Gold Sunburst Mirrors With A Retro Vibe Jetec Gold Sunburst Mirrors (Set Of 4) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If artwork doesn’t feel right over your mantel or sofa, Daley recommends a grouping of mini mirrors. This set of four retro-style gold mirrors includes sunburst and sunflower frame styles that measure 10 inches wide, and they each have hooks on the back for easy hanging.

34 An Under-Sink Organizer For Cleaning Products & More POUGNY Under Sink Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you use it under your bathroom sink or in a kitchen cabinet, Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, interior designer, says this under-the-sink organizer is a great way to keep your things tidy. A sliding tier on the bottom creates easy access to items on the lower shelf, and four hooks on the side are great for hanging towels or cleaning brushes. Colors: 3

35 These Stackable Bins For Improved Fridge & Pantry Organization Greenco Clear Stackable Storage Organizer Bins (Set of 8) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Malarkey advises that clear storage bins can be incredibly useful when it comes to organizing your fridge and may even help you take better inventory of what you have in there. This BPA-free set includes bins in two sizes, and they can be stacked to maximize storage space.

36 A Set Of Matching Spice Jars With 2 Kinds Of Labels DIMBRAH Glass Spice Jars (24-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon “There’s nothing worse than having to dig through spices while you're cooking,” says Malarkey, who advises using easily identifiable jars and labels to organize your seasonings. This set of 24 glass spice jars has beautiful round wooden lids and comes with two types of preprinted labels — black circles or white rectangles — and a funnel for easy transferring of your herbs and spices.