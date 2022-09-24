I'm A Shopping Editor & I'm Obsessed With These Cheap Products With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews

Speaking as someone who spends hours every day scouring Amazon for the latest and greatest, one of the first things I look for before recommending a product is that it has rave reviews. If shoppers are head-over-heels for something, you can usually rest assured that it’s a smart buy — especially if the item in question has a reasonable price tag. So when I say that I’m obsessed with these cheap products that have near-perfect reviews, that’s no exaggeration. Frankly, I might even be underselling all the items I’ve chosen to share with you below.

From 24-karat gold eye masks to stylish throw pillows, there’s a reason all of the items you’ll find on this list have near-perfect reviews: they’re absolutely worth the money. And since I’ve also made sure that each item costs $30 or less, there’s no need to choose between those eye masks or the throw pillows — you can easily add both to your cart without breaking the bank. But if you want to find out for yourself why I’m absolutely obsessed with everything on this list, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

1 This Ring Light That Helps Illuminate Your Selfies & Video Calls GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon Why not illuminate your selfies with this ring light? The clip allows you to attach it to your smartphone or even your laptop when you’re making video calls. You can also adjust its brightness up to 10 levels — and the battery is easily recharged via USB.

2 These Eye Masks That Are Made With Real 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re dealing with dark shadows or inflammation, these eye masks might be able to help refresh your skin. They’re made with real 24-karat gold, which can help brighten the area underneath your eyes — all while hyaluronic acid delivers a nourishing dose of moisture. And since each pair is individually packaged, taking them with you when traveling is a total breeze.

3 A Strainer That Takes Up Way Less Space In Your Cabinets Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Large, bulky strainers can be a hassle to deal with when you’re limited on cabinet space, so why not downsize to this clip-on version? The clips stretch to fit nearly any pan, pot, or bowl — even if the bowl has a lip around the rim. It’s also heat-resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as completely BPA-free.

4 This Magnet That Helps Prevent Dirty Dishes From Going Into A Clean Dishwasher the cinch! Dishwasher Magnet Clean/Dirty Sign Amazon $16 See On Amazon Are roommates always putting dirty dishes into the clean dishwasher? Slap this magnet onto the front of your machine and they won’t have any excuse. Each order includes a small metal patch with an adhesive backing, which means you can still use the magnet if the front of your machine isn’t metal. And since the magnet is waterproof, it’s unlikely to peel if it gets wet.

5 A Citrus Juicer That’s Surprisingly Versatile ARK Reamer Lemon Squeezer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unlike some citrus juicers, this one can be used to extract juice from lemons, limes, and oranges with a few gentle twists. The container on the bottom collects all the juice until you’re ready to use it — and there are even helpful measurement markings on the side so that you know exactly how much you have.

6 The Cold Brew Coffee Maker That Comes With A Reusable Filter County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Mason Jar Amazon $28 See On Amazon Instead of using wasteful paper filters when making cold brew coffee, why not save yourself some money and use this mason jar pitcher that comes with a reusable filter? The filter is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the lid is even leakproof — just in case you happen to knock it over. Plus, the lid also features a flip cap for easy pouring.

7 These Dispenser Bottles That Let You Pour Oil In Style Belwares Oil Dispenser Bottle (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon There’s no denying that these glass dispenser bottles look way nicer than the plastic ones oil and vinegar are usually packaged in. They also feature drip-free tops to help keep your counters clean, while their wide mouths make it easy to fill them up without spilling. And unlike some glass bottles, these ones are designed to be shatterproof.

8 A Mason Jar Pitcher With Thousands Of Positive Ratings County Line Kitchen Heavy Duty Glass Mason Jar Pitcher Amazon $25 See On Amazon With more than 5,000 positive four- and five-star ratings, it’s clear that this mason jar pitcher is a hit with Amazon shoppers. The lid has a silicone seal on the inside, helping keep your drinks fresh by creating an airtight seal — and the soda lime glass is also more durable than some other types of glassware. Choose from four colors: gray, leaf green, sky blue, or sunrise orange.

9 The Fat Separator That Lets You Dispense Liquid From The Bottom VONDIOR Grease Separator with 3-in-1 Multifunctional Peeler Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a silicone drip plug built into the base, this container makes it incredibly easy to dispense liquids once the fat has floated to the top. It’s large enough to hold up to 4 cups’ worth of liquid, while the leak-resistant lid helps keep you safe from spills. All parts are also heat-resistant, BPA-free, as well as safe to run through the dishwasher.

10 These Energy-Efficient Night Lights That Only Turn On When Someone Is Present AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to waste electricity on night lights when no one is around: Instead, make the switch to these energy-efficient ones. They feature built-in motion sensors that prevent them from shining when no one is around. Choose from three colors: warm white, cool white, or green.

11 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Has A Stylish Faux Wood Grain artnaturals Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whereas some diffusers can look cheap, this one features a stylish faux wood grain that makes it look way more expensive than $30. It’s also compatible with your smartphone, allowing you to control it from afar using a Bluetooth connection — and there’s even an LED clock built into the base for convenience.

12 The Makeup-Blending Sponges That Help You Achieve Flawless Contour Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponge (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only are these sponges perfect for blending makeup, but they can also be used wet or dry in order to achieve different looks. They’re even washable and made without any latex. Plus, unlike some makeup sponges, these ones come packaged in a small egg crate for easy storage.

13 A Face Mask That Can Help You Cool Down After A Long Day Perfecore Cooling Face Mask Gel Pack & Jade Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep this face mask in the fridge, and it’ll always be ready to help you cool down after a long, stressful day. Moldable gel beads on the inside contour to the shape of your face so that it feels as comfortable as possible, and you can even pop it into the microwave for some soothing heat therapy. Each order also includes a jade face roller — just in case you’d like to massage away some inflammation.

14 This Tinted Chapstick That’s Available In Over 20 Shades Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Dewy rose, sunset garden, vintage lust — with more than 20 shades to choose from, don’t be surprised if you’re tempted to grab more than one of these tinted chapsticks. The formula is completely vegan, as it relies on shea butter and agave to deliver a much-needed dose of moisture to dry lips. It’s also suitable for sensitive skin and doesn’t have the sticky texture that some chapsticks can have.

15 These Mini Food Containers That Are Perfect For Storing Dips FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These small food containers are made with borosilicate glass that’s durable and unlikely to absorb odors or colors left over from dips or snacks that you’ve been storing. The airtight lids help keep everything inside fresh, and they can also be stacked on top of each other to help save space in your cabinets and fridge.

16 A Rose Gold Laptop Stand That Collapses Down For Easy Transport i-Blason Cosmo Laptop Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon Some laptop stands are bulky, making it difficult to take them with you — that’s why I’m a huge fan of this collapsible version. It takes up way less space in your bag, making it perfect for traveling. And since it can easily hold up to 44 pounds, there’s no need to worry about whether or not it’s strong enough to handle your MacBook, Chromebook, or nearly any other laptop up to 17 inches.

17 The Makeup Eraser That Doesn’t Need Any Cleanser To Be Effective MakeUp Eraser Makeup Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Waterproof makeup is no match for this makeup eraser, as its plush fibers latch onto everything from foundation to mascara, gently removing them without any help from harsh cleansers. It can also help you save money over time, as it’s designed to last for up to five years — and one reviewer even wrote about how it’s “amazingly effective.”

18 A Makeup Brush Cleaner That Does The Work For You Neeyer Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Why not use this washer to get your makeup brushes clean as new? It’s designed to work with brushes of nearly any shape or size, and the spin function is even powerful enough to dry them off once they’ve been cleaned. Choose from two colors: black or pink. One customer wrote, “This thing really works! And leaves the brushes dry and ready to use!!!”

19 This Stand That Can Charge Your Smartphone Without Using Any Wires elago MS2 Charging Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep this charging stand by your bed, and you’ll always have somewhere convenient to store your phone when you go to sleep. It can charge the iPhone 12 and 13 wirelessly and will work through the case as long as it’s MagSafe-compatible. You also have the choice of four colors: black, indigo, sand pink, or white.

20 A Throw Pillow That Looks Like A Rustic Wood Log HYSEAS Decorative Round Throw Pillow Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from soft, comfy polyester microfiber, this throw pillow is a solid choice for anyone looking to update their rustic decor. Not only has it been 3-D printed to look like a real log, but the hidden zipper is also less likely to snag on clothes or hair. Choose from two shapes — cylinder or round — as well as three colors: natural, green, or dark grey.

21 These Velvet Hangers That Help Keep Clothes From Slipping Off Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Tired of finding your tops have slipped off your hangers? Try upgrading to these velvet-coated ones. The velvet gives them some extra friction, which in turn helps keep your clothes from falling off — and their thin frames can even help you make the most of cramped closets. Each one is also so sturdy that it can hold up to 10 pounds.

22 The Hydrocolloid Patches That Help Flatten Unwanted Blemishes Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Amazon $13 See On Amazon These best-selling pimple patches contain hydrocolloid dressing that works to absorb pus from blemishes, helping flatten acne within six to eight hours. There are 36 patches in one pack, and the item itself has over 100,000 ratings on Amazon as well as 4.5 stars.

23 A Best-Selling Belt Bag That Comes In So Many Colors ODODOS Mini Belt Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon Aqua blue, orange, pale coral — with more than 30 shades to choose from, you might just be tempted to grab this belt bag in more than a few of them. It’s large enough to hold everything from your wallet to your keys, yet still lightweight so that it won’t leave you feeling clunky. Plus, the strap can be adjusted to fit nearly any waist.

24 This Electric Whisk That Adds A Touch Of Indulgence To Coffee Zulay Milk Frother Amazon $11 See On Amazon Tired of the same cup of coffee every morning? Try using this electric whisk to whip up some milk into a delicious froth. It runs at an ultra-silent level, so there’s little risk of disturbing your neighbors at work — and the motor is so powerful that you can also use it to beat egg whites into stiff peaks when baking.

25 A Miniature Waffle Maker That Can Cook Way More Than Just Waffles DASH Mini Non-Stick Maker Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the mood for waffles, hash browns, cookies, or even a miniature biscuit pizza, this waffle maker has got you covered. Nonstick heating plates help keep your meals from gluing themselves down while they cook — and since the waffle maker is small, it’s perfect for cramped kitchens or even tiny dorm rooms. Choose from more than 20 colors.

26 The Personal Blender That Helps Minimize Mess Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the mood for smoothies, milkshakes, or even an icy slushie, this personal blender can whip it up in just a few seconds. It’s great for busy mornings where you’re rushing out the door, as each order includes a lid that transforms the blending jar into a to-go cup — and the blades are even made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

27 These Blue Light Glasses That Can Help Reduce Eye Strain livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These blue light glasses are useful if you spend a good portion of your day working on a laptop, as they can help protect your eyes from blue light waves being emitted from the screen. The frames are lightweight and available in tons of different colors. Plus, these have over 67,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

28 A Deep Conditioning Treatment That Leaves Hair Silky-Smooth L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $8 See On Amazon It only takes eight seconds for this deep-conditioning treatment to help transform your hair so it feels soft, moisturized, and refreshed. Potent amino acids target any damaged areas, helping smooth them without weighing them down. The best part? It’s suitable for use on all types of hair — even if it’s been color-treated.

29 The Strainer That Expands To Fit Over Your Sink BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket Amazon $18 See On Amazon Few things ruin a meal as quickly as having your strainer topple over, spilling everything out into the sink — so grab this over-the-sink version. It’s significantly more stable, expanding from 14 out to 19 inches to fit nearly any sink. Plus, it’s heat-resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit.

30 A Dough Press Set That Helps You Make Dumplings, Calzones & More Zoie + Chloe Dough Press Set (3-Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Dumplings, empanadas, ravioli, calzones — this set of dough presses can be used to make all of them and more. Simply add some filling to the center, then press down to create the perfect half-moon shape. Each press is also safe to send through the dishwasher, and many reviewers raved about how they’re “easy to use.”

31 These Huggers That Help You Remove Hot Bowls From The Microwave SHILA Bowl Huggers (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only do these huggers give you somewhere safe to grip when pulling hot bowls from the microwave, but each one is also made from soft polyester, allowing you to toss them into the wash for easy cleaning. They’re also reusable, quick-drying, and can even be used for cold bowls to help keep your hands comfortable.

32 A Ravioli-Shaped Spoon Rest That’s Made From Easy-To-Clean Silicone Ravioli-Shaped Spoon Rest Amazon $10 See On Amazon This spoon rest is made from nonstick silicone that’s simple to clean in the dishwasher — and it’s even resistant to cracking, chipping, as well as melting. Plus, the fun ravioli shape is sure to have guests asking where you got it from. It has a 4.8-star rating, and one person wrote, “Washes well in the dishwasher and has not developed any stains, even from tomato-based sauces.”

33 The LED Strip That Can Light Up In 16 Different Colors MINGER LED Strip Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon With 16 different LED colors to choose from, this light strip makes it easier than ever to set a relaxing (or festive) mood whenever you need it. the adhesive backing makes for an easy installation process, as all you need to do is stick it right into place — and each order even includes a remote so that you can control it from afar.

34 A Sleek Dispenser That Holds Dozens Of Plastic Grocery Bags Greenco Plastic Bag Saver Amazon $12 See On Amazon This dispenser can fit dozens of plastic bags, and it’s compact enough that you can easily mount it on the inside of a kitchen cabinet door to save space. Plus, the brushed stainless steel finish is even resistant to fingerprints — and thanks to the opening in the front, you can easily see how many bags are being stored.

35 This Egg Drawer That Snaps Onto Your Refrigerator Shelves Skywin Refrigerator Egg Drawer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of adding another egg carton to your fridge, snap this egg drawer onto one of the shelves. It’s large enough to hold up to 18 eggs and helps provides protection against cracking, thanks to the built-in, carton-like grooves. You can also adjust its depth, making it suitable for most fridges.

36 A Cup Holder That Fits Overtop Your Sofa Armrest Watruer Anti-Spill Holder Silicone Drink Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon Balancing a mug on your sofa’s armrest can result in spills, making this cup holder a smart purchase at less than $25. It’s designed to fit onto nearly any armrest, as the flexible sides adjust to fit — and the top is wide enough to fit regular glasses, mugs, and more. Choose from four colors: grey, brown, black, or red.

37 The Car-Friendly Dispenser That Keeps Tissues Conveniently Within Reach Carstuus Car Tissue Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Clip this dispenser onto the sun visor in your car, and you’ll always have a few tissues conveniently within reach. The exterior is made from genuine leather, while the Velcro closure makes it easy to restock whenever you run out of tissues. The best part? Each order includes a pack of tissues to get you started.

38 These Coasters That Help Keep Your Car’s Cup Holders Clean SINGARO Car Cup Coaster (4-Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for the cup holders in your car to get dirty with dust and spills — that’s why I’m a big fan when it comes to these coasters. Not only do they help keep mess to a minimum, but they also add a fun pop of color to help you personalize your car. They’re also waterproof, dustproof, as well as easy to clean.

39 A Flexible Tray That Creates Stunning Rose-Shaped Ice Cubes CAMKYDE Rose Ice Cube Trays Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only does this tray create stunning rose-shaped ice cubes, but it’s also made from flexible silicone, making it easy to pop them out once the water is frozen. It’s also BPA-free as well as leakproof, which helps keep your freezer clean from spills. “It's easy to use, consistently makes excellent roses, and they absolutely add an extra special something to my Old Fashioneds and other drinks,” wrote one reviewer.

40 This Organizer That Puts Your Makeup Palettes On Display FAJ Acrylic Makeup Palette Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon With enough compartments to store up to eight makeup palettes, this organizer is an easy way to help tidy up that cluttered vanity. It’s made from shatter-resistant acrylic and can be used horizontally or vertically depending on what fits your space best. And since the dividers are removable, you can easily use the organizer with palettes of nearly any shape or size.

41 A Fire TV Stick Remote Cover That Glows In The Dark Pinowu Firestick Remote Cover Case (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See One Amazon I can’t tell you how many times I’ve lost my Fire TV remote, which is precisely why I bought a glow-in-the-dark cover similar to these ones. Not only do they make it easier to find your remote in the dark, but they also add some grip to the remotes so that they’re less likely to slip out of your hands. Choose from two colors: green and blue or green and turquoise.

42 The White Noise Machine That’s Pre-Loaded With 24 Soothing Sounds Douni Sleep Sound Machine Amazon $36 See One Amazon This white noise machine comes pre-loaded with 24 different soothing sounds, ranging from classic white noise to gentle ocean waves. There’s even a timer function that lets you determine how long the machine will create noise, and the small size also makes it incredibly portable — just in case you want to take it with you when traveling.

43 A Sunset Lamp That Casts A Warm, Relaxing Glow Tsrarey Sunset Projection Lam Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a warm yellow-and-orange glow, it’s no wonder that hundreds of reviewers left positive feedback for this sunset lamp. Its long USB power cable makes it easy to use regardless of where your outlets are located, while the 180-degree adjustability makes it simple to shine the soothing glow wherever you want to.

44 This Textured Shower Mat That Dries Quickly Asvin Soft Textured Bath Amazon $15 See One Amazon This bath mat dries quickly and features a grippy nonslip layer on the back, helping keep it from shifting out of place. Plus, the sponge-like, 10-millimeter-thick PVC top layer helps keep you feeling comfortable while you shower. It’s also phthalate free and has a 4.5-star Amazon rating.

45 An Organizer For All Your Foil & Wrap Boxes YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer Amazon $20 See One Amazon Instead of letting your foil and other wrap boxes clutter up a cabinet, why not place them on this organizer to help make the most of your space? The steel wires on either side are sturdy enough to support up to 20 pounds, while nonslip feet on the bottom help keep it from shifting out of place. It’s also easy to put together, as most reviewers were able to get the job done in just a few minutes — no tools required.

46 The Airtight Container That Helps Keep Bagels Fresh Touch Up Cup Bagel Fresh Container Amazon $18 See One Amazon With its airtight and waterproof seal, this container can help keep up to six bagels tasting fresher for longer. It’s reusable as well as BPA-free and freezer safe. Plus, the stackable design helps you make the most of limited kitchen storage space.

47 These Packing Cubes That Help You Fit Even More Into Your Suitcase Shacke Pak Packing Cubes Set (5-Pieces) Amazon $22 See One Amazon Not only do these packing cubes help you fit even more stuff into your suitcase, but each order also includes a drawstring bag that lets you separate dirty clothes from clean ones. The zippered mesh tops make it easy to see what’s inside without having to unpack everything — all while water-resistant bases help keep your clothes safe from moisture.

48 A Rechargeable Fan That Has Flexible Octopus Legs WiHoo Portable Fan Clip Amazon $22 See One Amazon Stroller handles, bed frames, chairs — the flexible octopus legs on this portable fan can be bent and twisted to latch onto all sorts of items, making it easy to keep cool wherever you are. Its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 15 hours. And since the fan blades are ultra-silent, they’re unlikely to distract you at work or wake you up from a nap.

49 The iPhone Case That Doubles As A Compact Wallet WeLoveCase iPhone 11 Wallet Case Amazon $14 See One Amazon Designed for the iPhone 11, this phone case has a hidden compartment in the back where you can stash up to two credit cards or even a couple of folded-up dollar bills. The best part? It’s also shockproof, scratch-resistant, and features precision-cut holes for your speaker.