Interior Decorators Say These Cheap Design Tricks Make The Biggest Impact Around Your Home

Jenna Shaughnessy, home decor and DIY expert at Jenna Kate at Home, loves these window privacy clings with an opalescent look. “They offer a unique and visually appealing way to add style and personality to any space,” she says. The translucent panels offer a bit of extra privacy, without shutting out light altogether — the finished look is reminiscent of stained glass. They cling to the window with just a spritz of water, and when you’re ready to take them down, all you have to do is peel them off.

Available sizes: 12