Interior Decorators Use These 40 Tricks To Make A Home Look Much Better For Cheap

Decorating your home doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. As long as you’re smart with your money, you can easily re-style nearly any room in your home for less than $100. What do I mean by “smart”? For starters, it never hurts to take advice from experts. That’s why I’ve reached out to a few interior decorators who’ve shared their advice on everything from affordable home renovations, to their go-to cheap decor picks.

And don’t worry — since each decorator featured here has a different taste, there’s bound to be something for everybody on this list. Case in point? Deena Danielle, a blogger at Nomad Moda, recommends this goddess bust if you’re looking for something unique. “This bust will blend into any home decor style and elevate the room,” she raves. But if that isn’t enough? There are also vibrant photography books, leather cabinet pulls, and even a mid-century globe lamp — all recommended by professional decorators.

Even if your bank account isn’t as green as it could be, you don’t have to put up with an outdated home. There are still tons of affordable tricks interior decorators use to elevate a home — keep scrolling for some of their favorites.

1 These Floating Shelves That Are Perfect For Picture Frames Giftgarden Floating Wall Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $48 See On Amazon Katie Mills, interior designer, writer, and editor at poshh.co.uk, recommends these wooden picture ledges. “Firstly, they make it so easy to create gallery walls and other curated displays,” she explains. “Secondly, picture ledges can squeeze out the last bit of vertical storage space in your home.” And unlike other shelves, these ones arrive with the holes pre-drilled, as well as a leveler to help ensure you hang them straight. Choose from four sizes: 16, 24, 36, or 47 inches.

2 A Key Holder Made From Rustic Wood OurWarm Wall Key Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon Deena Danielle, a blogger at Nomad Moda, suggests adding this key holder to your home. Seven hooks give you ample space to store everything from keys to handbags — but the design is what sets it apart. According to Deena, “The wood and metal of this shelf juxtapose nicely. It will assist in achieving a rustic look, and is both aesthetically pleasing, and functional.”

3 These Farmhouse Vases Made From Chic Ceramic Sullivans Modern Farmhouse Ceramic Vases (Set of 3) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Deena also suggests adding these farmhouse vases to your decor. Not only are they made from 100% ceramic, but they look just as great perched on shelves as they do nestled amongst candles. “It’s always refreshing to have fresh flowers in the home,” explains Deena. “The varying height of these otherwise simplistic vases add to their visual appeal.”

4 A Goddess Bust That Looks Gorgeous On Bookshelves Beonueni Roman Goddess of Wisdom Bust Statue (12-Inch) Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re looking for unique decor you won’t find in stores, Deena also recommends this statue. “This bust will blend into any home decor style and elevate the room” — and at only 12 inches tall, it’s the perfect size for nearly any bookshelf. Choose from nine colors, including a gorgeous shade of red.

5 This Throw Blanket Made From 100% Cotton Cotton Lovers Plush Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $50 See On Amazon Stephanie Marroquin, and interior designer for Marblanc Design, suggests adding this fleece throw blanket to your home. “It’s all about layers,” she explains. “A nice throw will instantly elevate a sofa or lounge chair area,” and this one in particular is even made from 100% cotton. But if that isn’t enough? Reviewers also raved about how it’s “soft and warm,” yet not so warm that you’ll find yourself overheating.

6 A Reed Diffuser That Looks Great Anywhere You Put It NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser (5.9 fl oz) Amazon $46 See On Amazon Marroquin also recommends adding this diffuser to your decor. The light citrus notes paired with flowering bamboo give it a refreshing scent — and the chic glass container looks great no matter where you decide to put it. But if you need ideas? “Diffusers work great in a nice tray with a book and trinket,” advises Marroquin.

7 This Photography Book That Adds Intrigue To Coffee Tables Photography at MoMA: 1920 to 1960 Amazon $44 “Can’t go wrong with a cool coffee table book,” explains Marroquin — and this one is sure to catch guests’ eye. Filled with photographs from The Museum of Modern Art, the book showcases some of the museum’s most famous modernist works, from 1920 to 1960. Even if you aren’t into art, you can still appreciate the conversations it’s sure to spark when friends are over.

8 A Peace Lily That Adds Good Vibes To Your Home Costa Farms Spathiphyllum Peace Lily (15-Inch) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Adding some green to your home is never a bad idea. But if you aren’t sure where to start? Marroquin suggests this peace lily. “A plant in a nice vase always works for adding color and good vibes” — and this one in particular generally blooms within about four weeks. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how their lily arrived in “good condition.”

9 The Wall Hooks That Help Tidy Up Messy Spaces Normann Copenhagen Sticks Wall Hooks (Set of 2) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Don’t clutter up your furniture with coats after you come home — Marroquin recommends taking all that mess and hanging it up onto cool wall hooks, like these ones. Their minimalist design blend seamlessly with any style, and they’re even made from real wood. Plus, each one can safely support up to 30 pounds.

10 These Leather Pulls Give Tired Furniture A Refresh Goldenwarm Leather Cabinet Pulls (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stephanie Purzycki, co-founder and CEO of The Finish, suggests adding these leather cabinet pulls to your furniture. “Cabinet pulls are an easy way to update IKEA furniture or Facebook marketplace finds,” she explains. And since they’re anti-static as well as wear-resistant, they’ll stay looking good for years to come. Choose from two finishes: nickel or brass.

11 A Globe Lamp That Stands Apart From The Crowd Dellemade Globe Table Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon “There are versions of this mid-century globe lamp that sell for quadruple the price of this one,” explains Purzycki — so don’t be surprised if it’s out of stock a week from now. The globe is frosted, giving the light a softer touch that’s gentle on your eyes. And at less than 7 inches tall, it’s perfect for cramped desks, or even nightstands.

12 The Faux Eucalyptus Stems That Are Low-Maintenance Nolast Artificial Eucalyptus Plant (37" Long) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your thumb is more black than green, Purzycki recommends some faux plants — like these eucalyptus stems. “Greenery instantly makes any room look more lively and pulled together,” she explains. “Pop this faux eucalyptus bunch into a favorite vase for a year-round display.” Choose from two colors: green, or green with a gray tint.

13 These Amber Glass Bottles Pull Your Entire Bathroom Together Cornucopia Amber Glass Pump Bottles (8oz ) (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ever wonder why your bathroom doesn’t look quite Instagram-worthy? Purzycki suggests re-packaging your soaps and cleaners into matching containers, like these glass bottles. “It makes the countertop look so much more organized,” she explains — and the dark amber color even helps preserve their contents from UV light degradation.

14 The Throw Pillow Covers With Gorgeous Embroidery All Over Aitliving Embroidered Throw Pillow Cover (12x20) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Jessica Welling, an interior designer and blogger at Jessica Welling Interiors, recommends these throw pillow covers. They’re made from 100% cotton canvas fabric, with a hidden zipper that helps keep your pillow snugly inside. According to Jessica, “this is my all-time favorite zippered throw pillow cover. It's fun, stylish, and I love the embroidered texture.”

15 A Pack Of Wooden Legs To Update Old Sofas AORYVIC Wood Furniture Legs (Pack of 4) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Instead of spending money on a brand-new sofa, Welling recommends giving “your old sofa a stylish update with these midcentury legs” first. Not only do they breathe new life into old furniture, but each one is made from solid wood — not plastic. Choose from four heights: 6, 8, or 10 inches.

16 These Under-Cabinet Lights Won’t Break The Bank Lafulit Under Cabinet Lighting Kit (8-PCS) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Courtney Wollersheim, an interior designer at FLOOR360, recommends these under-cabinet lights. They’re significantly more affordable than having recessed lights installed — and each order even comes with a remote so that you can control them from afar. Plus, the adhesive backing on each strip makes installation a breeze.

17 A Cutting Board That Adds Contrast To Dull Kitchens Aylaren Acacia Wood Cutting Board Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your kitchen feels a little stale, Wollersheim advises using a wooden cutting board, like this one, to help add variety to your space. “Add in contrasting rough surfaces by propping up and layering a round and square acacia cutting board in one cabinet corner,” she explains. And since this board in particular has a loop at the top, you also have the option of hanging it up.

18 This Cutting Board Made From 100% Acacia Wood TEMEXE Acacia Wood Cutting Board Amazon $27 See On Amazon Still need a square cutting board to pair with that circular one? This one is made from 100% solid acacia wood, making it exceptionally sturdy. The rich wood grain makes it look more expensive than it is — and unlike some cutting boards, both sides of this one are usable.

19 These Ceramic Pots That Are Perfect For Succulents Zoutog Mini Ceramic Succulent Pots (3.15-Inch) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Speaking of kitchens, mine could probably use a little more greenery to brighten things up — and these succulent pots even come with bamboo trays. But if you aren’t sure where to put them? Wollersheim recommends placing “a small succulent pot in front of the cutting boards, and another on the opposite side for balance.”

20 A Cotton Rope Basket For Blankets & More Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket (15.8"x15.8"x13.8") Amazon $23 See On Amazon Dee Oujiri, Feng Shui design consultant for Dee Oujiri, suggests this cotton rope basket. Not only is it the perfect spot to store a few throw blankets, but the neutral design and color allow it to fit seamlessly with nearly any style. One reviewer even described it as a “practical, beautiful way to store things.”

21 The Rug That Adds Texture To Stale Rooms Eveprus Shaggy Modern Area Rug (4 x 5.3 Feet) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Maddie Clarke, owner of Maddie Clarke Interiors (on behalf of Accora Village), suggests using rugs to add a touch of style to dull rooms. “An area rug is the perfect statement piece for any home,” she explains. “It provides comfort, texture, and can match with any aesthetics. Most area rugs can be expensive, but this one on Amazon is affordable, soft and provides comfort — even when sitting on the floor.”

22 A Floor Lamp With Shelves For Storage Addlon LED Modern Shelf Floor Lamp Amazon $50 See On Amazon If your home lacks overhead lighting, Clarke recommends adding a few floor lamps to help brighten up the space. “This modern shelf floor lamp is super-practical and beautiful,” she explains. And with small shelves built into the base, it’s also great for storing books — or any other pieces of decor you might have.

23 This Coffee Table Book Is Available For Less Than $10 The Kinfolk Garden: How to Live with Nature Amazon $9 See On Amazon “Coffee table books are essential in any modern home. However, many of them can be very pricey,” explains Clarke. So if you aren’t sure where to start? She recommends anything from The Kinfolk Collection, as they offer a variety of books at reasonable prices. This one in particular is filled with gorgeous pictures of nature from across the globe — from the American outback, to a Parisian rooftop.

24 A Ladder That Adds Style & Storage To Any Room Relodecor Wall Leaning Blanket Ladder (6-Foot) Amazon $49 See On Amazon Whether you have plant hangers or blankets, Clarke suggests using a decorative ladder — like this one — to put them on display. “Decorative ladders are unique ways to store items while decorating your home,” she explains. Plus, this one is even available in three different finishes: brown, black, or white.

25 The Floating Shelves That Look Like Real Marble Amada Homefurnishing Marble Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Searching for ways to add stylish storage to your home? Look no further than a quality set of floating shelves. According to Clarke, “Floating shelves are essential when you need to find ways to both decorate your home, and add storage space. These faux marble shelves come in a set of three — and the unique gold details elevate the aesthetic of your home in a small way.”

26 A Throw Blanket Made From Pill-Resistant Acrylic Crevent Knitted Throw Blanket (50''X60'') Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this throw blanket made from soft, pill-resistant acrylic, but Clarke also suggests adding it to your bed or sofa as “another layer to your décor.” But if yellow isn’t your color? It’s also available in more than 20 other shades — including a gorgeously warm caramel.

28 A Fake Palm Plant Small Enough For Your Desk Besamenature Artificial Paradise Palm Tree Plant (30") Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether your office or bedroom is in need of greenery, Abate suggests using a fake potted plant — like this palm. “A potted plant is a great way to bring nature indoors, without the maintenance,” she explains. “Adding plants to any space modernizes the look, even when they are faux.”

29 The Chalkboard Sign Is A Fun Touch To Any Kitchen ChalkPro Wooden Framed Standing Chalkboard Sign Amazon $23 See On Amazon Chris Alexakis, director of product and design and the co-founder of Cabinet Select, recommends this standing chalkboard sign. Not only does it come with one chalk marker included, but the rustic wooden frame makes it stand apart from refrigerator whiteboards. Choose from two colors: brown or whitewashed.

30 A Fluffy Rug That’s So, So Soft Comeet Fluffy Living Room Area Rug (5x8 Feet) Amazon $43 See On Amazon Krysta Rodriguez, an interior designer of Curated by Krysta Rodriguez, suggests this fluffy area rug. “This is one of the softest rugs I’ve ever owned,” she raves. “You can’t beat the size for the price.” Choose from nine colors, then slide it under your bed for a plush spot to step when you get up in the morning.

31 This Peel-&-Stick Wallpaper Is Perfect For Renters Tiltil Black Wood Peel & Stick Wallpaper Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for ways to upgrade your decor for less, Rodriguez also suggests trying out wallpaper — and this peel-and-stick one is even removable. “Wallpaper is the easiest way to make a huge impact on a dime,” she explains. “I like the black wood grain of this paper for a moody office, or library feel.”

32 These Lamp Shades Upgrade Any Space Tomshine Pendant Light Globe Metal Shade Hanging Light Fixture (2-Pack) Amazon $43 See On Amazon According to Rodriguez, the fastest way to update a space is to swap out the existing light fixtures — and these black pendant lampshades are a total steal at only $43 for two of them. The golden color on the inside is highly reflective, helping make the most of your light. Plus, each order comes with all the hardware needed for installation.

33 A Rug That Won’t Overwhelm Your Room Safavieh Rag Rug Collection (4' x 6') Amazon $43 See On Amazon Andra DelMonico, the lead interior designer for Trendy, recommends adding this rug to your home. “A rug helps to break up a space that’s used for multiple purposes, and ties the furniture in that space together,” she explains. Plus, this one’s neutral woven design “adds visual interest and subtle pattern to the room, without it becoming overwhelming.”

34 The Cabinet Pulls That Are Sleek & Modern Amazon Basics Euro Bar Cabinet Handle (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon According to DelMonico, something as simple as modernizing your cabinet pulls can transform the look of your entire kitchen — and these ones are available for less than $20. They’re designed to fit most cabinets, while reviewers raved about how easy the installation process was.

35 These Curtains Will Look Good In Any Room Jinchan Honeycomb Design Window Curtains (Set of 2) (84-Inch) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not only are these curtains great for adding subtle texture to rooms, but DelMonico raves about how trendy their geometric pattern is. They’re just thick enough to darken rooms, yet thin enough that some light still manages to make its way through. Choose from four colors: blue, green, grey, or yellow.

36 The Vases With Gorgeous Smoky Colors Generic Glass Decorative Vase (11.8 inch/30cm) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These decorative glass vases from Courtnay Tartt Elias’ store, Creative Tonic, aren’t just gorgeous — they’re also incredibly unique. The smoky colors melt into each other to help give your flowers that extra pop, and they’ll even work great as standalone centerpieces.

37 A Decorative Tray For Your Coffee Table WV Yellow Modern Decorative Tray Amazon $40 See On Amazon Keeping succulents and diffusers on a small, decorative tray is an easy way to create decor — and Elias recommends these ones in particular. The elegant, golden handles are a bougie touch that makes them look incredibly chic on any counter. Plus, you have the choice of six colors.

38 These Dinner Napkins Come In Fun Colors Sferra Cartlin Dinner Napkins (22" x 22") (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Throwing a dinner party in the near future? Elias suggests using these colorful napkins instead of plain white ones. They’re available in nine different shades — from deep red to sky blue — and each one is made from 100% long-staple cotton. Plus, you can even wash them on gentle.

39 The Flower Vases Look Good Anywhere Chive Unique Rectangle Ceramic Flower Vases Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a table centerpiece or windowsill decor, Elias suggests giving this collection of flower vases a try. Each vase is attached to the base, so there’s zero risk of knocking them over. And with more than 10 colors to choose from, you’re almost certain to find one you like.