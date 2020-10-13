The iPhone 12 lineup — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max — was unveiled during a virtual Apple event on October 13. With 5G technology (say hello to service in crowded spaces), the A14 Bionic chip, aka the fastest chip there is, and a new Ceramic Shield front cover that's tougher than any other smartphone glass, this is Apple's most advanced iPhone lineup to date.

If you're ready to upgrade your phone or add one of the new iPhone 12 models to your holiday list, here are the colors you'll get to choose from from the different models.

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Mini Colors

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come with Super Retina XDR displays for a brighter viewing experience, dual camera systems — including a brand new Wide camera — and two different sizes to choose from. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are essentially the same iPhone, except one fits in the palm of your hand — and is $100 cheaper. The iPhone 12 is 6.1 inches (the same size as the iPhone 11) and the iPhone 12 mini is 5.4 inches, making it the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone ever.

Starting at $799 and $699 respectively, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini both come in aluminum finishes, including blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED.

iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max Colors

If you're in it for the camera quality, you'll want to consider the iPhone 12 Pro (starting at $999) or the iPhone 12 Pro Max (starting at $1,099). Its new camera system includes an Ultra Wide camera, new Wide cameras that boast 87% improvement in low-light environments, and Telephoto cameras for portraits, closer shots, and tighter crops. They also have a LiDAR Scanner for AR experiences and better portraits in Night Mode. Like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro is 6.1 inches. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, at 6.7 inches, has the biggest display — and the highest resolution — on an iPhone to date.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in stainless steel finishes, including graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue.