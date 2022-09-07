How To Choose Between The New iPhone 14 Models

Tech
It all comes down to size, design, and camera features.
On Sept. 7, 2022, Apple announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models during its annual keynote. The all-new models come with upgraded cameras, new color options, and safety features. Keep reading to learn more.
The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus phones have previous model’s A15 Bionic chip — aka the processor responsible for performance — and feature a durable Cermic Shield front cover. The difference between the two? The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch screen and the 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen. And, you can expect a longer battery life — the 14 Plus has the best battery life of any iPhone.