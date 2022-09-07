How To Choose Between The New iPhone 14 Models

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus phones have previous model’s A15 Bionic chip — aka the processor responsible for performance — and feature a durable Cermic Shield front cover. The difference between the two? The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch screen and the 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen. And, you can expect a longer battery life — the 14 Plus has the best battery life of any iPhone.