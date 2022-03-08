Tech
The low-cost model now offers faster connectivity.
Apple
In a live streamed Keynote on Tuesday, March 8, Apple announced a third-generation iPhone SE model. The smaller (and lower cost) iPhone model has long been a fan favorite, and the tech giant is now updating it to connect with 5G networks.
Introduced in 2016, the iPhone SE was last updated in 2020. During the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the SE was an ideal model for iPhone users who wanted a smaller device, as well as people who are ready to convert to the Apple suite of products.