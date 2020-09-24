As part of their new home campaign, John Lewis is stocking The Home Edit storage solutions. Nothing beats having all your essential items neatly stowed away in aesthetically pleasing boxes, and now you can declutter with expert influence. The range includes items featured on the new Netflix series Get Organised with The Home Edit, where founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin help the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Khloé Kardashian to organise their homes.

With products from £8, the collection features dozens of helpful homeware pieces to sort your day-to-day items however you see fit. In true Home Edit style, all storage products are clear plastic containers. This makes for a much easier task of finding what you want, and also gives you the opportunity to organise your items by colour or type — especially if you go with the rainbow approach. "This is partially a design decision — things in rainbow order are pleasing to the eye — but it's also an organisational tool," the duo explain in their book (via John Lewis), The Home Edit Life. "Our brains innately recognise this pattern, making it a natural scheme for making sense of where we put things."

Of course, the go-to items in this collection are the boxes (which vary in size) to fully unleash your creativity — especially with the range of food containers, which Kholé Kardashian is a big fan of. But it also features some pretty snazzy items like turntables. There are four variations of this design starting from £12, and they allow for the best optimisation of space.

So what are you waiting for? Get organising!