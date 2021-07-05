How To Make The Most Of July's New Moon In Cancer

Astrology
This new moon will aspect Uranus, which could shake things up!
The July 2021 new moon on July 9 is the first new moon of the summer, offering us a bright new beginning that aligns us with our emotions. This sweet lunar moment is a time to connect with the truth and open our hearts to fresh possibilities. Follow these new moon dos and don’ts.
This new moon takes place in water sign Cancer, which puts us in touch with our deepest feelings and sentimental values. Being introspective and honoring the intuitive nature of our hearts now will help us get clear on what we want to work toward.