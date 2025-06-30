Your July Tarot Reading

July rolls in like an ocean wave on a perfect beach day. Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” This time around, self-love takes center stage.

This five-card spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Situation: What's happening around you.

Obstacle: A struggle you're facing.

Action: What to do about it.

Lesson: What you'll learn from this.

Your July 2025 Tarot Reading

Your Energy: High Priestess

The High Priestess is the energy for the second month in a row! The call to listen to your intuition is stronger than ever, but do you know how to tell when you’re getting a message?

Reflect on what it feels like when your psychic senses are activated, and use that as a baseline to help you distinguish between intuition and big emotions. Make extra time this July for meditation, magic, and connection to nature.

Your Situation: Ace Of Cups

Welcome to your healing era. It’s hard to receive abundance, however, if you don’t believe you deserve it.

This month, you’re learning that self-love increases your capacity to accept affection, care, and appreciation from others. It allows you to build trust and empathy. Luckily, you’re set to make strides.

Your Obstacle: Three Of Swords

It’s hard to love yourself when you’re carrying guilt and shame. Are you feeling bad about, well, feeling bad? Experiment with what it’s like to sit with painful emotions without that added layer of judgment.

Self-compassion takes enormous discipline, but it will set you free to grow and change.

Your Action: The Devil

In order to climb this mountain, you have to face the devil hiding in the caves. Tarot’s devil resembles the creature you hear about in fairytales — it is a representation of your deepest fears, testing your values and determination.

You are the hero of your own story, though. Understand that your mind is only trying to protect you. Meet it with understanding and care.

Your Lesson: King Of Cups

How To Use July’s Tarot Lessons

Life is not a single journey — it’s an atlas of trips and treks. If you’re seeking for answers to big questions, that means you are capable of traversing the darkest regions of the psyche, because a real spiritual path isn’t only light and love. To ignore suffering is to cease to be human.

You’re invited to do the hard work of turning inward this month. Walk that line between compassion and accountability. You know what you need to do. Your spirit is getting louder and louder each day. Like anything else, self-love is a practice.

Journaling Prompts

Here are some journaling questions to get you thinking. You could also pull tarot or oracle cards, or use any other divination tools to explore these ideas.

What psychic, spiritual, or universal message did you get last month, and how can you follow through with it this month? Whether it’s big or small, it’s worth paying attention to. How does practicing self-love help you love others (and receive love)? What do you find hardest to forgive yourself for? Write a letter empathizing with yourself. How do you feel after writing it? What scares you about love, self-love, friendship, and/or intimacy? Play out the worst-case scenarios. How likely is that to happen? What would you do if it did ? You might be surprised by your own resilience. Draw a map that represents of your emotional healing journey. Include departure and arrival points, landmarks, geological features, side quests, and more. Take the metaphor as far as you can, and have fun creating.