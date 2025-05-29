Your June Tarot Reading

June is coming in hot, delivering the summer solstice and bringing our attention to the balance of light and dark, day and night. Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” This time around, it’s all about practical magic.

This five-card spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your June 2025 Tarot Reading

Your Energy: High Priestess

You’re psychic. Congratulations!

Everyone is at least a little bit intuitive, whether you think of it as animal instinct or a spiritual ability. Listen to your gut and that voice in your head. They’re trying to tell you something. Set time aside to deepen this skill through meditative hobbies like yoga or mindful walking, or even practicing divination if that’s your thing.

Your Situation: Two Of Wands

The Two of Wands is all about baby steps, baby. This month requires you to make a plan, and follow it. Seek out support, because this card invites a well-matched collaboration, especially for projects or goals that you’re passionate about. Connect with people who share that fire, and make something magical happen, one step at a time.

Your Obstacle: Six Of Wands

You win some, you lose some. Don’t feel dejected if you miss your mark this June. You will learn so much more from your failures than your successes, and you’re not on this earth to be perfect.

Even if you had a good feeling about an opportunity that didn’t work out, it doesn’t mean that you were wrong or that you wasted your time. All experiences are valuable.

Your Action: Queen Of Cups

This card points to you recovering from any trials this month. The Queen of Cups wants you to go deep into your emotions, creativity, spirituality, and self-care, and find a soothing solution. She and High Priestess are besties, and they’re here to remind you to lean into your magical and therapeutic self care.

Manifest healing and confidence, or sit by the water in a beautiful place and breathe. It’ll set you right again.

Your Lesson: King Of Pentacles

While this month is full of intuitive messages, you can still be grounded in concrete events unfolding around you. The Knight of Pentacles is teaching you to bring your dreams to life by putting in diligent, consistent work.

The Knights bring in change, and this month, you’ll be able to improve your circumstances in the realms of health, money, work, and home.

How To Use June’s Tarot Lessons

You’re invited to honor your intuition and listen to the universe. Trust your inner wisdom. Think about how you can be the High Priestess in the streets, at work, and in your relationships by paying attention to your gut feelings.

The ethereal and the mundane are just two sides of the same coin. Bring the magic into your daily life.

Journaling Prompts

Here are some journaling questions to get you thinking. You could also pull tarot or oracle cards, or use any other divination tools to explore these ideas.

Think of a time when you had an intuitive experience or gut feeling. What did that feel like in your body? How did you recognize it as inner wisdom, not just hope or fear? Visualize a goal in very specific detail. In present tense, describe what life is like when you achieve it. Next, list what steps you need to get there. Which one of your past failures or mistakes taught you the most? What did it teach you? Reflect on this with as much self-compassion as you can muster. What hobbies, activities, or practices make you feel the most in tune with yourself or the universe? When are you your most magical self? How can you start integrating that magic more into your daily life?

Jezmina Von Thiele’s tarot readings celebrate their Romani heritage. Their book with Paulina Stevens, Secrets of Romani Fortune Telling, shares more details about how they read tarot and other divinatory tools. For more on tarot, click here.