Your July Tarot Reading

Each month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know for the weeks ahead?” and pull a five-card spread. This July, the message is to let go of what you’ve outgrown — you’ll be stronger for it.

How I Read Tarot

The five-card tarot spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your July 2024 Tarot Reading

Your Energy: The Emperor

The Emperor was the obstacle in last month’s reading, and this July, he shines as our collective energy. This shows progress!

When this card appears, it’s a reminder to focus on the practical things: work, your to-do list, structure, schedules, responsibilities and routines.

This is a good month for you to take initiative, be disciplined, and make the most out of leadership opportunities.

However, don’t take yourself too seriously or feel that you need to aggressively wield power to make things happen. Be authentic. Let your strength speak for itself.

Your Situation: The Empress

The Empress, partner to The Emperor, is reminding you of the necessity of kindness. Use your power to make your home, workplace, community, or even the world a better place.

Your current situation requires you to be a leader and nurturer. You are in a position to create more abundance. What kind is most valuable to you right now — money, family, stability, joy, or something else?

Find your path by tuning into yourself, your loved ones, nature, and creativity, and something good will happen.

Your Obstacle: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands can appear as an obstacle if you are preoccupied with what you perceive as past failures, but there is no time for regrets.

Mistakes are learning experiences, and you are exactly where you need to be right now. Do not let your fear of failure stop you from trying to do something important.

The energy this month is strong and decisive — the energy of leaders — but you don’t have to be perfect in order to be successful.

Your Action: Death

The Death card is like a snake outgrowing, then shedding her skin. You are ready to leave some things behind: limiting beliefs, self-doubt, untenable situations, toxic jobs, unhealthy relationships, and more.

You can honor and remember your past, and even process it in therapy, but it shouldn’t control you or determine your future. The best way forward is to let go of the past.

Endings can be scary, but if you aren’t changing, you aren’t evolving for the better. It’s OK to be afraid, but don’t let fear hold you back.

Your Lesson: Ten of Swords

The Ten of Swords is riding on the energy of the Death card to illuminate what to let go of. It’s important to listen. The body has a way of speaking its truth, so pay attention.

It can be difficult to move on, but gripping onto relationships or habits that no longer serve you will only lead to more suffering. Take the swords out of your back and step into a healthier era.

How To Use July’s Tarot Lessons

This is a good time to confront your fear of failure, whether it’s a bold roar or a lingering tremor.

What do you think falling short looks like? Sometimes, you can learn from your mistakes and come back stronger. What appears to be a dead end can lead to a better opportunity. Are these really failures? I don’t think so.

Grab a pen. Write down what you worry will happen if you fail — whatever comes to mind, no matter how small or how dramatic. Then, consider these concerns in a new light. Are these fears likely to come true? Are they really that serious? If so, how could you solve these problems? Who could help you? You might find that even your worst case scenario isn’t so bad.

Sometimes, anxiety can help you pay attention to what’s important, and other times, it can stop you in your tracks. Trust in your ability to solve problems. Don’t let fear curb your opportunities for success.

Jezmina Von Thiele’s tarot readings celebrate their Romani heritage. Their forthcoming book with Paulina Stevens, Secrets of Romani Fortune Telling, shares more details about how they read tarot and other divinatory tools. For more on tarot, click here.