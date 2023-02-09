13 Memes Kansas City Chiefs Fans With Love

From hilarious halftime moments to the star-studded commercials, the Super Bowl never fails to be a meme goldmine. But you don’t have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to get in on the jokes, because the memes have already started pouring in. If you’re rooting for Kansas City on Feb. 12, these tweets about the Chiefs will get you seriously pumped for the big game.

After taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2019 and losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, the Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to reclaim the title of Super Bowl champs. Though this is the team’s third Super Bowl appearance in four years and eighth straight appearance in the postseason, the Chiefs only won the title one other time in 1969, so you can imagine fans are already getting excited at the thought of adding another Super Bowl win to their record.

Whether you’ve been riding for Kansas City since the preseason, or you just want an excuse to cheer Patrick Mahomes to victory, these Chief memes will give you a good laugh while you’re rooting for your team. And maybe they’ll even bring some good luck, too.

1. Good Vibes

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon isn’t letting the Super Bowl Sunday scaries get to him.

2. The Love For Patrick Mahomes Is Real

Where am I going to get my weekly dose of Mahomes once football season is over? He needs to take a page from Blake Griffin’s book and start popping up in every TV show after this.

3. Bye Eagles, Bye

Mahomes won’t actually be facing off against the Eagles’ mascot on Sunday, but it’s fun to dream.

4. Brother Bowl

ICYMI, Chiefs starting tight end Travis Kelce will face off against his own brother, Eagles starting center Jason Kelce, on game day. This marks the first time a pair of brothers will compete against one another in the Super Bowl, so tensions amongst fans are probably running pretty high.

5. Mama Donna

With two sons in the Super Bowl, Donna Kelce will probably be the only person in the State Farm Stadium rooting for the Chiefs and the Eagles. She even has a custom jersey to rep both teams, but judging by the red-to-green ratio, it looks like the footballers’ mother might be cheering for the Chiefs a little bit louder.

6. Church Lady Is Getting Involved

The signs that the Chiefs are going to win are all around. Literally.

7. Written In The Sky

Another sign.

8. Super Bowl Fans Know Everything

OK, but in his defense, who doesn’t love ketchup?

9. The Chiefs Are Your Faves’ Fave

If there are two people who I’ve never met that I’d trust with my life, it’s Paul Rudd and Pedro Pascal.

10. Henry Winkler Knows What’s Up

Beloved actor Henry Winkler seems to be a big Chiefs fan — and a Patrick Mahomes stan, too.

11. TV Showdown

Maybe this was their plan all along.

12. Words Of Wisdom

Before Andy Reid began his tenure as the Chiefs’ head coach in 2013, he served as the head coach for the Eagles from 1999 to 2012 but was never able to secure a Super Bowl win for Philadelphia. The team ended up taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2018, though, so maybe Reid’s departure was actually a good thing.

13. Forget Wings, It’s All About Burgers

Speaking of Reid, the head coach is known for his love of burgers, and will often bring up the bite in interviews. If game day brings out your superstitious side, you might want to make sure your Super Bowl spread includes some burgers in honor of Reid — just saying.