In Quick Question, Bustle asks women leaders all about advice, from the best guidance they’ve gotten to how they deal with demanding hours. This week, world-renowned interior designer Kelly Wearstler talks about the early days of her career, her methods for relieving stress, and where she looks for inspiration.

Kelly Wearstler hates deleting old pictures. “I actually categorize them by month so I can go back and see where my head was at that time,” she tells Bustle. “I use my photos as references, like a visual library.”

As the creative mind behind Kelly Wearstler Interior Design, she’s always scanning her surroundings for inspiration, snapping pictures, and brainstorming how a random object, like a branch or a vintage earring, might inspire a beautiful chair or a stunning light fixture.

It’s this unique process that’s led to her vast success. Wearstler’s company is known worldwide for adorning the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, Four Seasons Anguilla, Viceroy Palm Springs, and the BG Restaurant at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, among other notable projects. The results, she says, are cozy yet contemporary, architectural yet organic, and they always honor the history of each building.

Wearstler was born and raised in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but like many people, she always dreamed of landing in a big city. “I wanted to be in an urban environment that had a lot of culture to offer,” she says.

In her mid-20s, she made her way up to Boston and graduated from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design with a degree in interior and graphic design. Soon after, Wearstler headed west to Los Angeles, where her career began in full swing.

Since founding her design firm in 1995, Wearstler has published five design books, worked with celebrity clientele like Gwen Stefani and Cameron Diaz, snagged numerous awards, and was the first interior designer to teach a MasterClass — and she’s just getting started.

Below, the designer talks about the daily workout that clears her head, her advice for young designers, and how she overcame shyness.

How did you first get into design?

When I first moved to LA, a friend asked if I wanted to help redecorate a room in someone’s home. They loved how it turned out, so I ended up redoing their entire house. Somebody saw that project and I ended up getting another job, and another one — and it just kind of stemmed from there. Before long I had my own business.

What was your first major design project?

I was working with a real estate company on a renovation project for a historic 1920s apartment building in Beverly Hills when I got a call from Bergdorf Goodman. This was in 2005. It was unusual for them to call a West Coast designer, but I flew out and transformed the restaurant on the top floor overlooking Central Park. It was such an exciting time.

Why do you think you have such a good eye for design?

My mom was a big thrifter, so we were always at antique shows, thrift stores, and yard sales. Even as a kid I had an affinity for curiosities and I was always seeking out the evocative. I also loved vintage magazines from the ‘70s and ‘80s. I remember flipping through and being intrigued by the graphic design, architecture, and fashion. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I was educating my eye.

What does a typical day look like?

I wake up super early at 5:30. I’ll have a macchiato, drink water, and relax for 20 minutes. Then I’ll do an hour of cardio, like padel or tennis. After that, it’s 20 minutes in the sauna, then a shower. By then my baby is up. My husband gets him and we take turns getting ready.

Then I’ll head to my studio where I have meetings all day, but I always make time for an active lunch. I have my best ideas while doing Pilates or while weight training. I prioritize these workouts as they keep my mind strong. I call them my active meditations.

Do you ever get nervous before big meetings or events?

I was really shy growing up, and even today I get nervous before big presentations. I got especially nervous when MasterClass called me. I thought, “There’s no way.” But I pushed myself through the nerves, since that’s how you grow. When I’m nervous I try to speak from my heart and take my time. Once I get started, I often feel better.

Has there ever been a moment in your career where something went wrong? How did you handle it?

Every day. Having your own business isn’t easy. We have 60 team members and our projects can be very complicated, and sometimes there are issues. We might work on an idea for years, and then it won’t ever come to fruition. It can get stressful, but I always know tomorrow is a new day.

What’s your best advice for young designers?

The best thing you can do is educate your eye by visiting museums and art galleries and exploring flea markets to see how things are assembled and put together. So much of design is about having more experiences and figuring out what you like. Put your phone down and get out there.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.