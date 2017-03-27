11 April Fools' Day Prank Texts Your Loved Ones Will Never Expect

There's nothing like waking up to a good ol' prank text on April Fools' Day. Even though everyone is well aware of this national pranking holiday, people still fall for the tricks every year — thanks to some creativity and immaculate execution. So, if you need a last-minute idea for some good April Fools' pranks over text for this year, don't worry. These go beyond the whole "we're engaged" or "hey, Mom, I got married in Vegas last night" prank texts that will probably be posted all over your feeds throughout the day.

To pull off an April Fools’ Day prank over text, first, figure out who your victim(s) is going to be and make sure they won't take it too seriously (because a breakup text could certainly go wrong if you don't play your cards right). Next, you'll want to draft out responses so you don't give yourself away during the prank. Think about what this person might respond to your texts, and have your well thought-out responses ready to make sure your prank is seen through.

If you're considering a text message prank this April Fools' Day, here are a few that your loved ones will never expect.

1. The Apartment Fiasco Prank Text

Think up some kind of mayhem to happen at your place — like the ceiling caving in — then text your roommate or significant other to let them know about it. Let’s see if anyone feels the need to head home immediately.

2. The Fake Piercings Prank Text

Buy some fake piercings and send pictures to your friends and family. Bonus for sending facial “piercings” to your grandma.

3. The Fake Phone Glitch Prank Text

Send them the exact same text message over and over again with no explanation. When they reply, just keep sending the same message and then go silent. They’ll be convinced there’s something suspiciously wrong with their phone.

4. The Missing Money Prank Text

Somehow $3,000 is missing from your account and you have to let someone know about it now. This prank works especially well on parents.

5. The Text Flip Prank

Head over to this website and flip your text before sending it. They’ll receive your message — but all the letters will be completely upside down. How annoying is that?

6. The Name Change Prank Text

Change the names in someone’s phone to fictional characters, and make them figure out who is who. If you can get multiple people in on the trick, they can pretend to be those characters all day long.

7. The Made-Up Event Prank Text

“Wait, did you say there was a mandatory meeting at 12 p.m. in the room four floors up? I totally didn’t get that email.” You’ll stir quite the pot of confusion.

8. The “Pretend To Be Someone Else” Prank Text

Simply change your name or delete your contact information in someone's phone. You'll be Gary or Ben in no time.

9. The Accidental Instagram Story

Text them and pretend that they just posted an embarrassing Instagram Story. There’s nothing quite as scary as a text asking if you “meant to post that” to your Story for everyone to see. Or hit them with a quick “OMG your story” with absolutely no explanation.

10. Pretend You Don’t Know Them

For this one, you’ll have to wait for someone to text you first. Then just act like you have no clue who they are — take it one step further and say you don’t know anyone by their name.

11. The Big Announcement Prank Text

Text your bestie — the person who is always here to listen to your tea — and send them something like “OMG” or “GUESS WHAT” and then don’t answer any of their texts. You can even send them a GIF of the typing bubbles (you can download this from Google) so it looks like you’re typing up an extra long and juicy message. They’ll wait patiently to find out what the mysterious drama is all about.