50 Legitimately Amazing Things For Your Home Under $15

While it’s important to have your living essentials in place — a bed, couch, and refrigerator, for instance — it’s truly the little things that turn your house or apartment into a proper home. And the good news is, adding small touches to your place doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. In fact, Amazon has a ton of amazing things for your home for $15 or less.

If the kitchen is your happy place, you’ll want to check out the cooking gadgets I’ve included on this list — like shears with multiple blades for cutting herbs in half the time, or an elegant set of bamboo cutting boards. There’s even a pair of tough cut-resistant gloves that will keep you from accidentally nicking yourself while chopping up ingredients.

Working remotely? You can make some subtle adjustments to your living space to turn it into the home office of your dreams. An ergonomically designed laptop stand helps reduce neck strain and improve posture, and a mini desktop fan creates a light, pleasant breeze around your work area. Below, you’ll find plenty more legitimately great products that have been tested and reviewed by thousands of happy customers. At such affordable prices, investing in these high-quality home products on Amazon is a no-brainer.

1 This Leather Remote Holder That’s So Sleek Fintie Remote Control Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon With this sturdy leather holder, you’ll never have to fish the TV remote from between your couch cushions again. There are multiple slots for holding up to five remote controls, and the stair-step style allows you to see them all at once. It’s compact enough to rest on your coffee or side table, and since it comes in multiple color options, you can match the holder to the rest of your living room’s decor. Available colors: 12

2 Some Cabinet Clips That Hold Your Spices Simple Houseware Spice Gripper Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Maximize your kitchen’s storage space with these gripping clips that stick to the inside of your cabinet door. Each self-adhesive strip has clips for holding up to four spice jars, so you can store up to 20 jars altogether. These eliminate the need for a bulky rack, and you can also cut down the strips to fit smaller spaces.

3 A Phone Stand With 59,000 5-Star Ratings Lamicall Phone Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon Compatible with all smartphones from 4 to 8 inches in length, this highly rated metal stand makes it easy to watch videos, FaceTime, and check emails while at your desk. Made from high-quality aluminum alloy, the stand cradles your device for a hands-free experience, and there’s even an opening for a charging cable, so you can power your phone up while it’s resting on the dock. Available colors: 5

4 This Mop & Broom Holder That Mounts To The Wall Home-It Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep mops, brooms, and cleaning towels off the ground with this tool rack that mounts to your garage or utility closet wall. There are five slots with rolling balls that grip the handles of your brooms, as well as six traditional hooks for holding rags, hats, dustpans, and more. The rack drills directly into your wall, and each slot can hold up to 7.5 pounds of weight.

5 These Satin Pillowcases With Rave Reviews Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from luxe satin material, these ultra-soft pillowcases give you the same benefits of silk — without the lofty price tag. The temperature-regulating fabric feels cool against your face, and the smooth texture prevents hair breakage and pillow creases on your skin while you sleep. With over 140,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s clear that these pillows are worth more than their wallet-friendly cost. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x 40 inches

Available colors: 23

6 A Chenille Bath Mat That’s Soft & Absorbent H.VERSAILTEX Chenille Bath Mat Amazon $11 See On Amazon This microfiber chenille bath mat is not only soft on your feet, but it’s super absorbent as well. It has an anti-skid bottom that stays firmly in place on your bathroom floor, and with a variety of sizes and colors available, you can find the one that suits your bathroom best. When the rug needs a refresh, just toss it in the washing machine for a cold cycle. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 11

7 This Space-Saving Outlet Extender One Beat 3-Outlet Extender Amazon $12 See On Amazon This outlet extender has three plugs and two USB ports for charging up to five devices and appliances at a time. Smaller than a power strip, this extender won’t get in the way and even has a built-in ledge on top that can be used to hold your phone while charging. The extender has built-in surge and overheat protection, so you can rest assured your devices are safe.

8 The Silicone Drain Stoppers With A Universal Fit V-Top Drain Stoppers (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Easily plug up your sink or tub with these round silicone drain stoppers that are perfect for doing the dishes, running baths, or washing delicates. At 6 inches in diameter, these large stoppers work with nearly all drains, and when you’re finished using one, just pull up the flexible edge and lift it up from the drain. Available colors: 5

9 These Multi-Blade Kitchen Scissors For Snipping Herbs Chefast Herb Scissors Amazon $11 See On Amazon Chop up herbs like a pro with these multi-blade kitchen scissors. With five stainless steel blades and an easy-grip handle, the scissors effortlessly mince fresh rosemary, thyme, chives, and more. It comes with a safety cover that includes a built-in cleaning comb, so you can remove plant residue in between uses.

10 Some Self-Adhesive Cable Clips Inchor Cable Clips (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get your charging cables in order with these self-adhesive clips you can stick to your desk, wall, or countertop. Each piece has either five or three slots that are perfect for keeping multiple wires separate and organized. The clips can be pressed onto glass, wood, metal, plastic, or ceramic surfaces, so you can use them pretty much anywhere in your home. Available colors: 3

11 This Hanging Jewelry Organizer That Displays Everything BB Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon With 40 pockets on either side, this hanging jewelry organizer offers ample space to store your bracelets, necklaces, earrings, rings, and more. The fabric jewelry holder has a hanger on the top, so you can place it on your closet rod for easy access. The pouches are all transparent, so you can easily see their contents at a glance. Available colors and styles: 15

12 A Minimalist Shelf That Sticks To Your Wall 7UYUU Bedside Shelf Amazon $12 See On Amazon This minimalist floating shelf mounts to your wall with a strong adhesive backing, giving you a place to store TV remotes, eyeglasses, desk supplies, and more. With a streamlined, all-white design, this modern shelf looks great in any contemporary space. Place it in your bedroom, office, dorm room, or anywhere else you need an extra bit of storage space.

13 These Dual-Ended Measuring Spoons That Magnetize Together Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 8) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made of magnetic stainless steel, these measuring spoons easily stack together for compact storage. Each spoon has two ends — a traditional circular shape for dry and liquid ingredients, and an oval shape for reaching into narrow spice jars. This set also comes with a leveling tool for getting the most precise measurements.

14 Some Motion-Sensor Night Lights With Adjustable Brightness MAZ-TEK Motion-Sensor Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Plug in these motion-sensor lights near staircases, in the bathroom, or by your bed. They automatically turn on when sensing movement up to 15 feet away, and turn off after 20 seconds of inactivity. There’s a slide switch that allows you to control the level of brightness, so they won’t disturb your family or housemates when they turn on.

15 A Set Of Stackable Cabinet Organizers Simple Houseware Cabinet Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Double your cabinet space with these stackable metal shelves that create an extra platform for storing mugs, teas, spices, jars, and more. At two slightly different heights, these sturdy shelves can be placed side-by-side or on top of one another. They’re easy to assemble and work well in compact spaces. Available colors: 4

16 The Scrubbers That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Scrub Daddy Sponge Set (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon You wouldn’t think a simple sponge could inspire so much adoration, but the Sponge Daddy scrubbers have earned a remarkable 4.8-star overall rating after 28,000 reviews. The unique scrubbers are odor-resistant, safe to use on delicate surfaces (including nonstick cookware), and can be used two ways: with cold water for a tough scrub and with warm water for a gentle cleaning.

17 An Elegant 3-Piece Bamboo Cutting Board Set Farberware Bamboo Cutting Board Set (Set of 3) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Impress your guests at your next dinner party with these bamboo cutting boards that also double as serving platters. Perfect for a charcuterie spread, the boards can withstand chopping and slicing and are naturally antimicrobial for germ resistance. This set includes three different sized boards for all levels of kitchen projects. They’re also easy to clean with a little rinse of water and dish soap.

18 This Wood Polish That Restores Shine Howard Products Wood Polish and Conditioner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Polish and condition your wood furniture with this special formula made with nourishing beeswax and fragrant orange oil. The polish “feeds” the wood with natural oils, restoring its shine and protecting it from future drying and damage. Use it on wooden chairs, benches, dressers, and tables to keep them looking rich and lustrous for years to come.

19 These Extra-Large Ice Trays For Non-Diluted Drinks Samuelworld Ice Trays (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Perfect for cocktails, whiskey, and tequila, these large silicone trays make giant ice cubes that melt more slowly to keep your beverage from becoming diluted. Get creative by adding edible flowers and herbs to the trays, turning your basic ice cubes into mini works of art. When they’re ready, the ice cubes are easy to squeeze out of the flexible molds.

20 A Rack That Organizes Your Cookware Simple Houseware Pan Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Store cutting boards, baking trays, and sheet pans in this simple organizing rack. Made out of sturdy steel, the rack has rubber feet that keep it planted on your countertop or in your pantry. With three generously sized slots, this organizer is available in bronze and silver and can hold anything from large pans to small container lids. Available colors: 2

21 The Kitchen Tool That Keeps Herbs Fresh Prepworks by Progressive Produce Keeper $13 See On Amazon With this ingenious food storage device, you can extend the freshness of your cilantro, parsley, rosemary, or any other herbs in the refrigerator. Just fill the bottom chamber with water, place your herbs inside the basket, and seal it with the included lid. You can also use this kitchen tool with long vegetables like asparagus and green onions. Available colors and styles: 6

22 This Compact Desk Fan To Keep You Cool While You Work Aluan Desk Fan Amazon $12 See On Amazon Stay cool while studying or working with this mini desktop fan. At just 5 inches in diameter, the USB-powered fan provides an extra bit of ventilation to your workspace. It has two adjustable speeds and a rotating head that can flip 360 degrees. You can also place this on your bedside table and use it to keep cool and comfortable while you sleep. Available colors: 4

23 Some Drawer Organizers For Your Undergarments Simple Houseware Drawer Organizers (Set of 4) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sock, underwear, and bra drawers can quickly spiral into a state of disorganization, but these fabric organizers make it so easy to keep everything in order. You get four bins for different articles of clothing: bras, socks, underwear, and scarves or camis. Each one has multiple pockets for organizing your undergarments by color or size. Available colors: 7

24 These Deodorizing Bags Made With Bamboo Charcoal Marsheepy Bamboo Charcoal Deodorizers (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bamboo charcoal is a natural deodorizer, absorbing unwanted scents and freshening the air. These linen charcoal-filled bags can be placed in closets, cars, kitchens, and anywhere else you want to neutralize smells —they can even be placed inside your gym shoes. All they need is a few hours in the sun to reactivate once a month, and they’ll last for years.

25 The Lazy Susan With Rave Reviews Copco Lazy Susan Amazon $10 See On Amazon This non-skid turntable can be placed on your countertop or in your cabinet to store jars, bottles, cleaning supplies, and whatever else you can fit on top of its 12-inch surface. It rotates 360 degrees, giving you easy-to-reach access to all your items. After more than 17,000 ratings, this lazy Susan has an impressive average of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon. Available colors: 8

26 A Fluffy Microfiber Duster That Extends To 100 Inches BOOMJOY Extendable Microfiber Duster Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a flexible head and an arm that extends to 100 inches, this duster can reach high-up corners, deep crevices, and even ceiling fans. Made with fluffy microfiber, the duster effectively attracts dirt, cobwebs, and debris. Plus, there are three gradient color patterns to choose from, making this the most aesthetically pleasing duster out there. Available colors: 3

27 These Amber Light Bulbs That Help You Wind Down Before Sleep KINUR Sleep Aid Light Bulbs (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Regular light bulbs contain a wide spectrum of light, including blue light, which reduces melatonin production in the body and may keep you up long after you turn off the lamp. These light bulbs are blue light-free, omitting a warm amber glow that won’t inhibit your body’s natural sleep cycle. Place them in your bedroom lamps to create a calming nighttime ambiance before bed.

28 Some Meat Shredders That Look Like Claws OKMIMI Meat Shredders Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of using forks to shred your chicken, pork, or turkey, try out these heavy-duty meat-shredding “claws” that get the job done in a fraction of the time. Made from durable food-grade resin, these tools have easy-grip handles that help you pull brisket, chicken, and pork into bite-sized pieces. Plus, they’ll make you feel like Wolverine every time you use them.

29 A Frame That Holds Art & Photos With Magnets Ywlake Magnetic Frame Amazon $7 See On Amazon Skip the hassle of framing your poster or artwork, and display it with one of these magnetic hangers instead. The frame comes with two magnetic strips that sandwich your print or poster on the top and bottom, allowing you to easily swap out your artwork whenever you want. You can then hang your piece anywhere you wish, no bulky installation required. These minimalist frames come in multiple colors and tons of sizes. Available sizes: 8 inches — 40 inches

Available colors: 5

30 This Caddy That Keeps Your Desk Tidy DecoBros Desk Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Organize your pencils, pens, sticky notes, and paper clips with this caddy that sits on your desk. With multiple compartments, a storage drawer, and pencil cups, this organizer has plenty of space for all of your office supplies. It has an average rating of 4.8 stars out of five on Amazon, with customers praising its efficient design and sturdy feel. Available colors: black, silver

31 A Tray That Organizes Silverware More Efficiently Joseph Joseph Cutlery Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your drawer space is tight, you should check out this cutlery organizer that has four stacked compartments. On the side of each compartment, a small symbol indicates which type of silverware is in that slot. You can store up to 24 pieces of cutlery inside, leaving extra space in your drawer for other utensils and kitchen supplies. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 4

32 This Laptop Stand That’s Height-Adjustable Leeboom Laptop Stand Amazon $15 See On Amazon Adjustable and foldable, this metal laptop stand is ergonomically designed with your work habits in mind. You can raise it and lower it to seven different heights, as well as collapse it entirely and carry it with you in the included storage pouch. Anti-slip silicone pads on the bottom of the stand keep it from moving around your desk.

33 A Sink Caddy That Cuts Down On Clutter KESOL Sink Caddy Amazon $11 See On Amazon Strong adhesive hooks keep this stainless steel caddy attached to your sink. There’s a place for a sponge, dish brush, and washcloth, so they don’t have to sit in the wet sink in between dish rinses. The waterproof, rust-proof steel is built to last for years, with an open-air design that allows your sponge to dry quickly.

34 This Storage Basket That Fits Under Your Shelf Smart Design Under-Shelf Basket Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make the most out of your cabinet space with this under-shelf metal basket. With long metal arms that clamp onto your shelf, this basket can hold napkins, dish towels, spices, jars, or any other small kitchen items. The flat wire frame still allows you to close your cabinet completely while attached. You can also set it up in your closet to hold clothing or accessories. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 5

35 The Tablets That Clean Your Washing Machine Affresh Washing Machine Cleaning Tablets (6 Count) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Your washing machine may clean your clothes, but at a certain point, the machine itself has to be cleaned as well. These tablets help remove residue and grime left behind by daily loads of laundry, while also removing any unwanted odors. This pack of six tablets will last you for half a year — all you have to do is toss one inside your washer once a month.

36 These Kitchen Gloves That Protect Your Hands From Cuts NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon If the idea of slicing your hand while chopping vegetables keeps you from cooking altogether, you’ll be thrilled to know these cut-resistant gloves exist. Made from a material that’s four times stronger than leather, these easy-grip gloves will protect your hands from your knife’s blade. When they need a cleaning, just throw them in the washing machine before using them again. Available sizes: 4

37 The Stove Gap Covers That Block Drips & Crumbs Linda's Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon It can be tricky getting food residue and debris out of the gap between your counter and stove, so the best solution is to cover it up altogether. These silicone gap covers are heat-resistant, sealing the narrow space in between and preventing hard-to-clean messes. The flexible, nonslip material stays firmly in place while you cook, and you can cut them to size. Available sizes: 21 inches, 25 inches

38 A Folding Board For Neater Stacks Of Laundry BoxLegend Laundry Folder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Folding shirts can be time-consuming, and getting a perfect, even stack can be tedious. This folding board allows you to fold your shirt to a uniform size in just seconds. Just place it on the opened board, fold the panels over, and reopen the panels to retrieve your neat garment. It also works with dresses, pants, and shorts. Available colors: 4

39 The Clever Tray That Catches Detergent Drips Tidy-Cup Laundry Detergent Drip Tray Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your laundry detergent bottle is constantly dripping, you should get this tray that catches soapy residue before it hits the floor. The durable attachment snaps onto your detergent or fabric softener bottle and hangs beneath the nozzle. When the tray is full, you can easily disconnect it and rinse it out in the sink.

40 This Organizing Pouch That Hangs By Your Bed Meeall Bedside Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your tablet, phone, glasses, TV remote and other essentials within arm’s length with this hanging organizer that fits underneath your mattress. When you’re in lying bed, you can easily reach over and grab whatever you need from the Oxford cloth pouch. The three compartments on the front are made of mesh, so you can easily see the contents inside.

41 A Stick That Chills & Aerates Your Wine Newward Wine Chilling Stick and Aerator Amazon $12 See On Amazon Drink wine like a pro with this unique chilling rod that has a built-in aerator. Just keep the stick in the freezer, then insert it into your wine bottle any time you need to chill it fast. As you pour your beverage, the built-in aerator will infuse your wine with oxygen to enhance the overall flavor. For ease, the acrylic tip of the rod helps you get the perfect drip-free pour every single time.

42 These Heavy-Duty Adhesive Wall Hooks Budding Joy Adhesive Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Here’s a set of stainless steel wall hooks that are incredibly easy to install with the adhesive backing, no drilling required. The hooks stick to glass, ceramic, wood, marble, and wall surfaces, and each one can hold up to 16 pounds of weight, so they can accommodate items like purses, kitchen utensils, jackets, or umbrellas.

43 The Foot Masks That Peel Away Rough Skin Aliver Foot Peel Masks (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Treat your feet to these exfoliating peel masks that remove calluses and soften the skin. The masks slides on your feet like socks and should be worn for about an hour. Within a week after the application, you’ll notice rough skin cells begin to peel away naturally. The lavender-scented masks are gentle, leaving you with smooth, supple feet.

44 This String Of Color-Changing LED Lights USTO 50-Foot LED Light Rope Amazon $15 See On Amazon Take your home decor up a notch with this LED light rope with an option that changes the colors to the beat of your music. The 50-foot strip comes with self-adhesive tape that allows you to hang it anywhere. Using the included remote — or your smartphone — you can adjust the lights’ brightness, set a timer, and rotate between different lighting modes and colors.

45 A 6-Pack Of This Fan-Favorite Underwear Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with a stretchy cotton-elastane blend, these briefs are comfortable and breathable, and have earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 76,000 reviews. The bikini-style panties offer moderate coverage, and come in an array of neutrals, pretty pastels, and subtle patterns. With six pairs in a pack, they’re incredibly budget-friendly, as well. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 23

46 This Volumizing Mascara With A Cult Following Maybelline Sky High Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon Over 38,000 customers have given Maybelline’s Sky High mascara a perfect five-star Amazon rating, and for good reason — it makes lashes long and lush. Plus, the volumizing, lengthening formula goes on easily, thanks to flexible tower brush. “This mascara lengthens your lashes so well, it looks like you have on false lashes,” one reviewer wrote. “Maybelline has some of the best affordable mascaras and this one does not disappoint.”

47 A High-Shine Lamellar Hair Treatment That Works In 8 Seconds L'Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your hair a glossy boost by applying this lamellar water treatment that works in just eight seconds. L’Oréal’s Wonder Water revives damaged hair with amino acids, leaving your hair feeling silky and shiny after just one use in the shower. The sulfate-free formula is safe for all hair types, and can be used on color-treated hair.

48 These Facial Patches That Speed Up Acne Healing Mighty Patch Acne Patches (36 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon No matter what age we are, breakouts happen, which is why these acne-reducing patches are so useful. The hydrocolloid patches can be placed directly onto the blemish, where they absorb toxins and block dirt, debris, and any other irritants. The result? Less inflammation and pimples that heal faster.

49 The Compression Socks That Support Your Arches Bitly Compression Socks Amazon $10 See On Amazon Naturally reduce the soreness in your feet by wearing these compression socks. Made from a moisture-wicking nylon material, the tight-fitting socks provide arch support and reduce swelling by stimulating blood circulation in your feet. The toe-less design allows you to wear these socks underneath any type of shoe — you can even wear them to bed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5