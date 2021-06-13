44 Cheap Things That Make Your Home Look Really, Really Good

It doesn’t matter whether you live in a compact studio apartment or a spacious house — home is wherever you make it, and there are plenty of ways to make it look really good. In fact, with a few minor adjustments, you can take your living space to a whole new level. And guess what? You don’t even have to spend that much money. I’ve found a ton of cheap Amazon products that instantly improve your home, and I’d like to share them with you.

Let’s start with the kitchen. You can use an organizing rack for your pans to neatly stack them and keep them from clanking around in your cabinet every time you reach for one. There’s also a sleek knife holder that uses a strong magnet to secure your utensils to your kitchen wall. With items like these that put everything in its place, your kitchen will look and feel much less cluttered. Next, your bedroom should be your sanctuary, a place where you can unwind at the end of a long day. Set a miniature fountain with tea lights on your nightstand or dresser to fill your room with the soothing sound of flowing water. You’ll also find an affordable set of floating shelves that are perfect for holding your picture frames, plants, or even some realistic faux succulents.

Upgrading your home doesn’t have to come with a high price tag, and these budget-friendly home products on Amazon will get you one step closer to the living space of your dreams.

1 An Understated Ottoman With Hidden Storage Space YCOCO Storage Ottoman Amazon $12 See On Amazon It might look like a conventional ottoman, but this one has hidden space within. The top cushion comes off to reveal an inner storage compartment, so you can conceal towels, blankets, or shoes completely out of sight. It also works as extra seating or a footrest, and your guests will never know there’s anything inside.

2 These Waterproof Wall Hooks That Are Barely Noticeable JINSHUNFA Wall Hooks (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Because these wall hooks are waterproof, they’re great for hanging towels or washcloths up in the bathroom and even in the shower. You can use these hooks on tile, glass, marble, or wood surfaces, where they’ll hold up to 13 pounds each. Their transparent design makes them barely noticeable, offering a discreet way to store your items.

3 A Pair Of Insulated Curtains That Keep Light Out NICETOWN Thermal-Insulated Blackout Curtains Amazon $19 See On Amazon These triple-woven curtains block out 85 to 99% of outside light, while also insulating your room from the summer heat or winter cold. They come in several different lengths, so you can get a pair that simply covers the windows, or a set that goes all the way to the floor. There’s available in more than two dozen colors to complement your existing decor. Available sizes: 10

Available colors: 27

4 The Storage Bins That Are Collapsible TomCare Foldable Storage Cubes (8-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Organize your space with these cloth storage bins that can tidy up the look of any room. Each bin has two handles for carrying, and a space on the front for labelling its contents. When not in use, these boxes fold completely flat, so you can keep them in a drawer or under your bed. Available colors: 9

5 These Airtight Food Bins That Seal In Freshness Chef’s Path Food Storage Containers (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon When your dry food isn’t sealed completely shut, it can get stale, or worse — attract bugs. These food storage containers have lids that snap on tightly, preserving the freshness of your cereal, snacks, and chips. On the front of each bin is a reusable label for marking what’s inside, which you can do using the included chalkboard marker.

6 These Expandable Bookends For Desks Of All Sizes MDHAND Adjustable Bookends Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you have a few paperbacks or several large textbooks, this expandable bookend will adjust to hold all of your books. The accordion-style holder fits on desks and bookshelves of every size, extending out and contracting based on your needs. There are also two metal dividers that allow you to organize your books by size or subject.

7 A Set Of Faux Succulents That Look Like The Real Thing CEWOR Artificial Succulents (4 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you love the look of hanging plants but don’t have the time to water them, these artificial succulents are for you. This four-piece set looks great in your window, on your dining room table, or hanging from your shelf. Several reviewers have noted just how realistic these vines look, without any extra responsibility of caring for them. Now all you have to do is pick up a hanging planter, and you’ll be all set.

8 These Elegant Jars That Look Great In Your Bathroom AOZITA Apothecary Jars (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Add a touch of sophistication to your bathroom with these apothecary jars that can hold cotton swabs, makeup sponges, hair ties, or anything else you can think of. They’re made of heavy-duty plastic, not glass, so they wont shatter if you drop them, and the four-jar set comes with stickers for labelling your items.

9 A Wall-Mounted Toothpaste Dispenser That Also Holds Your Brushes Boperzi Toothpaste Dispenser and Toothbrush Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Save counter space in your bathroom with this toothpaste dispenser that sticks to your wall with strong adhesive strips. The durable unit releases the perfect amount of toothpaste with each pump, and there’s also space to hold four toothbrushes, which is great for families or roommates sharing a bathroom. When you’re not using it, the dispenser has a sleek cover that locks into place.

10 This Soft Duvet Cover Set That’s Embroidered Amazon Basics Embroidered Hotel Stitch Duvet Cover Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This microfiber duvet cover set will make you feel like you’re staying in a nice hotel every night. Available in classic white and several muted shades, the cover and pillow shams are finished with embroidered detailing that will upgrade the look of any bedroom. The machine-washable set is easy to care for and suitable for all seasons. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king

Available colors: 10

11 An Automatic Soap Dispenser For Hands-Free Washing Hanamichi Touchless Soap Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon The point of washing your hands with soap is to get rid of germs, but unfortunately, a soap pump is the type of place where bacteria like to hang out. This hands-free dispenser works with a motion sensor, detecting your hands when they’re placed up to 2 inches away. The battery-powered unit deposits just the right amount of soap, so you can get to washing without making contact with any more germs.

12 The Voice-Activated Light Dimmer Switch Gosund Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $17 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a lot of money to add a high-tech smart dimmer switch to your home. The unit pairs with your voice-activated device, so you can adjust the brightness of light in your home with a simple verbal command. Or, control the switch from your smartphone with the accompanying app. You even have the power to set timers, create schedules, and turn it on and off when you’re away from home.

13 The Charging Dock That Doubles As An Alarm Clock JALL Charging Dock Alarm Clock Amazon $26 See On Amazon For a clutter-free nightstand, invest in this charging dock that also functions as a digital alarm clock. Adjust the brightness and sound levels with just a few touches, or set the alarm to weekday mode so it only wakes you up Monday through Friday. The sleek gadget seamlessly blends into any bedroom, and you can choose from colors like black or blonde wood. Available colors: 4

14 An LED Backlight That Illuminates Your TV Screen Govee TV LED Backlight Amazon $15 See On Amazon Kick your TV-viewing experience up a notch with this backlight that fits behind your screen. You can change the color and brightness level using an app on your smartphone or the included remote control. With a built-in microphone, the lights will even sync up with the beat of your music.

15 The Handheld Vacuum That Gets Rid Of Pesky Pet Hair Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum Amazon $37 See On Amazon If pet hair is coating every surface in your home, this handheld vacuum will become your new best friend. The rubber nozzle is specifically designed to lift pet hair and dirt off furniture, carpet, and stairs, and the suction nozzle quickly cleans up spilled litter and food. With a 16-foot-long power cord, this unit allows you to reach crevices and corners that a regular vacuum can’t.

16 This 124-Piece Kit That Organizes Your Cables Topbooc Cord Management Kit (124 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon De-clutter your home or office with this extensive cord management kit that includes everything you could possibly need to keep your cables in check. Cable clips, cable sleeves, wire ties, and cable tie rolls are all included, totaling 124 pieces altogether. Free up desk space and organize the area behind your TV while also reducing electrical hazards.

17 The Contact Paper That Creates A Faux Marble Surface practicalWs Marble Contact Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon While authentic marble counters are quite expensive, you can get a similar look with this thick stick-on paper that adheres onto any smooth surface. Made with durable PVC material, you can trim it to size and adhere it to your kitchen counter, desk, bedside table, bookcase, and more. This is an easy upgrade that comes at an incredibly affordable price.

18 A Streamlined Storage Cart With Wheels AOJIA Slim Storage Cart Amazon $26 See On Amazon This slim storage cart can be wheeled into your bathroom, kitchen, or laundry room. With three tiers, there’s plenty of room for your toiletries, snacks, beverages, or folded clothes. The mesh shelf bottoms allow for more ventilation, preventing the growth of mold and making the cart easy to clean. At just over 2 feet tall, you’ll find this organizer doesn’t take up that much space but still adds lots of storage.

19 This Mini Trash Can With A Press-Top Lid AYADA Mini Trash Can with Lid Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get rid of tabletop clutter with this miniature trash can that’s small enough to fit on your desk. The press-top lid traps odor inside, while also keeping bugs out, and with the removable liner, you can easily take out the trash. The slim design makes this can a great space-saving option in dorms, RVs, and small home offices. Available colors: 3

20 The Nonstick Liners That Protect The Bottom Of Your Oven Cooks Innovations Nonstick Oven Liners (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With these nonstick liners, you won’t have to scrub the bottom of your oven ever again — it’ll stay pristine on its own. The dishwasher-safe liners collect spills and drips from the rack above, so those little bits of food won’t start smoking or burning. You can also use them as baking sheets, or place them on top of a grill for mess-free barbecuing.

21 A Pair Of Smart Color-Changing Bulbs With Voice Activation LUMIMAN Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These smart bulbs allow you to change the color and brightness of your lights via an app on your phone, and they also have the ability to pair with your Alexa or Google assistant, so you can control them using voice-activation technology. With 16 million colors to choose from, you can set the perfect mood in just a few seconds, as well as schedule timers and scenes.

22 These Smart Plugs That Offer App & Voice Control Kasa Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Upgrade the outlets in your home with these two smart plugs that offer you complete control. You can manually turn them on and off, or go hands-free by connecting them to your Alexa or Google Home. And with the accompanying smartphone app, you can set timers and schedules for your plugs from anywhere, even while on vacation.

23 A Magnetic Knife Holder That Affixes To Your Kitchen Wall Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $16 See On Amazon By using this magnetic holder, you can always have your knives at arm’s length while cooking. The super strong magnet attracts knives and metal kitchen utensils of any size, holding them firmly in place and keeping them off your kitchen counter. The stainless steel bar comes with all the installation hardware you need to affix it to your wall, but you can also use double-sided tape or Velcro. Available sizes: 10-inch, 16-inch, 24-inch

24 This DIY Repair Kit For Your Wooden Furniture Coconix Floor and Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wooden furniture can give any room a distinguished look, but scratches and cracks can happen over time. This furniture repair kit, though, keeps your wooden tables, chairs, and dressers looking pristine. The 13-piece set has everything you need to fill in holes, nicks, and blemishes, with several colored putties to match any wood shade or grain.

25 The Contemporary Fire Bowl That Sits On Your Table Brian & Dany Ventless Tabletop Portable Fire Bowl Amazon $33 See On Amazon Here’s a tabletop “fireplace” that doesn’t require a vent or a chimney. Fueled by odorless and clean-burning bio ethanol (not included — but available on Amazon), this steel and glass fire bowl provides an elegant ambiance without any of the commitment of a traditional fire pit. The portable, compact size fits perfectly on a patio table.

26 An Easy Way To Make Your Tiles Look Like New Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of tirelessly scrubbing your tiles to get them looking fresh, use this paint marker that recolors your grout. The long-lasting ink in each pen can cover up to 60 meters of grout, so you can use it across your bathroom, kitchen, and any other tiled space. Thanks to the non-toxic and water-based formula, you can safely walk over your tiles as soon as they dry.

27 These Silverware Organizers That Save Drawer Space Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizers (2 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your kitchen drawers organized with these two innovative cutlery holders. With overlapping compartments, these lightweight organizers sort your eating utensils while also saving you drawer space. One organizer is for forks and spoons while the other is designed specifically for knives. Together, they can hold up to 48 pieces of silverware.

28 A Shower Caddy That Mounts With Adhesive FANHAO Shower Caddy Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from durable, rust-resistant stainless steel, this shower caddy mounts to your shower with self-adhesive pads, which makes for much easier installation than having to drill into the wall. The unique staircase design gives you plenty of space for your shampoo and soap, while the three hooks provide a place to hang your razor and shower loofah.

29 The Showerhead That Filters & Softens Water Nosame Filtering Showerhead Amazon $20 See On Amazon This showerhead has a couple great things going for it. First, it’s filled with filtering stones that purify and soften hard water for a shower that’s gentler on skin and hair. Second, its unique micro-nozzle design increases the feeling of water pressure without actually using extra water (a great eco-conscious hack). Plus, it attaches to any standard shower arm and has three settings: rainfall, massage, and jet spray.

30 This Minimalist Set Of Floating Wall Shelves OAPRIRE Floating Shelves (Set of 4) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These floating shelves hardly take up any space on your wall, and they provide the perfect platform for your small plants, Bluetooth speaker, alarm clock, or candles. They come with self-adhesive tape and screws for installation, and when mounted with screws, these little shelves can hold up to 18 pounds of weight each. Available colors: white, black, clear

31 The Window Privacy Film With A Delicate Floral Pattern typumpkin Window Privacy Film Amazon $19 See On Amazon Enhance the privacy of your home by securing this semi-transparent film to your windows. The static cling film shields you from nosy onlookers, but — unlike curtains — still allows for natural light. Decorated with a delicate floral pattern that resembles stained glass, this window cover also makes a beautiful statement in your home.

32 These Drawer Dividers That Organize Your Undergarments Simple Houseware Underwear Organizers (4 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your underwear drawer is looking a little jumbled, you can invest in these dividers with separate compartments for your panties, bras, socks, and scarves. Made with non-woven, mold-proof fabric, these organizers make it super easy to sort your undergarments, which means no more digging around in your drawer for that missing left sock.

33 A Slim Storage Cabinet For Your Bathroom AOJEZOR Bathroom Storage Cabinet Amazon $36 See On Amazon Store toilet paper, wet wipes, air freshener, and more in this skinny cabinet that fits right next to your toilet. The top of the unit features a toilet paper dispenser, while the bottom has multiple shelves for extra rolls or cleaning supplies. Available sizes: 27.6 inches, 31.5 inches

Available colors: 3

34 The Stackable Cubes For Customizable Storage Puroma Cube Storage Organizer (6 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon With these storage cubes, you can easily assemble a structure that’s sturdy enough to hold books, vases, and other household items. The waterproof, easy-to-clean boxes have sturdy metal frames and smooth plastic sides, allowing you to stack them on top of each other in any configuration you like. Each cube can hold up to 15 pounds. Available colors: 5

35 A Sleek Essential Oil Diffuser That’s Ultra-Quiet BZseed Aromatherapy Essential Oil Humidifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add the benefits of aromatherapy to any room with this essential oil diffuser that works for up to 12 hours on a single fill. Just add a few drops of your favorite scent, and let the unit do its magic. With ultrasonic technology, the diffuser runs at a very quiet volume that won’t disturb your sleep, and the subtle, modern design looks great anywhere in your home. Available colors: 4

36 The Charging Station With 6 USB Ports Marshon Watt 6-Port Charging Station Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you have multiple devices that are all running low on battery, you shouldn’t have to pick which one deserves the power. This charging station is equipped with six USB ports that can all be used at the same time. It’s great for households with family members and roommates — there’ll be no arguing over who gets to use the charger next.

37 A Wall-Mounted Rack For Brooms & Mops Home-It Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon In just a few simple steps, you can mount this durable storage rack on your garage wall or in your utility closet. Each slot features a rolling ball that grips the handle of a broom, mop, or rake, keeping it fastened in place. To remove, just lift up the handle to loosen the grip. There are also several hooks that are great for hanging cleaning cloths, gloves, and dustpans.

38 This Relaxing Water Fountain With Tea Lights Alpine Corporation Tabletop Fountain Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sure to add a relaxing feel to any room, this tabletop water fountain will soothe you with its gentle trickling sounds. The weathered pillars and river stones add a natural-looking element, and the three-tier fountain is complemented by tea light candles for even more ambiance. Just plug in the unit and the water — and spa vibes — will begin to flow.

39 An Organizer For Your Pile Of Pans DecoBros Pan Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon By placing your pans on this five-tier organizer, you can always access the one on the bottom without having to unstack the whole pile. The unit can also be set up horizontally, and you can even screw it into your shelf using the included hardware.

40 These Glass Pitchers For Brunches & BBQs Estilo Glass Beverage Pitcher Carafe With Plastic Lids (Set of 4) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you’re hosting a barbecue or having an at-home brunch, these glass pitchers make a classic statement. The elegant glass bottles are perfect for lemonade, cocktails, wine, or juice, and each one has its own plastic cover that prevents spilling and keeps your beverages fresh. Plus, the narrow necks aren’t just visually appealing — they also allow for easy pouring.

41 A Refined Table Lamp That Softly Glows Aooshine Minimalist Table Lamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon With its clean lines and modern shape, this table lamp emits a soft glow that creates a calm ambience in any room you place it in. The sturdy base is narrow enough to fit on your bedside table or your office desk, and there’s a power switch on the cord that’s easy to toggle without getting out of your bed or chair.

42 This Lightweight Throw Blanket In 11 Shades Bourina Throw Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Available in 11 shades ranging from gold to burgundy to beige, this knit throw blanket looks just as great as it feels. The soft, lightweight blanket keeps you cozy while also adding a bit of texture to your room, and the herringbone pattern and white fringe offer a timeless aesthetic to any space. Available colors and styles: 4

43 A Stylish Set Of Silicone Kitchen Utensils ÉLEVER Silicone Kitchen Utensils Set (20 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pretty much everything you need to be successful in the kitchen is included in this chic set of silicone cooking utensils. This kit has matching spatulas, spoons, measuring cups, and a whisk, totaling 20 pieces altogether. The heat-resistant, non-scratch silicone heads won’t damage nonstick cookware, while the wooden handles are easy to grip.