50 Legitimately Brilliant Things For Your Home That You Never Knew Existed

While Amazon makes it easy to stock up on all your everyday essentials, it also has a ton of brilliant things that you’ve never even heard of — like blankets that actually cool you down and ice cube trays that make water bottle-friendly cubes. From gizmos that make hosting a breeze to gadgets that will have you cooking like a pro, you’ll be amazed at what you come across. I’ve narrowed it down to the true gems, so keep scrolling to find your new favorite home products — most of which cost less than $25.

1 This Silicone Ice Maker With A Tray DAYHAP Ice Cube Tray Amazon $14 See On Amazon This ice maker gives you everything you need to make sure everyone has a chilled drink in their hands — thanks to its handy ice tray. It comes with two silicone molds that each make 32 cubes each and are extra easy to pop out. Once you do, the large bottom container can store up to 200 cubes. The set also comes with a mini scoop.

2 These Microfiber Cloths That Cost Less Than 75 Cents Each Care Touch Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon With this 12-pack of microfiber cloths, you’ll always be prepared for a cleaning emergency. Keep one in every room so that you always have something gentle to wipe your glasses and devices like tablets, TVs, or your phone with. The soft squares pick up lint and leave behind a smudge-free shine.

3 This Cooling Throw Blanket Made Of Silky Nylon Guohaoi Cooling Throw Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon The secret to a good night’s rest even when it’s hot outside is this cooling throw blanket that features jade nanoparticles. It offers the silkiness of nylon and the softness of microfiber. It’s large enough to cover the entire bed but can also be used lounging on the couch. It comes in five colors and four sizes within the listing.

4 A Cordless Dehumidifier That’s Compact Enough To Use Anywhere Eva-dry Renewable Dehumidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon With zero cords and a convenient hook on top, this mini dehumidifier can be used just about anywhere including musty closets and pantries. It’s filled with silica gel beads that only need to be recharged every 30 days (by being plugged into an outlet). The compact device absorbs excess moisture in areas up to 333 cubic feet and indicates when it needs to be recharged.

5 A Highly Rated Pineapple Corer With An Ergonomic Handle Newness Pineapple Corer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This pineapple corer will have a delicious-looking fruit salad ready for your guests in no time. After all, it’s a best-seller on Amazon for good reason. To create perfectly shaped rings, all you have to do is twist the ergonomic handle and let the stainless steel blades do the rest.

6 A Power Strip Tower That Can Power 12 Devices AiJoy Power Strip Tower Amazon $23 See On Amazon Streamline your charging station with this power strip tower. It has 12 three-prong outlets and four USB ports with surge protection. Plus, it features a fireproof shell. And because it has a 10-foot cord, it can be hidden behind couches and desks. It’s also available in white and with USB-C outlets within the listing.

7 These Ingenius Silicone Brushes That Are Dishwasher Safe M KITCHEN WORLD Basting Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon With this two-pack of silicone cooking brushes, you’ll be able to glaze cakes and baste turkeys like a pro. The durable bristles won’t shed, warp, or discolor as they evenly spread sauces and oils. Plus, they’re heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit and are dishwasher safe.

8 These Non-Slip Pot Holders With Heat-Resistant Silicone HOMWE Silicone Kitchen Pot Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With built-in pockets, this two-pack of silicone pot holders can be used as oven mitts when you need a little more control. They’re flexible, lined with heat-resistant silicone, and insulated with cotton so that they’re comfortable to slip into. When it’s time for a refresh, you can throw them in the washing machine.

9 A Clamp-On Umbrella That Protects Against 99.5% Of UV Rays Sport-Brella Versa-Brella Adjustable Umbrella with Universal Clamp Amazon $28 See On Amazon Make time outside better, with this clamp-on umbrella can attach to anything that’s less than 1.5 inches thick including your chair, deck railing, and more. It swivels 360 degrees and can be adjusted to any angle. Plus, it’s made of tear-resistant material that blocks out 99.5% of UVA and UVB rays.

10 These Mesh Food Covers For Your Next Picnic Simply Genius Mesh Screen Tents (12-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These mesh food covers will be able to protect all of the treats you’ll have out at the park or on the patio. Each of the 12 pieces in this pack stands 10 inches high but fully collapses for travel or storage. The dense fabric is strong enough to keep out insects and is made stable by the sturdy metal rods.

11 An Ice Cream Scoop That Uses Your Body Heat & Internal Liquid For Easy Scooping Zeroll Original Ice Cream Scoop Amazon $25 See On Amazon The natural warmth of your hands will activate the heat-conductive liquid that’s inside this ice cream scooper for a smoother scoop and effortless release. There are no springs, so you won’t have to worry about anything breaking or rusting. While this scoop creates 2-ounce scoops, a 3-ounce, and 4-ounce model is also available.

12 This Leakproof Cold Brew Maker That Holds Nearly 2 Liters County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $32 See On Amazon This 64-ounce cold brew maker lets you make nearly 2 liters of cold brew in one go so you don’t need to make a second batch to get through the week. All you have to do is fill the high-quality mesh with your favorite grounds, let them steep overnight, and pour from the flip cap lid that has a tight seal to prevent any leaks. A 32-ounce version is also available in the listing.

13 These Adjustable Bed Sheet Holder Straps For Smoother Sheets Raytour Bed Sheet Holder Straps Amazon $11 See On Amazon To get things looking as smooth and put together as a hotel room, use these bed sheet holder straps. Their nickel-plated clamps securely but gently attach to any fabric to keep your sheets in place and prevent them from popping off. The thick elastic bands are durable and adjustable for a perfect fit.

14 This Headboard Gap-Filling Wedge Pillow With A Washable Cover Vekkia Headboard Gap Filler Pillow Amazon $35 See On Amazon Adding this wedge pillow to your bedroom can change the way you sleep by filling in the gap between your mattress and headboard and creating a more comfortable angle for you to rest on. It’s filled with high-density foam that won’t lose its shape and is wrapped in a removable cover that can be machine washed. It’s available in several bed sizes and two colors within the listing. It even has two small pockets on the sides to hold your phone, book, or glasses.

15 This Stainless Steel Grilling Basket That Comes With Heat-Resistant Gloves & More AIZOAM Grill Basket Amazon $30 See On Amazon At just over a foot wide, you’ll be able to fit a ton of food in this stainless steel grilling basket. It’s a great way to get the same delicious flavor without dealing with food falling between the grates. It also makes it a breeze to flip burgers and delicate fish so that everything is evenly cooked. It comes with a basting brush, heat-resistant gloves, and bamboo skewers.

16 These Dishwasher-Safe Cutters For Picnic-Worthy Sandwiches Savoychef Store Sandwich Cutter and Sealer Amazon $16 See On Amazon While this three-pack of sandwich cutters makes a great peanut butter and jelly sandwich, they can also be used for egg, chicken, and tuna salad sandwiches (and more) for unique and tidier picnics and lunches. Just a light press will cut off the crust and seal the edges. The set comes with a circle, square, and rectangular shape.

17 A Comfy Neck & Shoulder Pillow To Reduce Stiffness ZAMAT Neck and Shoulder Relaxer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Laying on this neck and shoulder pillow for just 10 minutes can help drastically reduce stiffness and discomfort. The combination of its unique shape and massage nodes supports the spine and alleviates pressure. And because it’s covered in a breathable and soft magnetic therapy cloth, it is sweat-resistant and cooling. The cover and pillow are both machine washable.

18 A Cooling Pet Mat That Lasts For Up To 3 Hours The Green Pet Shop Dog Cooling Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Summer heat can be uncomfortable and even dangerous for pets; this cooling dog mat is pressure-activated, meaning there’s no need to refrigerate it. Once your pet lays down, the cooling gel that it’s filled with will bring them relief for up to three hours. It takes just 15 to 20 minutes for it to naturally recharge between uses. It comes in five sizes in the listing ranging.

19 This 6-Pack Of Cooling Neck Towels That Are Activated With Water FROGG TOGGS Chilly Mini Cooling Neck Towel Amazon $10 See On Amazon Quickly soaking this cooling neck towel in water can give you hours of relief no matter where you are. It immediately reaches down to 30 degrees Fahrenheit and absorbs up to eight times its weight so that you stay dry as well. Keep this six-pack around when working outside or at the gym. They’re machine washable and each measures 29 by 3 inches.

20 These Insect Traps That Go In Your Potted Plants Stingmon Fly Traps (36-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon The power of these fly traps is in their bright yellow color. It naturally attracts various insects and traps them on a sticky pad that’s made of high-quality glue that they won’t be able to escape from. Use their pointed bottom to stick them directly in your garden or houseplants.

21 A Granite Mortar & Pestle Set With A 4-Cup Capacity HiCoup Mortar and Pestle Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon To whip up the best hummus or guacamole at home, you’ll want this mortar and pestle set in your kitchen. It’s made of natural granite with a non-absorbent surface that ensures no residual flavors or odors. And because it holds four cups, you’ll have enough room to feed the whole crowd. It even comes with an extra pestle in case the first one breaks.

22 This Stainless Steel Pizza Cutter That Protects Your Fingers KitchenStar Pizza Cutter Amazon $18 See On Amazon In addition to slicing homemade pizza, this stainless steel pizza cutter can be used for a ton of cooking duties such as crushing garlic or quickly slicing up some herbs and veggies. The handle is comfortable to hold and keeps your fingers tucked safely away from the edge. Plus, it comes with a protective cover to keep it sharp and prevent accidents.

23 These 25-Inch Drain Snakes That Can Save You A Ton Of Money Forlivese Drain Cleaner Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Before you call a plumber, try fixing your clogged pipes with these drain snakes. Each in this pack of three is 25 inches long and super flexible so that they can make their way around any bends while still pulling out any hair or buildup. A few minutes of work can end up helping you avoid a large bill.

24 This Highly Rated Portable Washing Machine That’s USB-Powered YOCEHOMI Mini Portable Washing Machine Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you don’t have an at-home washing machine, want to do a small and quick load, or want to clean clothing on vacation, use this portable washing machine to refresh your clothes quickly — all you need is a bucket. The compact device has a suction cup on the back to securely stick to the side of any container while underwater. By creating high-frequency vibration waves, it is able to disperse liquids to remove stains and give a thorough wash. It’s a fan favorite on Amazon with a 4.8-star overall rating.

25 A Water Bottle Dispenser That Works For 40 Days Per Charge D DATADAGO Electric Portable Water Dispenser Amazon $14 See On Amazon Attach this water dispenser to any jug for convenience without lifting any heavy containers. The universal cap can fit all standard-sized 2- to 6-gallon bottles and is operated by a simple button. Plus, it’s USB-rechargeable with each charge lasting up to 40 days.

26 This Rustproof Vegetable Chopper With 7 Different Blades RAIQEE Vegetable Chopper Amazon $18 See On Amazon This vegetable chopper makes it so easy to prepare dinner without all that annoying slicing and dicing. The tool comes with seven different blade attachments (that are all stainless steel) so you can slice or grate in different shapes and sizes. You’ll be mincing garlic and even chopping carrots in an instant.

27 This 12-Pack Of Travel-Friendly Shoe Cleaner Wipes That Work On Almost Any Material Quick Clean Shoe Cleaner Wipes by Pink Miracle (12 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These shoe cleaner wipes make it easy to keep your sneakers, loafers, and heels free from stains. This pack comes with 12 individually wrapped pieces you can slide into your bag or pocket so that you’re prepared on the go. They contain saddle soap, gentle oils, and conditioners that are safe to use on leather, vinyl, nylon, rubber, and more. Each wipe has an abrasive and smooth side so you can scrub when needed.

28 A Meat Injector Kit For Flavorful Meals Grillman Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Marinade Meat Injector Kit Amazon $13 See On Amazon Coming with a 2-ounce syringe and three different sizes of needles, this meat injector kit gives you everything you need to marinate your steak, chicken, and more without the wait. You can inject seasonings and sauces, while also pushing through minced garlic and onions. The stainless steel components are all dishwasher safe.

29 A 12-Slot Wineglass Box To Safely Store Extra Pieces Zober Plate Storage Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon For glasses you only use during the holidays or on special occasions, slip them into this wineglass box to keep them safe and dust-free. The sides feature clear PVC windows so you can easily find what you’re looking for, while the bottom and top are sturdy and covered in a soft material that won’t cause any scratches. The box has 12 slots and can be held comfortably by the side handles.

30 A Jewelry Cleaning Machine That Can Even Be Used On Toothbrushes & Glasses Too Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner Kit Amazon $56 See On Amazon To get rid of built-up grime and dirt that’s keeping your accessories from shining like they used to, place them in this ultrasonic jewelry cleaner. Your necklaces and bracelets can sit in the basket while your rings rest securely on the holder. In addition to being safe for gold, silver, brass, and diamonds, the machine can also be used to disinfect your mouthguard, glasses, toothbrush, and so much more using the five settings.

31 A Sprinkler Timer To Take Better Care Of Your Lawn RAINPOINT Sprinkler Timer Amazon $25 See On Amazon With this sprinkler timer, you’ll be able to personalize the watering frequency for your lawn. It can be adjusted to water between every one to 12 hours or every one to seven days. When it rains, you can put the system on a delay for 24, 48, or 72 hours. Its battery won’t need to be replaced for an entire year.

32 This Sturdy Corner Rack That Holds Up To 30 Tools Rubbermaid Corner Tool Tower Rack Amazon $35 See On Amazon Instead of constantly picking up your fallen rakes and brooms, place them all in this tool rack that makes use of the wasted space in any corner of your garage, closet, or basement. It has a large base that will keep up to 30 items stable. An even larger version is also available in the listing.

33 These Steel Bike Racks With Anti-Scratch Rubber Hooks Wallmaster Wall Mount Bike Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon To make your garage feel more spacious or make use of every inch of your apartment, use the four included screws to install this bike mount. It’s made of solid steel and can hold up to 50 pounds. And because the hook is covered in anti-scratch rubber, your bike will be safe from any damage.

34 An Airtight Composting Bin That Comes With 50 Liners Modern Barnhaus Countertop Indoor Composter Bin with Airtight Lid Amazon $35 See On Amazon To help the environment, make a bit of space for this compost tumbler. It comes with six charcoal filters and 50 liner bags so that you have everything you need to begin breaking down your food waste. There’s no need to worry about odor; the lid is airtight. It even comes with a magnet to remind you what can and cannot be put in it. “This little bin holds a lot and there’s no smell. No fruit flies either,” wrote one reviewer.

35 A Thick Anti-Fatigue Mat That Comes In Lots Of Colors & Sizes Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat Amazon $34 See On Amazon Before you start your day at your stand-up desk or washing the dishes, make sure you have this anti-fatigue mat under you. It’s almost an inch thick with durable foam that maintains its density for extended periods. Thanks to its nonslip bottom, it stays in place without curling. It comes in lots of colors, patterns, and different sizes within the listing.

36 These Silicone Ice Trays That Make Water Bottle-Friendly Cubes Ozera Narrow Water Bottle Ice Cube Tray Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you frequently use an insulated water bottle, grab this four-pack of silicone ice trays. They make thin cubes of ice instead of bulky squares so you can slip them right into your reusable container. And because they’re made of flexible silicone, each piece will be easy to pop out.

37 These Collapsible Microwave Covers With 51,000+ 5-Star Reviews Tovolo Vented Collapsible Microwave Cover Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Each of the three pieces in this set of microwave covers is vented to allow steam to release while they prevent splatters from ending up on the walls. They can also be used as colanders and each piece is collapsible for easy storage as well.

38 A Cherry Pitter With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating Ordekcity Cherry Pitter Tool Amazon $12 See On Amazon Taking just one second to get the job done, this cherry pitter will save you a ton of time when prepping your favorite fruit to make cakes, jams, and pies. Plus, it’s comfortable to hold. It’ll last through countless recipes thanks to its durable silicone and stainless steel design.

39 An Elegant Wine Decanter To Upgrade Any Bottle’s Taste HiCoup Red Wine Decanter with Aerator Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made of 100% lead-free crystal glass, this wine decanter is as beautiful as it is useful. Its unique shape does more than just look good on your table. By enabling maximum oxygenation, it enhances a wine's flavor and aroma. It has an 800-milliliter capacity and can also be used as a unique pitcher for pre-mixed cocktails, orange juice, and other beverages.

40 These Outdoor Fly Traps To Help Keep Your Space Pest-Free RESCUE! Outdoor Disposable Fly Trap (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a strong odor that attracts bugs, these outdoor fly traps quickly free your garden of any unwanted visitors. All you have to do is fill it with water. The secure cap keeps them from being able to escape. “Within the first few days hundreds of flies met their demise and after the traps were full it was probably 2 lbs of dead flies,” wrote one reviewer.

41 A Vinyl & Leather Repair Kit With Great Color Matching Options ARCSSAI Leather Repair Kit for Furniture Amazon $17 See On Amazon As chic as leather is, it’s nearly impossible to avoid it wearing away or tearing over time. If you’ve been noticing some discoloration, rips, or scratches in your upholstery and clothing, grab this leather repair kit. It’ll save you the trouble (and cost) of replacing each item and is easy to use. It comes with 10 different colors that can be blended to cover marks, scuffs, burn holes, and more. It can also be used on vinyl.

42 This Pool Float That Can Be Used In 4 Different Ways Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Inflatable Pool Float Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made of soft vinyl and mesh, you’ll be more than comfortable lounging in this inflatable pool float. It can be used in four different ways (including for exercise) and can support up to 250 pounds. And because only the ends inflate, it’s easy to pack and bring on a trip to the beach.

43 These Unbreakable Stainless Steel Wine Glasses That Come In Fun Colors FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (Set Of 2) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Not only are these stainless steel wine glasses unbreakable — they’re also leakproof thanks to the rubber gasket that lines their lids. This durable set is great for outdoor events or indoor events where you’re trying to keep your rug clean. Pick them up in any of the 15 different color options in the listing.

44 This Set Of Collapsible Colanders To Save Cabinet Space Kitchen Maestro Collapsible Colanders (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon A strainer is something every kitchen needs but (unfortunately) they tend to be bulky. To make storage a breeze, you’ll want this collapsible colander. It comes in a set of two so you’ll have a smaller one to wash fruits and a larger one to drain pasta. They’re heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and they’re dishwasher safe.

45 A 30-Gallon Outdoor Storage Box With A Locking Lid YITAHOME Outdoor Storage Box Amazon $46 See On Amazon Whether you need some extra space to keep your pool floats or a place to keep your tools protected from the rain, this storage box has enough room for it all. It can hold up to 30 gallons and is made of a weatherproof material that won’t fade, rust, or peel. It also features built-in handles and a designated space to attach a lock on the lid.

46 These Anti-Scratch Hooks That Can Hold Up To 77 Pounds REMIAWY Garage Storage Hooks (12-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only does this set of storage hooks come with 12 pieces in four different sizes, but it also comes with the screws needed to securely place them on the wall. They’re made of thick steel that can hold up to 77 pounds, depending on the surface you nail them into. And because they have a non-slip rubber coating, your appliances, and tools will all be kept safe from scratches.

47 A Coffee Maker Descaler That’s 5 Times More Effective Than Vinegar K&J Universal Descaling Solution (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Over time, the water reservoir and heating coils that make up your coffee machine can become covered in mineral deposits which seriously impact taste. To remove all the buildup and keep your machine working as efficiently as ever, reach for this odorless, food-grade descaling solution that’s at least five times more effective than vinegar. And because it comes in two 32-ounce bottles, this purchase should last you a long time.

48 A Popular, Versatile Cutting Board Made Of Bamboo Bambüsi Bamboo Carving Cutting Board Amazon $50 See On Amazon Everyone from the meat lover to the vegetarian in the family will appreciate having this bamboo cutting board around. On one side, the wood has deep juice grooves to keep the mess off your counters. The indentations also create friction to keep food steady. On the other, the surface is smooth so you can quickly slice and dice vegetables and fruit.

49 A Sleek Car Air Freshener Made With Essential Oils Drift Car Air Freshener Amazon $15 See On Amazon This car air freshener attaches to your visor via magnet, so it won’t obstruct your view as it fills your vehicle with amber, grove, or teak scents — all of which are made from essential oils. And because it’s made of a natural stone blend, it blends into your car’s look as well.