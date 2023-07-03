Shopping
50 Legitimately Brilliant Things For Your Home That You Never Knew Existed
Meet your new favorite home products.
Written by Veronika Kero
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
While Amazon makes it easy to stock up on all your everyday essentials, it also has a ton of brilliant things that you’ve never even heard of — like blankets that actually cool you down and ice cube trays that make water bottle-friendly cubes. From gizmos that make hosting a breeze to gadgets that will have you cooking like a pro, you’ll be amazed at what you come across. I’ve narrowed it down to the true gems, so keep scrolling to find your new favorite home products — most of which cost less than $25.