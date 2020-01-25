26 Life-Changing Things For Your Kitchen On Amazon You'll Use Constantly

Ever tried to make spaghetti without a strainer? It's not easy. That's because you can be a newbie in the kitchen, or even a seasoned professional chef — either way, you're going to need the right tools in order to make a delicious meal. Luckily for everybody reading this, I've put together a list of genius products for your kitchen available on Amazon.

But what makes any given kitchen tool more clever than the rest? Ideally, it'll help save you time — so if slicing up garlic and other ingredients seems to take forever, you'll definitely want to check out the vegetable chopper I've added to this list. Or maybe you're looking for something that can help you keep your kitchen clean? In that case, make sure you take a look at the splatter guard I've included. Not only is it made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but it's an easy way to prevent hot oil from popping onto your countertops.

It doesn't matter whether you're looking for a space-saving strainer, or a scraper made from rust-resistant stainless steel — there isn't a single genius product on this list that you won't wind up using constantly.

1. This Clip-On Strainer That Doesn't Take Up A Ton Of Space Silicone Clip On Strainer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of losing noodles down the sink? A clip-on strainer like this one might be the answer you're looking for. It's super-compact which makes it great for cramped kitchens, and it's designed to fit onto practically any bowl, pan, or pot.

2. An Instant Pot That Features 7 Different Cooking Functions Instant Pot Duo $79 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan — truly, this instant pot can pretty much do it all. The inner cooking pot is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and there's even a free downloadable app that comes loaded with delicious recipes to help get you started.

3. This Salad Spinner That Takes The Hassle Out Of Drying Lettuce OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Thinking about adding more leafy greens to your diet? This salad spinner can help, as it helps prevent your washed greens from becoming a soggy mess. The non-slip knob locks down so that it takes up hardly any space while in storage, plus the spinning bowl doubles as a colander.

4. A Universal Pot Lid That Helps Save You Precious Storage Space Universal Lid for Pots $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made from rust-resistant stainless steel and tempered glass, but this universal pot lid is an easy way to save space in the kitchen. It's designed to fit onto practically any pot or pan so that you can downsize the rest of your collection, plus it's heat-resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

5. This Splatter Screen That Protects You And Your Clothes Grease Splatter Screen $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Frying anything on a stovetop can be super-messy, so prevent grease from popping all over with this splatter screen. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the plastic handle won't transfer heat from the pan to your hands.

6. A Baster Brush That Attaches Directly To Your Marinade Bottles Jokari Silicone Bottle Top BBQ Baster $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Basting can be messy, and dirties up a ton of dishes — so cut down on your cleaning time with this basting brush. It attaches directly to your marinade bottle so that you can easily brush it onto your meats, and the bristles are made from antibacterial silicone.

7. This Hanging Garbage Bag Holder To Help Keep Your Home Tidy Lunies Hanging Trash Garbage Bag Holder $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Preparing meals creates a lot of waste, so put this hanging garbage bag holder above one of your drawers or cabinet doors. It's an easy way to cut down on the trips to the garbage can and back, plus it's great for collecting lint in the laundry room.

A Food Shovel Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Rachel Ray Stainless Steel Bench Scrape $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Easily transport your chopped ingredients from cutting board to stovetop with this food shovel. It also doubles as a scraper so that you can quickly clear away scraps from your cutting board, and the ribbed handle helps you maintain a firm grip.

This Deodorizer That Helps Keep Your Fridge Smelling Fresh Chilly Mama Baking Soda Fridge and Freezer Odor Absorber & Freshener $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Got some unwanted odors you'd like to clear out of your refrigerator? This deodorizer can help. Simply fill it up with baking soda, and it'll quickly eliminate stubborn smells caused by cheese, produce, and more. It can even help food stay fresh for longer, and it's designed to work for months before you need to change out the baking soda.

A Cover That Helps Keep Your Microwave Splatter-Free Microwave Plate Cover $10 | Amazon See on Amazon 30 seconds too long, and your microwaved meal explodes into a hot mess — so save yourself some cleaning with this cover. It's large enough that it can fit most plates, platters, and bowls, plus it's completely BPA-free.

The Table Runner That Doubles As A Heat-Resistant Trivet Trivetrunner: Decorative Trivet and Kitchen Table Runners $26 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're cooking for 20 people, or just yourself — you'll probably need a trivet. This table runner not only adds a splash of color to your table, but it's also heat-resistant so that you can also use it as a trivet. It's tear-resistant as well as non-slip, and it's available in over 10 classic colors.

A Meat Thermometer With An Easy-To-Read LCD Screen Aniksunny Digital Meat Thermometer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Food safety is always important, so make sure that your meats are properly cooked with this digital thermometer. The easy-to-read LCD screen has a backlight so that you can use it while grilling at night, plus it's able to read temperatures all the way from -58 degrees to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.

This Stainless Steel Bar Of Soap That Tackles Tough Odors Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever peeled garlic or onions, you know that the odor can linger on your hands for quite a while — so use this stainless steel bar of "soap" to get your skin smelling neutral again. Just rub it between your hands like you would with a regular bar of soap, and the metal will quickly absorb any unwanted odors.

A Soap Dispenser With A Built-In Motion Sensor Hanamichi Touchless High Capacity Automatic Soap Dispenser $25.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Touching a dirty soap pump right after you've washed your hands is counterproductive, which is why this soap dispenser is practically a must-have. The built-in motion sensor dispenses soap completely hands-free, and the waterproof base keeps the battery compartment safe from corrosion.

This Garlic Press That Can Help You Save Time Alpha Grillers Garlic Press $14.97 | Amazon See on Amazon Chopping up garlic is tedious, whereas using this garlic press is an easy way to help save you time in the kitchen. It's made from premium, rust-resistant stainless steel, plus you can also use it to crush ginger or nuts. One Amazon reviewer even raved that it shows no signs of wear or tear, and that "it looks as nice today as it did when I bought it."

A Stand Mixer With That Comes With A Dough Hook KitchenAid Classic Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $199 | Amazon See on Amazon If you or someone you know is an avid baker, this stand mixer is a must-have. Each order comes with a flat beater as well as a dough hook attachment, and it's great for making cookies, fresh bread, or even pounds of mashed potatoes. The mixing speed is adjustable so that you can use it with delicate ingredients like egg whites, and the bowl is made from super-durable stainless steel.

The Cutting Board Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Greener Chef Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See on Amazon A good cutting board is essential in every kitchen. This one is not only made from eco-friendly bamboo, but it also features grooves along the edges that help prevent juices from overflowing onto your counters. It's antimicrobial as well as BPA-free, plus it's gentler on your knives than plastic.

A Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Slicing Vegetables Fullstar Mandoline Vegetable Slicer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do you get a mandoline and spiralizer with each order, but this vegetable chopper also takes the work out of dicing up onions, apples, cucumbers, potatoes, and more. The interchangeable blades let you slice, chop, and julienne your ingredients, plus the non-slip base keeps it stable while you work.

The Lid And Spoon Rest That Help Keep Your Counters Clean Progressive Lid and Spoon Rest $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of resting your utensils on your counter, just place them on this spoon and lid rest. It's made from high-quality stainless steel, plus it's designed to accommodate spoons and lids of practically any size. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that it's "small enough to fit on the stovetop, yet sturdy enough to hold large lids."

A Pair Of Coffee Scoops With Built-In Bag Clips Stainless Steel Coffee Scoop and Bag Clip $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with built-in bag clips that help keep your bag of fresh, each of these scoops holds exactly 1 tablespoon of your favorite grounds. They're a great gift for any avid coffee drinker, plus they're made from extra-durable stainless steel that won't corrode over time — an absolute steal at only $6.

The Sponge Holder Shaped Like An Adorable Yogi Peleg Design Yogi Sponge Holder $13 See on Amazon Wet sponges left in the sink quickly develop mold and mildew, so keep them high and dry with this sponge holder. There's a strong suction cup on the back that makes it easy to attach to your sink, and the open design helps aerate your sponge so it dries quickly.

22. A Tool That Helps Keep You Safe From Accidental Burns Silicone Devil Oven and Toaster Rack Puller $7 See on Amazon While they can be a helpful kitchen appliance, toaster ovens can cause a mean burn if you’re not careful. I would know because I have the scars to prove it. Wish I knew about this next doohickey sooner. The silicone devil oven toaster puller, you guessed it, pulls the toaster oven tray out so you can safely handle the contents. Reaching into a toaster oven is an almost guaranteed way to wind up with an accidental burn, whereas using this handy tool will keep your hands out of harm's way. It's made from heat-resistant silicone that won't melt when exposed to high temperatures, plus it also works great for pulling out your oven rack.

This Stand That Makes Your Tacos Look Deliciously Professional Sparks Kitchen Co. 2 Pack Taco Holder Stand $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of letting your tacos spill out all over your plate, keep them upright with this stand. It's made from 100% food-grade stainless steel that gives your tacos a professional appearance, plus you can also pop it into the oven with your tacos to melt cheese, or even crisp soft tortillas.

An Bamboo Box That's Perfect For Herbs And Spices Salt And Pepper Box $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a chic alternative to bulky salt and pepper shakers, why not give this spice box a try? It's made from eco-friendly bamboo that looks great on any countertop, and there are two separate compartments where you can easily store spices or herbs of your choosing. The lid swivels so that you can't misplace it, plus the magnetic closure helps prevent the contents from spilling.

This Container That Helps Keep Your Herbs Fresher For Longer Premium Herb Keeper and Herb Storage Container $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Fresh herbs quickly spoil in the refrigerator — unless you're storing them in this herb keeper. Not only does it help keep your herbs fresh for up to three weeks longer, but it's also made with borosilicate glass that's extra-durable. Use it for cilantro, dill, rosemary, chives, or even use it to store your cutlery during dinner parties.