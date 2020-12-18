Sex & Relationships
These Are Leo's Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers
It's no secret that the Sun-ruled Leo loves feeling worshipped and adored. Although they like receiving all the attention, compliments, and gifts, they're more than happy to give their partner just as much as they get. In bed, these Fire signs are very generous, passionate, and always try their best to make their partner feel good. If you want to please your lion, take note of Leo's erogenous zones. According to astrologers, there are three spots you'll want to remember.
As Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle, each part of the human body, from the top of the head to our feet, is ruled by one of the 12 zodiac signs. It goes in order from Aries, which rules the head, to Pisces, which rules the feet. Leo, the fifth sign in the zodiac, rules the upper back and heart.
"The upper back is responsible for much of our strength and stability, unlike the lower back and neck, which helps us more with mobility," Semos says. It's perfect fit for Leo, who is a very strong and stable fixed Fire sign.
According to Semos, it's important to understand which parts of the body are ruled by each sign for a number of reasons. For one, it can possibly help you identify and even prevent potential health issues by being proactive. For example, if you know that Leo is the ruler of the upper back and heart, you can be mindful to maintain good posture in order to support your upper back.
Besides that, your zodiac sign can also reveal which areas on your body are most sensitive and can bring you pleasure. So here are the spots that will make the Leo lion go wild, according to astrologers.
