It's no secret that the Sun-ruled Leo loves feeling worshipped and adored. Although they like receiving all the attention, compliments, and gifts, they're more than happy to give their partner just as much as they get. In bed, these Fire signs are very generous, passionate, and always try their best to make their partner feel good. If you want to please your lion, take note of Leo's erogenous zones. According to astrologers, there are three spots you'll want to remember.

As Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle, each part of the human body, from the top of the head to our feet, is ruled by one of the 12 zodiac signs. It goes in order from Aries, which rules the head, to Pisces, which rules the feet. Leo, the fifth sign in the zodiac, rules the upper back and heart.

"The upper back is responsible for much of our strength and stability, unlike the lower back and neck, which helps us more with mobility," Semos says. It's perfect fit for Leo, who is a very strong and stable fixed Fire sign.

According to Semos, it's important to understand which parts of the body are ruled by each sign for a number of reasons. For one, it can possibly help you identify and even prevent potential health issues by being proactive. For example, if you know that Leo is the ruler of the upper back and heart, you can be mindful to maintain good posture in order to support your upper back.

Besides that, your zodiac sign can also reveal which areas on your body are most sensitive and can bring you pleasure. So here are the spots that will make the Leo lion go wild, according to astrologers.

Upper Back As the ruler of the upper back area, Leos tend to store a lot of muscle tension in that area. If you give them a nice back massage after a long day, they'll be extremely grateful. "I’ve never known a Leo who didn’t melt into a purring puddle at a slow and relatively-deep-tissue back massage focused on the upper back, shoulders and shoulder blade areas," Semos says. "While you're at it, just go for a full back massage!" You'll have the lion feeling pampered like the royal they are.

Heart The heart may not be the typical erogenous zone. But Leos rule over the heart, so the heart is a pathway to pleasure for them. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, "Making their hearts skip a beat can give an emotional and erotic charge." Leos are very playful and lighthearted, so they don't necesarily need a deep emotional declaration of feelings. As long as you make them feel loved and cherished, they'll be happy. As a bonus, they'll be up for anything you want to try in bed.

Hair Just like the lion that represents them, Leos tend to have nice thick, touchable hair. According to Semos, "It's a defining physical feature they tend to be quite proud of." Because of this, Leos like having their hair stroked or played with. Gentle scalp massages will also have them tingling with excitement.

Sources

Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer