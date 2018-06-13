Zodiac signs are mostly personality indicators, yes, but that doesn't mean they're completely disconnected from your health. Since your brain and your body are so intrinsically linked, the things that make you the person you are can also make your body react in all sorts of different ways. Figuring out health problems for each zodiac sign isn't a science or a guarantee, but it is a way to get to know your mind and body if you're curious.

If you're strong-willed, you might carry tension in your shoulders. If you're an empath, you might get sympathy pain or even insomnia and other stress symptoms. Those little connections are hard to argue with. So if you tend to identify yourself based on your zodiac sign, you can start to discover things about your potential health risks through that as well.

Of course, no diagnosis or prediction can be made for someone's health based on when in the year they were born. Exploring your sign's relationship to physical and mental health is more of an exercise on taking care of yourself based on your personality, if you're interested. Seeing how the threads in your life connect, from interpersonal interactions, to workplace habits, to the doctor's office, is important for everyone. And astrology can be a fun little peek into that world of interconnectivity.

But remember, if you are questioning certain symptoms, always see your doctor. Here's the one health problem each zodiac sign is most prone to.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Headaches Tina Gong/Bustle You may have heard about Aries being "hot headed." Turns out, that tendency might actually be a health indicator, too. “The ram rules the head," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Aries may frequently experience headaches and migraines due to their hot headed nature. It’s important for the ram to unwind and distress as much as humanly possible — even though they are constantly working hard. A nice head rub should do the trick to soothe the Aries' mind." So if you've got a tendency towards headaches and you're an Aries, it might mean time to start dealing with your emotions more proactively.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Throat Or Ear Infections Tina Gong/Bustle Stubborn Taurus, this one's for you. "Taurus rules the throat chakra, so it’s important for Tauruses to always keep a bag full of sucking candy, honey, or soothing tea nearby to fight possible throat or ear infections," Stardust says. And for times when your personality type is getting in your own way? A little mindfulness can help. "When the Bull is acting particularly stubborn, they may experience still necks and locked jaws. Trying to relax the throat with deep breathing will give the Bull more calmness while sitting in the heather," Stardust adds. Our minds can cause us physical stress, but they can also calm us down, too.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Respiratory Issues Tina Gong/Bustle Being a multi-tasker and an overachiever can actually pose a physical and mental health risk for the Gemini. "The twins tend to take on too many projects at the same time — as they can do the job of two people simultaneously," Stardust says. "This can lead to overactivity which can weaken the respiratory system, causing anxiety riddled panic attacks to occur, lung issues, and even the common cold. Gemini’s need to take a break between projects, rest more often, and practice more self-care — this will brighten up their health." Learning what self-care works best for your sign can help you get back on track, and keep things in better balance next time.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Digestive Issues Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers are amazing at going with their gut. But with that might come, well, gut problems. "The Crab is ruled by the Moon," Stardust says. "While they have great intuition, they also conceal their fears beneath their hard shell. Internalizing these issues can lead to acid reflux or digestion issues. It’s important for the Crab to speak up and express their feelings more often, than not. This will change their health and allow them to feel more in control of their emotions." Research has proven that there's a strong link between stress and digestive health, so if you're a typical bottled-up Cancer, take note. Being open and self-loving might actually protect your health.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Intense Emotions Tina Gong/Bustle Being emotional can mean needing a little bit of extra work to protect your mental health. For Leos, this can ring especially true. "The fearless Lion rules the heart, which means they have never ending generosity, however, they also experience heartache deeper than most other signs, as it’s a blow to their ego," Stardust says. "This can often cause the Lion to feel lethargic and experience heart palpitations when excited or depressed. Taking a deep breath will help lower the flames within themselves, to center themselves to calm down and go back to reality." And if meditation doesn't work, and you're still feeling major physical symptoms that go along with intense emotions, you definitely deserve to reach out to a therapist or other professional. Mental health and physical health aren't completely separate things, after all.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Ulcers Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos might think they're super health-conscious, and in many ways they are, but other aspects of their personality mean that they aren't completely impervious to a health problem or two. "Always running around can cause stomach irritations and even ulcers. Without enough relaxation, Virgos can over extend themselves, causing intestinal flare ups to result. Trying to meditate and centering the self, can help Virgos immensely," Stardust says. And luckily, even if you're an overworked Virgo who's never tried mediation before, it's not that hard to start.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Bladder Issues Tina Gong/Bustle Fun fact for Libras: your sign is ruled by the kidneys and bladder. "Paying close attention to daily [nutrition] is of the upmost importance to the Libra, as it also helps to balance out intake," Stardust says. This nutritionally-based self-care will help keep your Libra kidney working well. And if your bladder is the one giving you trouble, definitely go see the doctor. No one finds it very fun, but you're a level-headed Libra, you should definitely know that your health comes first.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Dehydration Tina Gong/Bustle This water sign's health risks actually come right down to their element. "As lovers of the salty waters, Scorpios need to remain hydrated at all times, as they may get dehydrated (which can lead to not only dehydration, but also bladder infections). It’s important for the Scorpio to drink plenty of liquids throughout the day to remain balanced, energetic, and healthy," Stardust says. Of course — the importance of staying hydrated applies to everyone, but if you're a particularly on-the-nose Scorpio, this is especially important for you.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Back Issues Tina Gong/Bustle The over-the-top Sagittarius might be storing a little bit too much tension in their neck and back. "Known for excess, Sagittarius, who is ruled by Jupiter (King of Over Doing Everything), need a good rub down every now and again to release toxins and tension," Stardust explains. "The Archer often has an achy back, needing a massage and yoga to help adjust the spine, and release the hips (pigeon pose especially)." Plus, massages have a whole host of health benefits, so why not try?

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Knee Problems Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a hard-working Capricorn, your personality type might be taking a physical toll on you. "Capricorn rules bones and joints, which makes them experience aches and pains more frequently as a result of their hard working lifestyle. The knees in particular can cause the most issues," Stardust says. Side note (suggested by Stardust): don't let your stubborn side prevent you from seeing a doctor. Even if you need to find a way to squeeze a quick check-up in, it's vital to your health. And yes, your personality type may not be the most compatible with fitting your health into your schedule, but it's necessary.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Arm & Leg Injuries Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius may be an air sign, but that doesn't mean that it's always smooth-sailing for the water-bearer. "The Aquarius is constantly on the move. However, all the heavy lifting and flying about can cause arm and leg injuries — also asthma, and even allergies," Stardust says. "Try to advise the Aquarius to ice their limbs or take a hot Epson salt bath to relax their tense muscles." If you find things getting particularly intense from your daily activities or your workouts, try doing more low-impact exercises (like swimming), and even considering physical therapy. But no matter what, if your injuries are troublesome, it's important to see a doctor.