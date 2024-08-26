When Levi Coralynn and William Conrad — a TikTok-famous couple with a combined three million followers — answer my Zoom on a Monday afternoon, they’re curled up together in a fluffy bed wearing sweaters in the same shade of baby blue. When I ask if they matched on purpose, they both laugh and say no, but William adds that it “happens more often than not.”

After meeting on Hinge in 2021, Levi and William quickly moved in together just outside Toronto. Cut to three years later and they’re an “it couple” on TikTok. They share snippets of their perfect — though slightly unconventional — relationship with their fans, but they’ve both had plenty of independent success on the app, too.

William, 25, went viral last year for his ASMR-style cooking videos in which he creates and plates complex meals. His TikTok is a “stay-at-home boyfriend” role play of sorts, complete with fancy silverware, cloth napkins, and plenty of lingering eye contact. Some commenters have joked his videos give off “uncanny, lobotomy-core vibes,” but they mean that as a compliment. William is nothing if not calm, nurturing, and precise, and his 947,000 followers eat it up.

Levi, who doesn’t share her age with her 2.2 million TikTok followers, started posting sultry, silent videos in 2022 to promote a separate adult modeling account, though she recently shifted the tone of her TikToks to show her life with Will. Below, the duo shares their thoughts on parasocial relationships, creating content as a couple, and the importance of soft masculinity.

How Levi Found Her Voice

Levi’s early TikToks are a far cry from what she posts today. Since her page was originally a “hot girl account” meant to direct traffic to her work on other sites, like OnlyFans, she worked hard to portray herself as what she called the “ideal online girlfriend”: silent, sexy, and clad in silky dresses.

While that initially brought in big numbers, her viewership eventually started to drag. TikTok doesn’t reliably boost steamy content on the algorithm, so she knew she’d have to rebrand if she wanted to maintain a following. And rebrand she did.

In the spring of 2024, Levi started to open up about her life, work, and relationship. Her male fans weren’t thrilled. “For a lot of men I'm their fantasy,’” she says. “I went from videos where I had no personality to me having this desire to show my life and hopefully show it authentically.”

Her male followers didn’t like to see William in her videos, either, but Levi didn’t care. “He’s a very important part of my life, and it became too difficult to hide him.”

Once Levi stopped posting for the male gaze, her audience completely shifted. “Switching towards more of a girl audience has given me an opportunity to play less of a character and just be myself,” she says. “My page has turned into what feels like a safe space for me to exist.”

It is, however, an adjustment. “Funny enough, sometimes it’s easier to play a character than yourself,” she says. “When playing a character you get to detach yourself in a way, but when you play yourself it’s personal.”

Despite her growing pains, Levi has been no stranger to TikTok virality, including videos that show off her unique retro style and how she does her signature updo. But her most popular? The videos where William is serving her food as her real-life stay-at-home-boyfriend.

On Creating Content Together

Before posting his first TikTok in July 2022, William had no social media presence. “I was just doing what I do online right now — making beautiful meals for Levi, doing things around the house — and then Levi saw this opportunity to be like, ‘We should share this.’ She was like, ‘Oh, this is the female gaze.’”

“I also just think you're very beautiful, and I felt like the world needed to see such a cutie,” she adds, reaching back to ruffle William’s hair. While talking to me, the couple frequently look at each other and complete each other’s sentences. It’s the same chemistry that’s evident in their videos.

While most people seem to love their dynamic, William faced the same backlash as Levi once he revealed his relationship status. “People can get this weird possession of a creator,” he says. “I’ve had followers say, ‘We want just you. We don't want to see Levi.’”

They take their parasocial relationships in stride and often touch base to make sure they’re both feeling OK. “Luckily we're not doing this alone,” says Levi. “When either of us is going through any ugliness that happens online, it's nice to have someone who understands and is there to comfort you.”

Whether on-camera or off, the couple’s relationship centers around food. While many commenters take one look at the spreads William lays out for Levi and assume he went to culinary school, he’s actually completely self-taught via cookbooks and YouTube.

“It’s been trial by error,” he says. “I’ve learned all my cooking knowledge by making meals for Levi.” She chimes in to say he’s a perfectionist, too, who will often make the same recipe five times until he gets it just right.

When I ask about her favorite dish, they look at each other (again) and try to figure it out. “He's recently gotten really good at making pizza, like homemade pizza, as well as... remember that homemade pasta you made? I don't know what those were called...” she says.

“Agnolotti with the sweet pea? That one?”

“Yes! There's something very precious about homemade pasta.”

Other highlights? A Japanese dish with rice, roasted salmon, cucumber, Shiso leaves, and sesame seeds; spaghetti alla puttanesca cooked with rendered pancetta and smashed cloves of garlic; and homemade focaccia topped with a preserved lemon aioli, dijon mustard, Kewpie mayo, bundles of mortadella, arugula tossed in olive oil, pickled fennel and shallots, and a sprinkle of sea salt.

I admit I’m inspired by all the amazing meals — and a little bit jealous, just like the rest of the internet — but not everything they eat looks like a five-star meal. “Sometimes we just love a late-night bowl cereal,” William says.

On The Soft Side Of Masculinity

The couple hopes their videos send a message about the softer side of masculinity, especially in a world where TikTokers joke about the bar being “in hell” for men. Meanwhile, William is busy scrubbing the bathroom, doing the laundry, grocery shopping, cooking, and making the bed — tasks women do all the time without praise.

“It’s just the normal list of stuff that falls under a homemaker,” he says. “There was all this toxic masculinity online, so we saw that there was a missing gap of [showing] what a caring boyfriend can be.”

“It's sad that this is the standard or that our situation seems unique,” Levi says. “I don't think it should be unique, and I hope that it becomes the norm.” For now, she knows she’s lucky to have a stay-at-home boyfriend.

“As a woman, so much weighs on us, so it’s nice having a partner who just completely gets that there's so much that needs to be done within the household.”

The pair hopes more men see their content and realize they can be more helpful in their own relationships. Levi loves that William has it all locked down — and that he enjoys every minute of it.