Living In A Tiny Irish Gatehouse

Rebecca Stice is living in what seems like a fairy tale. This Northern-Ireland-based content creator has captured the minds of thousands wanderlusting for a getaway from busy bustling cities. Rebecca relocated to a renovated historic tiny gatehouse, where she lives with her husband and an adorable giant pup. We caught up with Rebecca to understand what it’s really like living inside a cottagecore dream home and the challenges of being located in the lush countryside.

To learn more about Rebecca, check out her blog, or follow her on Instagram.

Relocated is a series from Bustle where we chat with daring individuals who stepped away from the rat race to build a life a little more unconventionally.

