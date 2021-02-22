Magnum's New Ice Cream Is Like Millionaire's Shortbread But Better

We might still be in Lockdown 3.0, and the weather might not exactly be giving off big summer 2021 vibes, but when the frozen dessert gurus at Magnum unveil the “most luxurious ice cream ever” you have to take note. Magnum has revealed the indulgent Double Gold Caramel Billionaire Ice Cream, and it's as good as it sounds. Here’s how to get it in the UK.

Inspired by the British classic Millionaire’s Shortbread, or if you’re super bougie, Billionaire’s Shortbread, the indulgent ice cream combines the buttery shortbread biscuit pieces with pecan and biscuit flavoured double-swirled ice cream. So far so good? Well, that’s not all.

Take a bite of the golden caramel cracking chocolate encasing the ice cream and you’ll get delicious layers of gooey salted caramel sauce, completing the transformation of the Billionaire’s Shortbread tray baked layers into a decadent frozen dessert. “The new flavour offers pleasure seekers an unrivalled sensorial ice cream experience,” says Magnum. Sensorial indeed.

The Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice cream is also available in a tub form. But this is no ordinary tub of ice cream. Oh no. The whole tub is encased in thick layers of Magnum cracking chocolate and gooey salted caramel. No wonder fans are already going wild for it. “Ok so I’m in love with Magnum caramel billionaires,” one Twitter user wrote.

Magnum’s signature cracking chocolate is created by Belgian master chocolatiers using premium quality ingredients and sustainably sourced cocoa beans, certified by Rainforest Alliance. Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire will come with newly designed carton packaging made with a minimum of 75% recycled fibre, and will be available in most UK supermarkets as a three-pack multipack, single or tub.

Magnum’s Double Gold Caramel Billionaire Ice Cream is available in Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Co-Op, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Iceland, £3.69 for a multipack of three, £2 for a single, or a tub for £4. Ocado are exclusively stocking a mini stick 6 multipack for £3.89.