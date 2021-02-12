Maltesers Orange Buttons Could Be Hitting UK Shelves This Month

Mars has yet another new Malteser recipe coming to supermarket shelves, and this one's specifically for orange chocolate lovers. Just in time for Easter, Maltesers Orange Buttons are reportedly joining the confectionary family alongside the orange variation of their Bunny treats.

There's no official date as of when Maltesers Orange Buttons will be available, nor which stores will have them in stock. I can't imagine it will be long before we see them, though, especially since Easter is fast approaching.

According to Manchester-based food blogger @johnssnackreviews, the new buttons will most likely be available in One Stop, Londis, and BP Petrol Stations at first for two weeks, followed by the supermarkets. The blogger provided a little glimpse of the zesty treat as well, which seems to be flat buttons with bits of orange honeycomb melted into the chocolate.

As Delish notes, the account also revealed a chocolate orange variation of Maltesers Ice Cream, and that there are also white Maltesers lollies in production as well. All these delicacies will be joining the already established Chocolate Orange Bunnies of course. Announced in October 2020, these little beauties are 85p are full of zesty goodness.

"We know that the flavour orange is a distinctly British taste that has seen a huge zesty makeover in recent years," Kerry Cavanaugh, Marketing Director at Mars Wrigley UK said back when the bunnies launched in October (via Tyla). "While we often see an orange boom during the holiday season, we know that Brits love the flavour all year round, which is why we're ensuring the 'choc-work' continues into the new year and beyond."