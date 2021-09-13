M&S Is Selling Light-Up Biscuit Tins For Christmas

M&S’s festive food range is all about the Christmas lights. Literally. The store has expanded its range of light up products to include illuminated boxes chocolates and shortbread houses as well as adding two new flavours of its sell-out light-up Christmas liqueur. And what’s better? M&S is kicking off the festive season early, with its entire range available to buy in-store and online now. But before you head off on a trolley dash, let’s run through the highlights.

First up is the Collection Magic & Sparkle Light-Up Chocolate Box — the perfect way to ensure everyone gets their chocolate treat this year. The £20 box is filled with mini snow-dusted milk, dark, white and golden blond chocolate house chocolates and are stored inside the box to set a glittering festive scene.

As well as the light up chocolate box, M&S has also launched a new golden blond chocolate, which looks set to THE flavour of Christmas, if you ask me. You can get a range of golden blond products including everything from Golden Blond florentines and chocolate spread to a Golden Blond Chocolate Cream Liqueur. Sign me up.

Other chocolatey products on the festive food menu are a box of Magical Mushrooms, Christmas pudding flavour truffles, and a Belgian chocolate luxury biscuit tin, featuring hazelnut praline and salted caramel biscuits, covered with Belgian chocolate. M&S definitely has chocolate-lovers covered this festive season.

The brand has also launched light-up house-shaped biscuit tins. They come in three different colours and are filled with M&S’s signature all-butter Scottish shortbread. The tins are so pretty that once all the biscuits have been gobbled they could be used as a mantelpiece or dining table centrepiece.

The retailer is also bringing bar-standard cocktails to your front room with its The Marksologist range which features six premium, ready-to-drink blends. Choose from classics including Margarita, Negroni, Espresso Martini, Clover Club, Golden Negroni, and Aged Rum & Cacao Old at £18 a bottle M&S. It’s safe to say M&S has started the festive season off strong.