M&S Is Now Sells A Gin That Literally Lights Up

This year Christmas is about to literally sparkle because M&S are selling a light-up Christmas gin liqueur that's almost too beautiful to drink. Hot on the heels of last year's tremendously popular clementine gin liqueur snow globes, these bottles are a cut above and come in an additional new flavour.

Available in either clementine or rhubarb, and costing £18, the tasty drink comes complete with flecks of edible 23 carat gold. The bottle itself is beautifully painted with a wintery, Christmassy woodland scene. The real magic is in its base, where some cleverly concealed LED lights add a whole extra dimension of sparkle to the proceedings. Who needs a centre piece and candles when you have this gin on the table?

M&S Product Developer Jenny Rea said (via Good Housekeeping) "For me, the switching on of the Christmas lights is a huge festive moment, and in honour of this Yuletide tradition we are introducing a show stopping, light-up snow globe gin liqueur, complete with edible gold leaf for that extra wow factor."

Honestly, it's like Blackpool Illuminations in a bottle of booze and, if this creation is anything to go by, Christmas 2020 (COVID limitations not withstanding) is likely to be a pretty great one for foodies who favour M&S.

Not only are the British retailer expanding their range of Percy The Pig products, selling hampers to die for, and of course stocking some of the best biscuit boxes in the business — but they're also going online in a completely new way. They've teamed up with UK delivery service Ocado and for the first time ever you'll be able to do your food shop online and have it delivered right to your doorstep.