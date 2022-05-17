25 Manifestation Quotes From Lady Gaga, Oprah, & More

Intimidated by the concept of manifesting? No need. Think of it this way: manifesting is the practice of visualizing your goals until they exist. Oprah swears by it, and so does Lady Gaga. Their manifestation quotes, along with others from folks like Einstein and Maya Angelou, will encourage you to dream your biggest ambitions to life, too.

“We often think manifestation is some complicated practice where we need to sit, meditate, journal, and obsess over our desires,” says Taylor Carr, a life coach specializing in manifestation. “But manifestation is simple.” How you speak and envision your goals into existence — by writing down them down, creating on a vision board, or taking these quotes about manifesting to heart — is up to you. All you need is a clear vision of what you want.

It doesn’t matter if you’re hoping to conjure a cross-country move, a beach vacation, or something as simple as a regular parking spot. There’s no manifestation rulebook that demarcates what you can and cannot wish into existence. “That includes large sums of money, the love of your life, a promotion at work, a brand new car, the home of your dreams, or even just an overall happier and more fulfilling life,” says Carr. All you have to do is embrace manifesting as a lifestyle.

“Manifesting isn’t a rigid process,” Carr adds. “It’s a way of being.”

When you put your mind — and your manifestation practice — to something, you can achieve your wildest dreams. Use these 25 manifestation quotes to help guide you on the way.

“Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it.” - Maya Angelou, poet and author

“You get in life what you have the courage to ask for.” - Oprah Winfrey, television host and author

“When you are truly clear about what you want, the whole universe stands on tiptoe waiting to assist you in miraculous and amazing ways to manifest your dream or intention.” - Constance Lane Arnold, radio host and author

“Every intention sets energy into motion, whether you are conscious of it or not.” - Gary Zukav, author and spiritual teacher

“A person is what he or she thinks about all day long.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson, essayist and philosopher

“Whatever you can do, or dream you can, begin in. Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it. Begin it now.” - Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe, poet and playwright

“Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions.” - Albert Einstein, theoretical physicist

“When you visualize, then you materialize. If you’ve been there in the mind, you’ll go there in the body.” - Dr. Denis Waitley, writer and motivational speaker

“We receive exactly what we expect to receive.” - John Holland, spiritual teacher and psychic medium

“Thoughts become things. If you see it in your mind, you will hold it in your hand.” - Bob Proctor, self-help author and lecturer

“Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson, essayist and philosopher

“Envision the future you desire. Create the life of your dreams. See it, feel it, believe it.” - Jack Canfield, author and motivational speaker

“The greatest discovery of my generation is that human beings can alter their lives by altering their attitudes of mind.” - William James, philosopher and psychologist

“You are a living magnet. What you attract into your life is in harmony with your dominant thoughts.” - Brian Tracy, author and motivational speaker

“Keep your thoughts positive, because your thoughts become your words. Keep your words positive, because your behaviors become your habits. Keep your habits positive, because your habits become your values. Keep your values positive, because your values become your destiny.” - Mahatma Gandhi, political ethicist

“Every great work, every big accomplishment, has been brought into manifestation through holding to the vision, and often just before the big achievement, comes apparent failure and discouragement.” - Florence Scovel Shinn, artist and spiritual teacher

“Whatever you create in your life you must first create in your imagination.” - Daniel Marques, author

“Everything you want is out there waiting for you to ask. Everything you want also wants you. But you have to take action to get it.” - Jack Canfield, author and motivational speaker

“You manifest what you believe, not what you want.” - Sonia Ricotti, author and motivational speaker

“To bring anything into your life, imagine that it’s already there.” - Richard Bach, author

“You repeat it to yourself every day. And it’s not yet, it’s a lie. You’re saying a lie over and over and over again, and then, one day the lie is true.” - Lady Gaga, actor and singer

“All that we are is a result of what we have thought.” - Buddha

“Whatever we plant in our subconscious mind and nourish with repetition and emotion will one day become a reality.” - Earl Nightingale, radio host and author

“Nothing is, unless our thinking makes it so.” - William Shakespeare, playwright and poet