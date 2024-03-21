The full Worm Moon will arrive on March 25 at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT) in the harmonious sign of Libra. Full moons are naturally intense; they pull at your heartstrings while nudging you to look toward the future, not the past. Because of the lunar eclipse, however, you can expect spiritual chaos.

“Energetically speaking, [eclipses] pack three times more energy [and are] portals that mix the past with the present and the future,” says astrologer Narayana Montúfar. “[Eclipse] energy is shifty, intense, and magical.”

Because the March 25 full moon/lunar eclipse is in Libra, it will highlight your social life and relationships. According to Montúfar, you may feel prompted to abandon connections that no longer serve your future or life’s purpose. This might lead to harsh breakups and hard feelings — but you won’t feel down for too long.

That’s because you’re only a few weeks away from the powerful Jupiter-Uranus conjunction arriving on April 20. “This rare meet-up of the planet of expansion, Jupiter, with Uranus, the planet of freedom, promises to bring big epiphanies our way,” Montúfar explains. “We are starting to notice why embracing liberation is so important for our growth and evolution.”

The takeaway? Accept what you’ve outgrown so you can break free from the past. Open yourself up to revelations about the future. Follow these dos and don’ts to make the most of the Worm Moon.

DO: Rest

Eclipses are known for heightened tensions. To keep your peace intact, take a step back. Take this as an excuse to be a recluse and get your self-care on, whether that means taking a candlelit bath, getting artsy with paint and a canvas, or going to a yoga class.

DON’T: Neglect Your Body & Mind

Libra energy pushes us to connect with others, which is healthy — to a point. Be careful not to drain your social battery or ignore your physical wellbeing. Check in with yourself: How are you really doing?

“Pushing your body beyond its limits could result in extreme tiredness and even burnout,” Montúfar says. To alleviate this stress, take gentle walks, meditate, or do whatever grounds you.

LumiNola/E+/Getty Images

DO: Let It Go

Fate tend to play out around eclipses. “For this reason, practicing the art of non-attachment helps us ride the waves without getting too caught up in a process that really ‘is not up for us to control,’” she says.

Surrender to change.

DON’T: Cling To The Past

It’s OK to outgrow relationships, even if they’ve become an ingrained part of your world. According to Montúfar, this is the most potent time in 2024 to let go. “Trust that the universe is giving you not what you want, but what you need,” she says.

Remember, one goodbye could make space for a greater future.

DO: Rethink Your Boundaries & Needs

Libra is all about keeping the peace, and to protect that, the air sign has a tendency to over-compromise, especially in relationships. Watch out for letting other people’s opinions change the way you act and think.

According to Montúfar, since Venus is currently hooked up with Saturn in Pisces, this is a good moment to take a good look at the boundaries (or lack of boundaries) with your closest loved ones.

Don’t shy away from transparent about your needs — they’re important, too!

DON’T: Manifest Your Dream Life

As a general rule of thumb, you don’t want to manifest during an eclipse because their energy is too strong and unpredictable.

“For this reason, we must instead focus on rituals that honor — instead of co-create with — the forces at play,” says Montúfar. Try one of these ideas.

DO: Take Solo Time

Even though Libra is usually the zodiac’s socialite, this eclipse says otherwise. “So much around us is changing, so it's useful to give ourselves time to process by being [alone] more than usual,” she says.

Your momentum will return, but for now, take a moment to enjoy your own company.

Source:

Narayana Montúfar, astrologer