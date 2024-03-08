7 Tips For Navigating March's Transformative New Moon In Pisces

The hopeful new moon melts into the mystical sign of Pisces on March 10, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. ET (1:00 a.m. PT, shortly after Daylight Saving Time begins). This is a powerful moment to get serious about your dreams, and with the help of the intuitive water sign, you can create real magic.

“Pisces season signifies a period of profound introspection, emotional depth, and potential for transformative change,” astrologer Lauren Ash tells Bustle.

This new moon is about letting yourself to dream without limits. Don’t cling too hard to practicality. Leave your doubts behind.

Saturn, the planet of responsibility and karma, meets up with la luna in Pisces, “highlighting themes of discipline, responsibility, and structure in our emotional and spiritual pursuits,” Ash says. Translation: “You can dream it, but will you do it?”

To fully channel the March 10 new moon’s mystical vibes, follow these dos and don’ts.

DO: Take A Chance

With the new moon in Pisces, elusive energy prompts unexpected happenstance. Now’s the time to take a chance. Unpredictable Uranus forms a sextile to the new moon, which can whip up uncertain feelings about the future. “But sometimes, embracing the unexpected can lead you to a path in life that’s better aligned for you,” Ash says.

DON’T: Make Solid Commitments

Uranus can blur your perceptions, so Ash warns against making promises you can’t keep. “Be mindful of your energy levels and your ability to add things to your plate,” she says. “You might change your mind once you have more details.”

golero/E+/Getty Images

DO: Make Plans With Friends

Pisces is an optimistic sign, but heavy Saturn drags down the mood. Now’s a great time to pencil in some fun. “Be sure to mark at least one day on the books this month to meet up with a friend and get that emotional connection that you need,” Ash says. Once you’ve recharged, you’ll feel more inspired to make headway on your goals.

DON’T: Be Rigid

You know what they say about the best-laid plans. Since Uranus tends to throw things out of whack, it’s better to expect that things won’t always go your way. Rather than clinging to a tight itinerary or refusing to budge on something specific, be willing to surrender to curveballs. You’ll benefit from staying flexible.

DO: Manifest With Perfume

Scent has a powerful way of stirring up memories and associations. Since Pisces rules the subconscious, try attracting your dreams by leaning into your olfactory senses. “Choose a signature perfume scent that embodies the aura you hope to bring into the rest of the year and spritz it on yourself after performing a new moon ritual bath,” Ash says.

Eva-Katalin/E+/Getty Images

DON’T: Despair Over Changes

Skeptics, beware: Whether you believe in the mystical world or not, the new moon is a good time to keep an open mind and listen to the cues of the universe. “This new moon in Pisces is a reminder that sometimes your Plan B ends up being a better fit for you than your original strategy, and to embrace the changes life throws your way with a sense of optimism,” Ash says. When something doesn’t go your way, trust that your spirit guides are showing you a better path forward.

DO: Dip Your Toes In The Occult

Pisces’ ruling planet Neptune rules the supernatural world, so this new moon is the perfect excuse to get a little woo woo. Ash suggests finding clarity on any current dilemmas by breaking out tarot or oracle decks. “Reflect on the symbolism of the cards and how they relate to your current circumstances,” she says. Consider (or look up) where Pisces sits in your birth chart so you can have a better understanding of which areas of your life could benefit from guidance right now.

Source:

Lauren Ash, astrologer