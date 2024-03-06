3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Dragged Down By March's New Moon

Whether or not the magic of Pisces season has hit you yet, you’ll feel the intuitive water sign’s influence on March 10, 2024, when the new moon arrives at 5:00 a.m. ET (1:00 a.m. PT, shortly after Daylight Saving Time begins). This is good news when it comes to dreaming big and creating beautiful works of art, but for the zodiac signs most affected by the March 2024 new moon, they’re going to have to make some serious changes in order for those aspirations to materialize.

New moons are harbingers of change and renewal, which explains why you might feel inspired to brave a total rebrand during this phase of the lunar cycle. Because the new moon is moving into idealistic Pisces, those who are hit hardest by this lunation may struggle to get out of their heads. For some, that means being shaken out of fantasy land, prompting an urgent reach for the tissue box.

The presence of changemaker Uranus complicates things further. “The alignment of Uranus with the new moon in Pisces causes people to seek freedom outside of the usual circumstances. [It’s a] big chance to release past trauma and relationship baggage, especially with the eclipses dealing so much with partnerships and independence,” astrologer Lauren Ash tells Bustle.

Since Saturn, the planet of discipline and structure, is hooking up with the new moon in Pisces, expect boundaries to be challenged. Pisces tends to escape responsibilities, so if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by this new moon, you might want to prepare for receiving Saturn’s tough love.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the March 10 new moon, and if you are, how to go forward with grace.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Brace for change, Taurus. Jupiter, the planet that rules higher knowledge, and unpredictable Uranus are both active in your sign right now, making you less likely to cling to old thought patterns. A conjunction between the two planets will arrive on April 20, propelling you into the future. “This month’s new moon in Pisces is a teaser, so watch for clues,” Ash says. Be on the lookout for personal transformations, big or small, as they set you up to chase after your biggest aspirations next month.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius, try not to take things too personally. Your planetary ruler Uranus squares off with action-oriented Mars, putting the heavy burden of expectations directly on your shoulders. “While other people are taking the leap without thinking twice, you’re dealing with inner tension between the desire for freedom and the need for security,” Ash says. This pressure can be tough, but try to maintain healthy boundaries.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may feel like the main character right now, Pisces, but some life lessons are about to come your way. “Where are you expending energy without a return? Saturn in Pisces is asking you to limit who you let in on your plans,” Ash says. This planet is all about patience and discipline, so brace yourself — you might feel overwhelmed. If the moon feels like it’s dragging you down, remember, these experiences will ultimately help you move the plot forward.

Expert:

Lauren Ash, astrologer