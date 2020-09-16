While it may seem early to start thinking about Christmas, there are some things you really need to sort sooner rather than later — like advent calendars. Luckily this year's choice is easy as pie for Percy fans because M&S is selling a Percy The Pig advent calendar.

The calendar, which costs only £5, features a pig-shaped chocolate behind each door and a packet of Percy Pigs as a bonus.The yuletide special is the latest addition to the ever growing range of Percy products. Also coming to M&S stores this Christmas are a Percy Piggy bank and an extra special biscuit tin filled with Percy stamped vanilla biscuits sandwiched together with a raspberry and grape filling.

Earlier this year, as reported by the Metro, M&S launched a Percy The Pig dessert sauce. The sauce is flavoured just like the moreish sweets which, if you didn't already know, are a combination of cherry, strawberry, raspberry, and grape. You can also get extra special rainbow treats known as Party Percys which combine flavours of peach, strawberries and cream, apple, plum, raspberry and, the classic Percy flavour. The retailer describes it as a "complete flavour rave." Wow, a rave you can safely attend during coronavirus? Sign me up. Even better, M&S have made the entire range vegetarian-friendly and shared lots of unique recipes featuring the products on their website.

For those who'd like a more permanent Percy in their lives, the new Giant Percy Pig Toy ought to fit the bill nicely. Costing £25, it's a stonking 90cm in height and has his signature floppy ears, cheeky smile, and perfect pink hue all in a super-soft and cuddly wrapping. There's also a 60cm version which costs less at £15 but provides just as much cuddle power. A statement from M&S given to Good Housekeeping read, "In a year where hugs have been in drastically short supply, it doesn't matter if you need a GIANT cuddle or a little pig to lean on. Percy has ready-made hugs for all."