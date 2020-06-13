M&S & Food Blogger PlatesOfTate Just Shared A Percy Pig Cereal Bar Recipe
The power of baking has taken over the UK during lockdown, and it doesn't seem like it'll be stopping anytime soon. Flour and yeast aren't as easy to come by for fluffy cakes, but there are plenty of recipes that use neither; including the classic cereal bar. There are dozens of ways to create this treat, but Marks and Spencer's have surpassed them all with their Percy Pig Crispy Bar recipe.
First appearing on shelves in 1992 (I can't believe it either), Percy Pig has pretty much become M&S's mascot at this point. There is even a Percy Pig ice cream now. So it's no surprise that the sweet treat has made its way into classic baking recipes, especially since Percy Pig dessert sauce launched earlier this year. Who needs golden syrup when you've got that delicacy? London-based food blog @platesoftate certainly knows how to utilise the sauce. "Move over banana bread," M&S aptly captioned an Insta post sharing @platesoftate's creation, "this weekend we're making Percy Pig Crispy Bars! 🥰"
Anyway, the recipe itself is easy peasy, involves no oven action, and only a few ingredients — including mini marshmallows. Talk about delish!
Ingredients:
- 40g butter
- 250g mini marshmallows (2 bags)
- 125g Percy Pig dessert sauce
- 100g Rice Krispies or equivalent rice pop cereal
- 170g bag of Percy Pigs, chopped/torn into small pieces
Instructions:
- Line a large square baking tin with greaseproof paper.
- Melt the butter over low heat in a large saucepan, stirring until completely melted.
- Add into the saucepan 200g mini marshmallows, keep 50g in reserve to decorate, then add the 125g of Percy Pig Dessert Sauce
- Stir carefully until all completely melted. Take off the heat.
- Stir in the Rice Krispies until completely covered in the marshmallow mixture.
- Add in 125g of the torn-up Percy Pigs and stir gently.
- Carefully press into the baking tin until flat and even.
- Top with the remaining 50g mini marshmallows and 45g of Percy Pig sweets, lightly pressing into the mixture.
- Chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours, ideally overnight.
- Carefully slice into bars with a sharp knife.