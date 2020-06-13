The power of baking has taken over the UK during lockdown, and it doesn't seem like it'll be stopping anytime soon. Flour and yeast aren't as easy to come by for fluffy cakes, but there are plenty of recipes that use neither; including the classic cereal bar. There are dozens of ways to create this treat, but Marks and Spencer's have surpassed them all with their Percy Pig Crispy Bar recipe.

First appearing on shelves in 1992 (I can't believe it either), Percy Pig has pretty much become M&S's mascot at this point. There is even a Percy Pig ice cream now. So it's no surprise that the sweet treat has made its way into classic baking recipes, especially since Percy Pig dessert sauce launched earlier this year. Who needs golden syrup when you've got that delicacy? London-based food blog @platesoftate certainly knows how to utilise the sauce. "Move over banana bread," M&S aptly captioned an Insta post sharing @platesoftate's creation, "this weekend we're making Percy Pig Crispy Bars! 🥰"

Anyway, the recipe itself is easy peasy, involves no oven action, and only a few ingredients — including mini marshmallows. Talk about delish!

Ingredients:

40g butter

250g mini marshmallows (2 bags)

125g Percy Pig dessert sauce

100g Rice Krispies or equivalent rice pop cereal

170g bag of Percy Pigs, chopped/torn into small pieces

Instructions: