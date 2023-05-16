7 Dos & Don'ts To Spark Joy During The May New Moon

Astrology
Lean into luxurious Taurus vibes.
The May 2023 new moon arrives on May 19 in the headstrong sign of Taurus. This refreshing lunation brings a spark of joy to our lives, reminding us to be patient, trust the process, and enjoy the little pleasures. Throw on a robe and some tunes, and follow these dos and don'ts.
With chatty planet Mercury making a steamy aspect to Saturn, the planet of discipline, this lunation is all about aligning your beliefs and ideas with your lifestyle. Manifesting #luckygirlsyndrome? Put yourself in situations that'll elevate your luck.