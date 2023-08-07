This Viral McDonald's Ice Cream Hack Is A Sweet & Salty Dream

You’ve heard of girl dinner, but now it’s time for girl dessert. It’s just as easy to make as the basic cheese, crackers, and wine meal — all you need are a few toppings, some cookies, French fries, and *checks notes* six ice cream cones from McDonald’s. The tasty hack, which is going viral on TikTok, features the perfect mix of sweet and salty, and once you know how to make it, you’ll be splitting a container of the stuff with your besties in no time. Yes, a container.

The delicious dessert began making its rounds on TikTok after user @janelleandkate introduced the hack to the FYP on July 26. In the video, we see two moms assemble the dessert in a car, presumably fresh off a Mickey D’s run while demonstrating how it’s done for the passenger in the backseat. Clearly having done this before, the moms begin to put six vanilla ice cream cones face down into a container, leaving the cones sticking out in the air. Then, they take their spoons and crush the cones until they’ve been blended into the ice cream. “You’re gonna want to smash these up enough to kind of get a crunchy bite into every bite,” one mom advises.

Next, they pull out some McCafe chocolate chip cookies and place them on top before breaking them apart. They top off the dessert with a dash of chocolate syrup (which they ordered separately) and some sprinkles. Finally, instead of digging in with a spoon, the moms whip out some McDonald’s fries and start dipping away. “Oh, my gosh,” the moms remark in bliss.

The creator later tried the dessert for themself on July 29, only this time they replaced the cookies with McDonald’s Apple Pies. “The best ice cream hack,” the TikToker wrote in the caption.

Considering the OG TikTok has over 976,000 likes and 117,200 bookmarks as on Aug. 4, don’t be surprised if the line at your local golden arches restaurant is longer than usual. Despite being a viral sensation, though, users in the comments section seem a lot more skeptical of the unique recipe. “You lost me at the French fries,” wrote @tinariley3771. “Everybody so creative!” @purpplenurpple replied sarcastically. That being said, the ice cream hack has inspired many other creators to put the hack to the test, and the rave reviews speak for themselves. @Strengthbysunny, for example, called the snack “completely worth it,” while the treat left @patron_eats speechless.

No matter which side of the debate you fall on, one thing’s for certain: the viral McDonald’s ice cream hack is sure to keep you cool on a hot summer day. If the ice cream machine is even working, that is.