Following a successful trial in over 250 restaurants late last year, McDonald’s first plant-based burger is finally available to try across the UK and Ireland. Aptly called the McPlant burger, it joins the fast-food chain’s ever-growing menu of vegan options, including The Spicy Veggie One wrap and Veggie Dippers.

Co-developed with plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat, the McPlant burger features a patty that’s been three years in the making. Developed and designed to retain the taste and quality of McDonald’s meat patties, the McPlant burger is, according to the fast food chain, “the ultimate vegan substitute”.

The burger also includes slices of cheese made with a pea protein substitute, as well as a new vegan sandwich sauce and vegan sesame buns. It’s also cooked separately from other burgers and sandwiches “using dedicated utensils”, as McDonald’s explained in a statement.

Having officially launched on Jan. 5, 2022, the McPlant burger is now available to buy across the UK and Ireland for £3.49 on its own, or £4.89 as part of a Medium Extra Value Meal. To celebrate its launch, celebrities like Rosie Ramsey, Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, and boxer Lawrence Okolie all sampled the plant-based taste – and absolutely loved it.

“We’re so pleased that our McPlant burger is now officially ‘everywhere’ and available for more of our customers to taste and enjoy,” McDonald’s Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Graham-Clare said. “We saw a remarkable response in the trial period back in October […] and we’re proud once again to be offering our customers more great-tasting options from McDonald’s. It’s our same iconic taste – but plant-based.”