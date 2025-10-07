In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone? What do they wear for the famous tunnel walk? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson shares her strategy on the court, her game day essentials, and a tip for two-hour naps.

When Megan Gustafson signed with Las Vegas Aces two years ago, she wanted to win a championship. Now, as the team’s center, her dream is within reach: She’s competing against the Phoenix Mercury for 2025’s title. “This is my first Finals, and I’m so pumped,” she says. “I’m just trying to take it all in and enjoy every moment — even practice.”

Some might say the sport is strictly physical, but if you ask Gustafson, it’s just as much of a mental game. “My winning strategy is to be the hardest worker — and the smartest,” she explains. “Compared to a lot of other people in the league, I’m not the most athletic person, so I’ve got to beat people with my brain.”

When she’s not conquering the court, Gustafson is writing about her dog, Pancake. The 28-year-old’s debut children’s book — Pancake’s Passport, released this August — chronicles Gustafson’s travels with her beloved corgi. “It’s really my outlet,” she says. “I get really amped up and excited about basketball but need something to calm down, compartmentalize, and get away from the game. Vice versa, if I have writer’s block, I can go shoot some hoops.”

Candice Ward/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Here, Gustafson shares hydration hacks, her favorite writing spots, and her plan for game day.

Congratulations on making it to the Finals! Can you walk us through your pregame routine?

I always try to get a quick breakfast in. I love Starbucks; I usually have a vanilla sweet cream cold brew or a vanilla latte, and some sort of eggs for protein. Then I go to shootaround, get some extra shots, and go for lunch. I usually have it prepared in advance, or I pick it up. Then I have to get my nap in.

Sleep is so important for any athlete. Any tips?

I just love a lot of comforters. I’m a cozy sleeper. Two hours is my goal. I know it’s a long nap, but I just like to wind down and get my mind off everything. I’m obviously with my dog, too, so she’s snuggling with me and calms me down, too.

I’m sure Pancake is treated like royalty.

She loves balls. I’ll throw the basketball on the court, and she will go crazy and try to corral it back to me.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

What are your locker-room essentials?

Vaseline for chapped lips, especially living in the desert. Obviously, I always have my hair brush, hair spray, and bobby pins. I have really long hair, so it takes forever to get up. I’m not picky about brands — just anything that detangles my hair. In basketball, people are always grabbing and pulling it.

I’m also a very hydrated girlie. I love my pink Stanley — and anything pink! — and electrolytes like Liquid I.V. or DripDrop.

How do you wind down after a game?

I gravitate to Netflix and a lot of times eating. I’ll watch anything romance or mystery, but it has to be set in a small town — Gilmore Girls, that kind of vibe. I’m from a very small town in Wisconsin; there were 11 kids in my graduating class.

Candice Ward/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Where do you like to write?

There are quite a few little independent coffee shops in Vegas, like Better Buzz and Tru Bru Organic Coffee. I like the nice, calm, peaceful vibes with the music and stuff.

Can we expect to see a sequel to Pancake’s Passport?

I would love that. I could definitely see the potential for more places that we visit.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Additional reporting by Katherine Diermissen.