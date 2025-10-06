Three minutes before tipoff, A’ja Wilson — the Las Vegas Aces’ center-forward and four-time WNBA MVP — gets rid of jitters by meeting with the team chaplain for a quick prayer. Before and after games, the Golden State Valkyries’ Kate Martin treats her muscles to leg massages and mobility stretches. And throughout the season, Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks makes vision boards with the help of a sports psychologist.

The WNBA is packed with elite athletes at their absolute best: strong, fast, and driven, yet calm under pressure. They can sink a free throw with 20,000 fans roaring in the stands and maintain composure with only seconds left on the clock.

Although the women of the W are the stars of the show, countless people work behind the scenes to keep them ready and well. Sometimes you’ll see them in action, like when a trainer dashes onto the court midgame to tape an ankle, but it’s rare to get a glimpse at the entire crew that supports athletes’ minds, bodies, and spirits.

Since the league formed in 1996, it has employed dozens of staffers every year to look after players’ physical health — think trainers, strength coaches, and physical therapists, both full time and part time — as well as countless others who step in as needed to handle the team’s mental and spiritual well-being: chaplains, sports psychologists, meditation leaders, and more.

Ian Maule/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Ahead, a look at the WNBA’s unsung heroes and how they use a variety of unexpected methods to keep the league’s stars at the top of their game.

A Team Of Spiritual Cheerleaders

Many athletes draw strength from their faith. “When I wake up, I talk to God, thank him, and then go to the gym,” says Dana Evans, who plays for the Aces. “My main thing is trusting in him, no matter if that looks like me being a cheerleader or me making big plays.”

They’re not praying alone. Every team has a chaplain. “There are a lot of women of faith in the W, but because of their dedication to their profession, they really miss out on being part of a local church community,” says Kerry Jelinek, the chaplain for the Connecticut Sun. “We stand in that gap to provide that landing space for them, so they can pause, release, and be filled with peace.”

Before they step into the bright arena lights, some meet with a religious leader for a moment of peace and support, or even a full-on dance break. Yvette Hamilton, who’s been volunteering as a chaplain for the New York Liberty for more than two decades, offers a 15-minute chapel service before every game at the arena. It includes gospel music, dancing, and words of encouragement, and it’s open to both the home and visiting teams, as well as players of any faith.

Chris Coduto/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Describing the Las Vegas Aces’ sessions, Megan Gustafson says, “We all gather, we listen to a Bible passage, that kind of calms us and unites us. It’s really awesome.”

Many of the spiritual guides stay in contact with one another so the players’ needs are met on the road. They also offer pre-game meditations and call on the help of “prayer warriors” — ex coaches, staff members, and other supporters who might, for example, keep an injured athlete in their thoughts. Little gestures add up, which is why the Liberty’s staffers celebrate the athletes’ birthdays, brand deals, and other big wins off the court, often by shooting a congratulatory text.

That kind of support doesn’t end with the season. Hamilton has gotten out of bed at 3 a.m. to Zoom with players who are competing abroad in different time zones. Investing in their emotional well-being is so important, she says, because the heart plays a major role in maintaining the drive to compete day after day.

From Breathwork To Pinterest

Buzzer-beating shots, constant travel, roaring crowds — it’s a lot of pressure. To ease the burden, many teams work with sports psychologists or mental performance coaches, like Kim Hollingdale, Psy.D., LMFT, CMP, a former competitive swimmer and psychotherapist.

Sometimes, she meets with them during a scheduled time, but often her encouragement happens on the fly. “It’s about being there when they need it,” she says. Hollingdale helps them manage feelings while recovering from injuries and offers techniques to cope with stress, especially when games aren’t going their way.

“This often involves using breathwork to get the body into the right level of energy, calm visualization to prime the body and mind, and cues to remind [them] what they’re made of,” she says. Her goal is to keep nerves steady, minds sharp, and confidence high.

Ian Maule/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Hollingdale also prescribes vision-boarding. “The prompts will vary according to the goal we’re trying to achieve,” she adds. “In the past, I’ve had players [make them] a specific performance goal, like improving their three-point accuracy or their conditioning.”

While the athletes often curate images on Pinterest, she also encourages them to go old-school and make a real vision board out of magazines, craft supplies, and fliers — something tangible they can put on their walls and look at every day to manifest success.

Every Body Is Different

Of course, every team has pros working behind the scenes to help players maintain muscle and recover from injuries. Annalise Rios, the head strength and conditioning coach for the Connecticut Sun, tailors 15-minute warm-ups to each athlete’s body and offers multiple time slots for weightlifting to meet everyone’s needs. She also analyzes game footage to fine-tune performance. “We hone in on certain movements they want to get better at,” she says.

Beverages come custom, too. Emily Blurton, the Storm’s director of sports performance, jokes that she’s the team “water girl” during games. “They have a whole gamut of water preferences and different reasons for each of them,” she says, noting that some are hydration-focused, some need carbs, and some just have a favorite flavor.

“At this level, it’s all about individualization,” Blurton adds. “I’m trying to make sure that they have what they need and feel cared for.”

You may not see the vision boards, birthday texts, or pre-game prayers, but they all make a difference. Thanks to these unsung heroes, fans can enjoy intense games, and athletes can perform at their peak.

Additional reporting by Kelsey Mulvey.

