Twitter Has Serious Concerns About ChatGPT

Whether it be through targeted ads, social media algorithms, or automatic online assistants, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to impact our everyday lives online. In late 2022, an AI programme known as ChatGPT was launched with the ability to simulate human conversations and answer complex questions — and social media has a lot to say about the chatbot’s rising popularity.

Developed by the artificial intelligence company OpenAI, ChatGPT is said to interact with users in a “conversational way,” “answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.”

OpenAI, which was co-founded in 2015 by Elon Musk and Sam Altma, claims that its mission is to “ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity” — and many have welcomed ChatGPT’s “exciting” capabilities

“What’s exciting is that the responses are more and more human-like, so what you’re seeing is things that we did not think computers could do before,” Jeffrey Wong, global chief innovation officer at professional services firm EY, told CNBC.

However, many have concerns about what programmes such as ChatGPT mean for the future of digital industries, while others describe its human-like responses as both “amazing” and “scary.”

“I'm spending the night writing reports and proposals for my consulting work and can I just say that ChatGPT is good. Scary good. What I thought would take hours I've completed in 30 minutes,” one Twitter user claimed.

“ChatGPT and AI-driven software will change the world. This stuff is amazing and scary,” another user said of the chatbot. However, others have been quick to share some of their ChatGPT “fails,” casting doubt on the software’s abilities.

Keep scrolling for some of the best memes and tweets reacting to the rise of ChatGPT.