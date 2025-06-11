Forget chic nails, perfect bobs, and neutral linen wardrobes. Toss aside picturesque vacations, curated IG photos, and relaxed moments on the beach. It’s time, instead, for a frazzled English woman summer.

This phrase, first coined by RUSSH Magazine and now viral on TikTok, is all about letting loose and being 100% yourself. The frazzled English woman doesn’t stop to do her hair in the morning, much less pick out a matching outfit. She’s far too busy living life with a delightfully chaotic twist. Think Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones’s Diary.

In a viral clip, creator @caitlinann_ pointed out that, “The frazzled English woman is, of course, not just an aesthetic. It’s a lifestyle.” That said, it does come with a certain look. Instead of “getting ready,” simply pick up clothes and put them on. The quintessential frazzled English woman might wear jeans that she forgot to wash, a shirt with a makeup stain on it, and whatever shoes are by the front door. It’s giving “I just threw this on and then of course ran into my ex,” kind of vibes.

Frazzled English women tend to be in a tremendous rush, which is why they’re always mismatched and messy in the best way. In @caitlinann_’s comments, one person said, “This is so Bridget Jones,” while another wrote, “Keira Knightly in Love Actually.” Someone else noted, “I’ll forever be a frazzled English woman, just without living in London.”

How To Have A “Frazzled English Woman” Summer

The good thing about having a frazzled English woman summer? You don’t have to buy anything new. In fact, the more you dive into the wardrobe you already have, the better. Pull out that voluminous skirt from two seasons ago, your red sunglasses from 11th grade, and the floppy sun hat you’ve been too embarrassed to wear.

Put it all on, and then throw everything you’ll need for the day in a giant bag — and don’t you dare clean it out. With this trend, there’s no need to organize your life or curate a ‘fit, and that’s what makes it so freeing and fun.

Next, forget about perfecting your hair and skin. Creator @annacoletteuk recommends letting your hair air dry or wearing it natural — bonus points if it gets tangled in the wind — and forgoing the urge to touch up your makeup throughout the day. The goal is to be too busy to care if your lipstick is smudged. Oh, and for perfume? Let the smell of sunscreen or a spritz of rosewater be enough.

In another TikTok, @annacoletteuk mentioned that this mindset can lead you towards fun activities, too. Instead of planning a fancy outing, why not drink cheap wine with your friends, have a picnic in the park, swim like nobody’s watching, and read as many books as possible? This person isn’t making reservations or sitting at home on their phone. Instead, they’re going outside and seeing what happens.

Of course, as any good rom-com fan will know, it’ll also be necessary to have a few story-worthy adventures. For many, that will mean going on as many fun dates as possible and falling head-over-heels with your summer fling. The frazzled English woman doesn’t guard her heart, but instead jumps into love with both feet.

What makes this trend even more perfect? Since the frazzled English woman aesthetic is known for its layers — think coats, tights, socks, and funky hats — it’ll blend seamlessly into a Frazzled English Woman Fall. Simply throw on a vintage jacket, the wonky scarf you made yourself, and a big pair of boots, and you’ll be ready to run around town, grab coffee, and fall in love in the pumpkin patch.