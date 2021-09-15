Astrology
Mercury retrograde fall 2021 begins on September 27 in the sign of Libra, and it’s here to cause a little cosmic mayhem in our romantic and social lives until October 18. Be prepared for mishaps and miscommunication with these do’s and don’ts.
Not only does Mercury's backspin tend to bring on arguments and misunderstandings, it can throw off our day-to-day routine, causing traffic jams and crashed systems. Show up early and leave room for unexpected curveballs that could interfere with your routine.