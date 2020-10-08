Astrology

How To Prepare For The Final Mercury Retrograde Of 2020

The chaos starts next week.

By Nina Kahn

Mercury retrogrades happen about three times per year, for about three weeks at a time — and during these periods, we experience mix-ups and slow-downs when it comes to communicating, thinking, timing, technology, and transportation. Here are some simple survival tips.

Perhaps the biggest source of drama during Mercury retrograde comes down to simple miscommunications. Re-read texts and emails before sending, think before speaking, and be clear about dates and times to avoid things being misinterpreted.

