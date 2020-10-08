How To Prepare For The Final Mercury Retrograde Of 2020

Astrology
The chaos starts next week.
Adastra
Mercury retrogrades happen about three times per year, for about three weeks at a time — and during these periods, we experience mix-ups and slow-downs when it comes to communicating, thinking, timing, technology, and transportation. Here are some simple survival tips.
PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images
Perhaps the biggest source of drama during Mercury retrograde comes down to simple miscommunications. Re-read texts and emails before sending, think before speaking, and be clear about dates and times to avoid things being misinterpreted.