43 Mistakes You Don't Realize Are Costing You A Lot Of Money Around The House

Ordering $30 food delivery every week might take a chunk out of your wallet, but it’s the little things you have to watch out for. Letting hair swirl down your bathtub drain, allowing produce to go bad in the fridge — the small mistakes you don’t realize you’re making can wind up costing you a ton of money. Thankfully, many of these expenses can be avoided with help from some of the genius products on Amazon.

But if you need examples, let’s start out with the drain catcher I’ve made sure to include. Not only can it save you a costly visit from the plumber, but it also collects hair before it’s able to clog up your pipes. And since the unique design allows water to always flow through — even if it’s full — you can easily procrastinate cleaning it out for at least another week. Or, if you’re tired of watching greens go bad in the fridge, check out the drawer liners that help keep produce fresh. They’ll help your greens stay crisp, and each one can even be trimmed to fit smaller refrigerator drawers.

So what are you waiting for? Saving money is never a bad idea — and with help from these brilliant Amazon products, it’s easier than ever to avoid the expensive little mistakes that happen around the house.

1 Mistake: Drying Clothes With A Clogged Lint Trap Fix: This Vacuum Attachment That Cleans The Lint Out Sealegend V2 Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $8 See On Amazon To help avoid using the dryer with a clogged lint trap, you can try this attachment that fits onto various vacuums. It dives deep into your trap to remove any leftover bits of lint that have made it through the vent. Plus, the flexible guide rod makes it easy to maneuver.

2 Mistake: Letting Greens Go Bad In The Fridge Fix: Putting These Liners In Your Produce Drawers Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extending Liner (6 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Produce always going bad before you’re able to finish it? Just put these liners down in your refrigerator drawers. They help air circulate throughout, which helps keep your greens from rotting quickly — and you can even trim them to fit smaller spaces.

3 Mistake: Using Sticky Rug Adhesives That Ruin Your Floors Fix: Switching To These Suction Grippers Instead Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t let sticky rug adhesives leave marks on your hardwood floors — use these grippers instead. Hundreds of tiny suction cups latch onto hard floors, keeping your rugs from curling up. Plus, you can even reposition and adjust your carpets as many times as needed.

4 Mistake: Only Sweeping Your Hardwood & Tiles Fix: Using This Steam Mop To Power Through Dirt LIGHT 'N' EASY Steam Mop Amazon $60 See On Amazon Sweeping your hard floors will only clean up so much — but a high-powered steam mop like this one will provide an extra-thorough scrub. It only takes about 20 seconds to heat up, and it’s suitable for use on everything from hardwood to ceramic.

5 Mistake: Letting Your Drawers & Cabinets Slam Shut Fix: Adding These Rubber Bumpers To Cushion The Impact GorillaGrit Sound Dampening Cabinet Door Bumpers (100 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Letting your cabinets and drawers slam shut is annoying at best, and can leave them cracked at worst — so grab these bumpers. They cushion the impact in order to help prevent damage, as well as avoid that harsh slamming sound. And with adhesive on the back, installation is easy as sticking them wherever you need.

6 Mistake: Allowing Food Drips To Dirty Up Your Oven Fix: Putting These Nonstick Oven Liners Down ThreadNanny Non Stick Oven Liners (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t let the bottom of your oven turn into a drippy mess — use these liners to help keep everything clean. They’re heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as BPA- and PFOA-free. Plus, the nonstick surface makes them easy to clean.

7 Mistake: Calling The Plumber To Unclog Your Drain Fix: Buying This Sink Snake & Saving A Few Dollars Forlivese Drain Cleaner Tools (5 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sometimes, a visit from the plumber can cost hundreds of dollars — whereas this sink snake set is available for less than $15. Each order comes with four snakes to unclog a variety of drain styles, and many reviewers even raved about how they’re “easy to use.”

8 Mistake: Letting Cold Air Breeze Into (Or Out Of) Your House Fix: Sliding These Insulators Under Your Doors Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Drafty doors can lead to higher heating and cooling bills, so why not grab these door draft stoppers? They slide underneath your doors to help keep your home at its ideal temperature, and each one is made from thick cotton that glides easily across hardwood floors.

9 Mistake: Accidentally Cracking Decorative Tiles At Home Fix: Using This Repair Kit To Fix Them Up MagicEzy Tile RepairEzy Porcelain and Ceramic Tile Repair Filler Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to put up with those cracked tiles in your home — just use this repair kit to fix them right up. It’ll work on chips, cracks, holes, gouges, scratches, and more. Plus, one reviewer even wrote that “not only can I not see the cracks any more, I can't feel them, either.”

10 Mistake: Spending Money On A Brand-New Leather Couch Fix: Sprucing Up The One You Have With This Repair Kit Coconix Vinyl and Leather Repair Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Couches, chairs, belts, upholstery — this leather repair kit can be used to fix cracks in all of them and more. It’s also suitable for leatherette, as well as other types of faux leather. And unlike other repair kits, this one doesn’t require any hot tools for the formula to set.

11 Mistake: Clogging Up Pipes With Stray Hairs In The Sink Fix: Adding This TubShroom To Your Drain TubShroom Hair Catcher Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Simply pop this TubShroom into your drain, and it’ll catch any stray pieces of hair or debris that flow its way. Unlike other drain catchers, this one features a unique tower design that allows water to always pass through — even when the base is clogged with hair.

12 Mistake: Scraping Chairs Across Hardwood Floors Fix: Covering Your Chair Legs With These Protective Pads aneaseit Silicone Furniture Foot Protector Pads (16 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Chair legs can leave scratches on hardwood floors if you aren’t careful — so grab these protective pads. They’re made from soft silicone that easily stretches overtop nearly any style of chair leg. Plus, one reviewer even wrote that they also “cut way down on noise when sliding chairs.”

13 Mistake: Running Up Your Utility Bills With Bare Windows Fix: Dressing Them Up With Insulated Blackout Curtains NICETOWN Blackout Curtain Blinds Amazon $19 See On Amazon These blackout curtains aren’t just good for sleeping in on the weekends — they also help insulate your home against the weather outside. The result? You might find that your utility bills are lower than usual; who doesn’t love saving a few dollars?

14 Mistake: Ruining Your Floors With Water From Pet Bowls Fix: This Water Bowl That Shouldn’t Spill Over LumoLeaf No-Spill Pet Water Bowl Amazon $16 See On Amazon With its splash-free design and nonslip base, this water bowl is perfect for pets who tend to leave behind a wet mess with every sip. That way, the floor underneath shouldn’t be effected. The best part? It also helps slow down how quickly they’re able to drink.

15 Mistake: Wasting Money On Disposable Plastic Wrap Fix: Upgrading To These Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps Bee's Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps (3 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only is plastic wrap wasteful, but it can also be a real pain to work with — so grab these food wraps. Each one is reusable, making them an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative. Plus, they’re made from organic cotton that’s been coated with a blend of beeswax, jojoba oil, and tree resin. The result? Unlike cling wrap, they can last for months.

16 Mistake: Using Disposable Food Containers Fix: Making The Switch To These Reusable Baggies FORID Reusable Storage Bags (6 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For whatever reason, nearly all of my plasticware lids have disappeared over the past year — that’s why I made the switch to these reusable food baggies. Each one features a leakproof double-lock zipper at the top to help prevent spills as well as keep food fresh. Plus, they’re even suitable to put in the freezer.

17 Mistake: Buying New Clothes When Yours Rip Fix: Snagging This Sewing Kit To Fix Them Yourself Coquimbo Travel Sewing Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don’t have to throw out your favorite tee just because of a little rip — simply use this sewing kit to patch it back up. Each order comes with all the needles, scissors, and pins you’ll need to make small repairs, while the compact size makes it perfect for traveling.

18 Mistake: Drilling Unnecessary Holes When Mounting Shelves Fix: This Stud Finder That’ll Help Keep Damage To A Minimum CH Hanson Magnetic Stud Finder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Take it from someone who has blindly drilled into her walls looking for a stud: Using a stud finder like this one is way easier. Not only does it help save you time and damage, but this model in particular doesn’t require any batteries. Plus, the built-in magnets allow for simple use.

19 Mistake: Shopping For A New Couch After A Few Spills Fix: Using This Sofa Slipcover To Help Save Yourself Money PureFit Super Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Can’t get that stain out of your couch? Don’t waste money buying a new one — just refresh the one you have with one of these slipcovers. You can also use it to protect a clean sofa from future spills, and the stretchy fabric helps create a seamless look.

20 Mistake: Throwing Out Scuffed Furniture In Favor Of New Pieces Fix: Filling In The Scratches Using This Repair Kit Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (13 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon My coffee table is made from textured wood that has a tendency to chip easily — so I decided to try out this repair kit. Truthfully? It wound up working way better than I anticipated. The included crayons and markers all come in wood-friendly shades, making it easy to color in scratches on nearly any piece of furniture.

21 Mistake: Allowing Unwanted Odors To Escape Your Garbage Disposal Fix: These Citrus-Scented Garbage Disposal Cleaners Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner (9 Tablets) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Simply fill your sink with hot water, place one of these tablets in the disposal, then turn it on. It only takes about 30 seconds for it to cleanse away any unwanted odors that might be coming from your sink — and the light citrus scent gives it a refreshing touch.

22 Mistake: Throwing Out Bottles With Product Left Inside Fix: Using This Mini Spatula To Get Every Last Drop The Spatty Last Drop Spatula Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’ve ever thrown out a condiments or shampoo before the bottle was 100% empty, make sure to grab this mini spatula. The flexible rubber head contours to the shape of your containers, helping you get every last drop. Plus, it’s completely BPA-free.

23 Mistake: Not Getting All The Toothpaste Out Of The Tube Fix: Squeezing Everything Out Using This Roller LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer (4 Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Since that mini spatula won’t fit inside of toothpaste tubes, you’ll have to use this roller if you want to make the most of the money you’ve spent. Not only is it reusable, but it’ll also work on nearly any kind of tube that fits inside — including art supplies, makeup, and more.

24 Mistake: Accidentally Leaving Your Lights On Fix: Adding These Smart Bulbs You Can Control With Your Phone LUMIMAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb Amazon $18 See On Amazon Always forgetting to turn your lights off? Not a problem when you switch over to these smart bulbs. Not only can you control them remotely using the free downloadable smartphone app, but they’re also compatible with Alexa as well as Google Home. The result? You can turn them off, adjust the brightness, and even change their color — all using voice commands or your phone.

25 Mistake: Forgetting To Close Your Garage DoorFix: Installing This Smart Garage Door Opener myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control Amazon $30 See On Amazon Even if you always remember to close your garage door, this smart opener is still a total gamechanger. You can program it so that friends and family also have access to your garage, or even set schedules in order to let deliveries be placed inside.

26 Mistake: Trying To Navigate Your Dark House At Night Fix: Adding These Motion Sensor Lights To Dark Hallways MAZ-TEK Plug in Motion Sensor Lights Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to stumble around in the dark at night — allow these lights to help guide your way. Each one features a built-in motion sensor, preventing them from wasting energy when no one is around. Plus, they even turn off automatically after 20 seconds of inactivity.

27 Mistake: Leaving The Lights In Your Bathroom On Fix: These Motion-Activated Toilet Bowl Night Lights Ailun Toilet Night Light (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tired of leaving your bright bathroom lights on at night? Hook one of these night lights onto your toilet bowl. The best part is that the LED light gives you eight different color options — and they only require three AAA batteries to operate.

28 Mistake: Ruining Tables With Stains & Spills Fix: Adding This Waterproof Tablecloth To Your Decor sancua Spill Proof Tablecloth Amazon $9 See On Amazon With dozens of colors to choose from, there’s no excuse not to grab this tablecloth — especially if people are always spilling on your tables. It’s made from high-quality PVC that’s 100% waterproof. Plus, hundreds of reviewers raved about how it’s stain- and wrinkle-resistant.

29 Mistake: Dirtying Up Your Counters When Cooking Fix: Keeping Everything Neatly Contained On This Cutting Board Empune Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $15 See On Amazon With its extra-large size and sleek juice grooves, this cutting board makes it easy to keep your counters clean while cooking. Handles on either side mean it also works great as a serving platter — and unlike some cutting boards, this one is made from 100% eco-friendly bamboo.

30 Mistake: Letting Your Doorknobs Punch Holes Into Walls Fix: These Doorknob Bumpers That Stick To The Wall GroTheory Door Stopper Wall Protector (4 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Simply stick these bumpers onto your doorknobs like you would stickers, and they’ll help keep your walls protected from dings and holes. Each one is made from high-quality silica gel that helps absorb shock — and one reviewer even wrote that they “look much sleeker and less intrusive than the metal peg door stoppers.”

31 Mistake: Letting Your Stovetop Get Messy During Meal Prep Fix: Laying These Burner Covers Down Before Cooking YRYM HT Stove Burner Covers (8 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Scrubbing your stove clean can take a ton of elbow grease — so grab these burner covers. Simply put them down before you start cooking, and they’ll help keep your stove clean from any stray drips or spills. And since they’re nonstick, each one easily wipes clean once dirty.

32 Mistake: Getting Oil & Cooking Ingredients On Your Backsplash Fix: Covering It Up With This Transparent Sticker COSNIGHT Kitchen Wall. Protector Oil Proof Sticker Amazon $11 See On Amazon Tired of having to clean your backsplash after every meal? Place this transparent sticker on top, and it’ll keep your backsplash clean while cooking. Once you’re done, simply peel it off and throw it away — or simply wipe it down and keep it on as a protective layer.

33 Mistake: Watching Leftover Produce Go Bad In The Fridge Fix: Saving It For Later With These Food Huggers Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (5 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Got some halved greens that won’t keep by themselves? Add one of these food huggers to the sliced end. The flexible silicone creates an airtight seal to help keep your leftover greens fresh — and since each order comes with five in varying sizes, you can use them on everything from green peppers to bananas.

34 Mistake: Forgetting To Close Your Fridge Fix: Installing This Fridge Alarm On The Door FRIDGGI Freezer Door Alarm Amazon $22 See On Amazon Leaving your fridge open is an easy way to wind up with tons of spoiled food — so grab this alarm. It goes off every minute for three minutes as a gentle reminder. And if your door is still open after three minutes? It’ll emit a continuous noise that’s loud enough to be heard through almost the entire house.

35 Mistake: Buying An Expensive Latte Every Morning Fix: Making Your Own Using This Milk Frother Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Luxurious coffee doesn’t have to come at luxury prices — and this milk frother is proof. Not only does it add a decadent layer of flavor to your morning cup of Joe, but it also runs at an ultra-silent level so that you don’t disturb any nearby coworkers.

36 Mistake: Buying Expensive Cold Brew From The Store Fix: Making Your Own Using This Sleek Pitcher TAKEYA Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only can you use this pitcher to make your own cold brew at home, but the sleek design also allows it to fit into most refrigerator doors. The filter is made from fine mesh, which helps keep grounds from leaking into your mug — and the Tritan plastic walls shouldn’t warp when filled with hot water.

37 Mistake: Spending Money On Delivery Every Day Fix: Preparing Your Meals In Advance With These Containers Bentgo Prep 2-Compartment Meal-Prep Containers with Lids (10 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Buying lunch every day can quickly add up, whereas packing meals using these containers can help you save money. Unlike the Tupperware you’ve likely got kicking around in a kitchen cabinet, each one features a divider running down the middle. The result? Your foods stay separate — all while the airtight lid helps them stay fresh.

38 Mistake: Ruining Delicate Clothes In The Dryer Fix: Hanging Them To Dry On This Laundry Rack Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon I can’t even begin to tell you how many clothes I’ve ruined in the dryer. That’s why I started using a drying rack like this one. The coated steel rungs are smooth, preventing them from snagging on threads. The best part? It also folds down to just 3 inches high, making storage a total breeze.

39 Mistake: Scratching Your Cookware With Tough Scrubbers Fix: Switching Over To These Velvet Dishtowels kimteny Kitchen Cloth Dish Towels (12 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from high-quality coral velvet, these dish towels hold a ton of water to help you tackle messes all over the house. They’re gentle enough for delicate nonstick cookware, as well as highly absorbent when drying dishes. Choose from four colors: purple/grey, pink/green, green/grey, or pink/grey.

40 Mistake: Taking Up Counter Space With A Bulky Dish Rack Fix: Downsizing To This Rollout Over-The-Sink Version Surpahs Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $24 See On Amazon Instead of cluttering up your counters with that bulky dish rack, why not downsize to this over-the-sink version? It takes up hardly any space, all while letting any stray drips fall directly into your sink for easy cleaning. Plus, the heat-resistant rungs mean you can also use it as a trivet if needed.

41 Mistake: Letting Your Snacks Go Stale Fix: Keeping Them Inside These Airtight Containers Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon From cookies to dry black beans, these food containers are perfect for all types of dry ingredients. The airtight lids help keep everything inside fresh — and each one is made from BPA-free, high-quality plastic. “You can tell that the seals are air tight and the plastic is thick,” wrote one reviewer. “They look nice and are stackable, which means they take up less space.”

42 Mistake: Spending Money On Pricy Pre-Made Ice Cream Fix: Churning Your Own With This Ice Cream Maker DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon Gelato, sorbet, frozen yogurt, ice cream — this little machine can make all of them within the comfort of your own home. At less than 1 pound, it’s perfect for small kitchens. Plus, it only takes about 30 minutes to churn up to 16 cups of delicious dessert.