55 Brilliant Finds On Amazon That Make You Look & Feel 10X Better

Sometimes, your mood and your appearance are intertwined — like when stress has you tossing and turning all night, so your under-eyes aren't exactly bright and sparkly come morning. But luckily, this relationship works the other way around, too: A fresh blowout, a pore-cleansing facial, or a self-care practice all have the potential to uplift your mood and leave you feeling rejuvenated. That's why some of the most popular items on Amazon are the ones that make you look and feel 10 times better.

Now, as someone who reviews products for a living, I can tell you that Amazon is absolutely packed with genius items you won't find anywhere else — but out of all the different shopping categories, the brilliant self-care products are my favorite. These are the ones with the potential to actually make a difference in someone's life. They're the things people reach for when they're feeling overwhelmed, or anxious, or tired. They're the things that remind you to take a minute for yourself, because you fully deserve it.

As Audre Lorde says, "Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation." By that logic, self-care is worth the investment — and these well-designed products cut your problems in half so you can look and feel great simultaneously.

1 This Weighted Eye Mask For Headaches, Insomnia & Stress Relief Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask Amazon $34 See On Amazon "I cannot stress how much I love this thing," one reviewer wrote about the Nodpod, while another called it an "amazing sleep aid." Unlike your average sleep mask, this one is weighted with BPA-free microbeads, which can ease sinus pressure, reduce stress, and help you fall asleep faster. The mask also has dual fabrics on either side: cooling jersey and warming fleece.

2 The Shower Version Of A Bath Bomb ZenTyme Moments Shower Steamers (6 Count) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get the soothing, fizzy effects of a bath bomb during your everyday morning routine. These shower steamers don't require you to fill the tub; instead, just position them under a light stream during your shower, and they'll release the relaxing scent of essential oils into the air.

3 A Gold-Plated Chain Necklace With A Volcanic Lava Rock Pendant Aoebi 18k Gold Chain Choker Amazon $11 See On Amazon This beautiful and dainty necklace plated in 18K gold holds a volcanic rock pendant that does more than look cool. Add a drop or two of essential oil to the rock, and it’ll release its fragrance like a personal diffuser.

4 This Light Therapy Lamp That Reviewers Swear By Miroco Therapy Light Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon Even though it takes up limited space on a coffee table or work desk, this light therapy lamp from Miroco emits 10,000 LUX of sun-mimicking illumination. The result, according to reviewers, is heightened energy, a more balanced sleep schedule, and an elevated mood — especially during the dreary cold-weather months.

5 A Heated Eyelash Curler For Way More Volume Anwiner Heated Eyelash Curler Amazon $16 See On Amazon Curl lashes without snagging or pressure — and get way more volume simultaneously. The Hizek heated curler uses thermal protection slots and four adjustable temperatures to curl and set your lashes in one simple motion. It's also USB-rechargeable and reviewers wrote, "I can't believe the before and after difference."

6 These Eco-Friendly Hair Ties That Prevent Damage And Creasing Terra Ties Hair Ties (27-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your hair crease-, damage-, and tangle-free — all while supporting the environment. Terra ties don't use plastic; instead, they're made from cotton and natural rubber. They also come in biodegradable packaging, so you can feel great about an eco-friendly purchase.

7 These 24K Gold Patches To Ease Puffy, Dark Under-Eyes Arvesa Gold Eye Masks (30 Pairs) Amazon $16 See on Amazon Using luxurious ingredients like collagen, hyularonic acid, and genuine 24-karat gold, these under-eye patches aim to soothe and brighten puffy under-eyes in mere minutes. One reviewer wrote, "Leaves my skin so soft! I’ve used under eye masks before and I really love the way they feel. These specifically I put into the fridge to depuff my eye area. I’m really pleased with the fact that my skin didn’t/hasn’t broken out. I have very sensitive skin and I usually break out when using new products. [...] They are very soothing and gentle. Would definitely buy again".

8 These Comfy Slides Named For Their Pillow-Like Softness BRONAX Pillow Slippers Amazon $23 See on Amazon Sometimes you just need clothing that's warm and comfortable. Luckily, these pillow slides are as cozy as they are cute. They're made from cushy, waterproof EVA with thick, supportive soles. - Available Colors: 6 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 An Exfoliating Scrub Glove For Smoother Skin The Original Kessa Hammam Scrubbing Glove Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s easy to maintain an exfoliation routine with this scrubbing glove. Work up a soapy lather with warm water and rub your skin using the glove to slough off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin.

10 These Clear Patches That Heal Blemishes Faster Mighty Patch Amazon B07B4KQVK6 $13 See On Amazon They're subtle, tiny, and transparent, but according to fans, these Mighty Patches pack a serious punch. Simply place them over a pimple, and the hydrocolloid sucks all the gross stuff out overnight, so the blemish is flatter, less red, and well on its way to healing by morning. You can even see the results stuck to the patch when you pull it off.

11 This 5-In-1 Diffuser Alarm Clock From ArtNaturals Sierra Modern Home Essential Oil Diffuser with Bluetooth Amazon $40 See On Amazon In my opinion, nothing says self-care like a versatile, practical gadget. This unit from Sierra Modern Home is a humidifier, essential oil diffuser, alarm clock, Bluetooth speaker, and color-changing night light, all in one. It also has an automatic shut-off function to keep you safe when the tank runs dry, and the woodgrain finish adds a chic touch to any bedside table.

12 Some Gel-Infused Ankle Socks To Soften Calluses NatraCure Moisturizing Gel Socks Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not one for pedicures, peeling masks, or exfoliation tools? These NatraCure ankle socks are infused with a softening, moisturizing gel, which soaks into calluses while you sleep, watch TV, or paint your nails. They're breathable and stretchy to fit most feet, and since they're infused with vitamin E, shea butter, and aloe, even those with sensitive skin say "these socks are perfect!"

13 A Cult-Favorite Facial Cleansing Brush For Gentle Exfoliation EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon This affordable facial cleansing brush gently exfoliates your skin, and is IPX7-rated waterproof so you can use it in the shower. It has five speed settings, and on a single charge it can run for up to 200 uses. According to one reviewer, “I’d been eyeing the Foreo for a while now but couldn’t stomach the price. Found this sonic cleanser on here and ordered immediately. I love it!! The silicone is super hygienic— easy to rinse off and sanitize. My skin always feels super smooth and clean after using this.”

14 This Gorgeous Silk Pillowcase To Pamper Hair & Skin SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase Amazon $19 See On Amazon Upgrade your bed while pampering your hair and skin. The SLPBABY pillowcase is made from genuine mulberry silk (on both sides), which helps to minimize friction, prevent dryness, regulate temperature, and preserve your style. Get it in a huge selection of sizes, solid colors, and gorgeous floral patterns.

15 A Cleansing Brush With 7 Interchangeable Heads VISOFO Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon Believe it or not, you don't have to spend upwards of $100 for a great sonic cleansing brush. This one from PIXNOR has a waterproof, battery-operated design, a powerful two-speed motor, and over 1,500 reviews — all for $20. Thanks to the seven interchangeable heads, you can massage, cleanse, blend, and exfoliate any part of the body.

16 These Odd Concealers That Actually Counteract Discoloration L.A. Girl Pro Conceal Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon At first glance, you might think: "There's no way I'll ever be able to blend those colors into my skin tone," but reviewers couldn't believe how well they corrected discoloration. The L.A. Girl Pro Conceal set comes with green to counteract redness, orange for transparent areas, and yellow for under-eye circles. The consistency is crease-resistant and easy to blend — and reviewers now have "NO idea how [they were] living without these!"

17 A Facial Spray With Chamomile & Lavender Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender Amazon $7 See On Amazon Use the Mario Badescu spray as a facial toner, make-up setter, or aromatherapy mist. It's made with lavender oil, chamomile, and vitamin C, all of which are packed with free radicals and nutrients. Some reviewers even say they spritz it in their hair to "refresh [their] curls" throughout the day.

18 This Adjustable Blackhead Remover Vacuum That Can Help Clear Skin June Julien Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $28 See on Amazon Help clear your skin and reduce the appearance of blackheads, whiteheads, and more with this suction-powered blackhead remover. According to the manufacturer, you'll begin to see results in just two to five weeks. You can even adjust the vacuum's absorption levels to your needs with five different levels. Plus, this unit is totally rechargeable and one charge can last 150 minutes.

19 This Lavender Lotion Formulated With Soothing Aloe Little Moon Essentials Floral Hand & Body Lotion, Relax, 4 Oz. Amazon $18 See On Amazon This relaxing lotion is formulated with soothing aloe and a blend of lavender, chamomile, and rose, for a floral scent you can lather on your hands and body. Not only is this lotion cruelty- and paraben-free, it’s also vegan. This comes in a bunch of different scents, ranging from lemon and vanilla to eucalyptus and rosemary.

20 This Memory Foam Pillow That Cradles Your Neck While You Sleep ZAMAT Contour Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon This luxe memory foam pillow features a contoured design that cradles your neck and supports your shoulders as you sleep. The removable inserts inside can be adjusted to your preferred height, and you can also remove the pillowcase and wash it to keep your bed set-up clean. Over 5,000 Amazon users and counting have invested in this pillow to get a comfortable night’s sleep.

22 This Detangling Brush That Separates & Defines Your Curly Hair Denman Hair Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon This detangling brush can help shaping and defining your curls, and has seven rows of synthetic bristles that gently brush through curly hair. With more than 58,000 Amazon reviews, this brush is one of the most popular options on the internet, and one fan says, “This thing is amazing. Normally, if I comb my hair at any point after I rinse my conditioner out, my waves and curls fall out and get stringy. This brush works exactly as it is supposed to work and helped create ringlets all over my head.”

23 A Finishing Cream To Touch Up Any Flyaways Or Loose Strands Mohoix Finishing Hair Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon A good hair day can do wonders for your mood, and with Mohoix finishing cream, reviewers say every day is a good hair day. The non-greasy formula boosts shine, smooths down flyaways, neatens up-dos, and minimizes frizz — and thanks to the mascara-like brush, it's easy to apply just the right amount. "I never knew I needed this until I bought it, now I can’t live without it!" one reviewer wrote.

24 These Teeth-Whitening Pens That Don't Cause Sensitivities VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pens (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These VieBeauti teeth whitening pens have a near-perfect rating because they're easy to use, don't irritate sensitive teeth or gums, and "actually work," reviewers say. Each pen is filled with enough gel for 20-plus uses, and thanks to the twist design and gentle bristles, it's extremely simple to apply.

25 A Microdermabrasion Roller To Help Your Complexion Glow Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $20 See on Amazon This microdermabrasion roller exfoliates skin so it looks and feels so much better. With its .25-millimeter needles the roller applies light pressure to help reduce the appearance of pores and overall rejuvenate your complexion. One happy customer noted they saw results in just two weeks.

26 This Mist That's Great For Your Hair, Face, Body — You Name It WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Mist Amazon $15 See On Amazon Why does WOW apple cider vinegar mist have such a high rating? Because it's one of the most versatile products you can add to your beauty regimen. Thanks to gentle, balancing ingredients like real apple cider vinegar, rose water, witch hazel, and green tea, you can use this stuff to balance skin tone, set make-up, soften hair, nourish nails, and soothe breakouts.

27 A Workout Balm That Promotes Sweating & Circulation ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle Amazon $40 $20 See On Amazon Drinking enough water is key to looking and feeling your best, and this smart water bottle glows every hour to remind you to drink more water. This BPA-free, 20-ounce water bottle promises to keep your water cool for up to 24 hours without leaking. This comes in four different colors you can choose from.

28 This Sleek Smart Watch That Doubles As A Fitness Tracker Fitpolo Smart Watch Amazon $38 See On Amazon This stylish smart watch doubles as a fitness tracker, but it does much more than track your steps. This waterproof accessories also tracks your sleep, heart rate, phone messages, and more. It even has a built-in alarm as well as music control, and it’s available in four colors.

29 These Velvet Makeup Blenders (& A Cleansing Bar) JUNO & Co. Microfiber Velvet Makeup Blenders (4 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reviewers have called the these velvet sponge their "new favorite makeup sponge for liquid foundation" as well as a great tool for "blush, highlight, contour powder, under eye setting powder.... actually, any setting powder." That's because it's made from a dual-layer microfiber material that applies and blends without soaking up all your product. This set of two even comes with a cleansing bar.

30 A Bottle That's Designed To Help You Drink More Water Green Sequoia Cactaki Water Bottle with Time Marker (32 Oz) Amazon $20 See on Amazon This BPA-free water bottle is marked with times stamps so you can keep track of how much water you've had to drink. After all, studies prove that drinking water is essential to your body's health. Plus for your convenience it just takes the click of a button on the leak-proof lid to open your water bottle and it comes with a convenient carry strap to keep your bottles with you on the go. So, there's no excuse for you not to drink enough water.

31 This Set of Spa Headbands To Keep Your Hair Back During Your Self Care Routine Whaline Spa Facial Headband (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon Now you can easily keep your hair off your face and dry when you're washing your face or while working out. This pack of four terry towel headbands are one size fits all and adjustable thanks to the velcro-strip closure. While super absorbent, these headbands are also breathable, which is why they work well as part of both your skin and exercise routine.

32 This Best-Selling Styling Brush That People Are "Obsessed With" Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Amazon $39 See On Amazon With well over 13,000 reviews and a number-one best-seller status, you can tell at a glance that the Revlon One-Step dryer is special — but how? This two-in-one tool combines a blow dryer with a brush so, as you pull the bristles through your hair, hot air dries and styles strands from inside the barrel. Get it in your choice of four colors.

33 A Balance Disc To Encourage Better Posture RFAQK Inflated Air Stability Wobble Cushion Amazon $17 See On Amazon Simply by adding the disc to your office chair, driver's seat, or favorite recliner, you engage your core and improve your posture. That's because, due to the inflatable textured design, it encourages balance and a straight back — and it's so portable and convenient, reviewers have even incorporated it into their fitness routines.

34 This Massager For Cleaner Hair & An Invigorated Scalp Rolencos Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $7 See On Amazon Thanks to its flexible silicone bristles, the Rolencos massager stimulates circulation in the scalp and deep cleans between strands to remove product build-up. It's also waterproof and fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, so it's no wonder reviewers call it a "life-changing product."

35 A Micro-Needle Roller To Boost Collagen Production Linduray Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon When this tool rolls over the skin, its thousands of tiny needles make microscopic punctures, which then prompt a rush of healing collagen. The result, according to reviews? "The next day after micro needling, my skin is BRIGHT and so so smooth and even."

36 This Shower Head Duo That Turns Your Shower Into A Daily Luxury DreamSpa Rainfall Shower Head and Handheld Shower Combo Amazon $35 See on Amazon This shower head set includes both a rainfall head and a handheld head all in one. With seven settings including power rain, pulsating massage, mist, hydro-mist, eco rain, and water-saving pause, you can customize your shower to your exact needs and preferences. The handheld shower head has a 5-foot stainless steel hose for cleaning versatility. Plus, you don't even need any tools to install this shower head, and reviewers confirm how easy it is to install.

37 This All-In-One Gel Manicure Set So You Can Skip The Salon SOLIDBACK Back Stretcher Amazon $30 See on Amazon This back stretcher can help your back feel so much better. Made of EVA foam that's soft to the touch yet won't buckle under your weight as you stretch, this could be the tool you've been looking for. The Solidback brand even claims to help improve your posture. One reviewer raved, "OBSESSED! It's like yoga stretching without the yoga. I work in an office and sit for most of the day so I have chronic back pain in various spots. Opened this puppy and immediately felt the benefits after using it for only a few minutes. I like to do my upper back as well and it also feels great."

38 This Hair Mask To Encourage Long, Strong Hair Marc Anthony Grow Long Anti-Breakage Hair Mask Amazon $8 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a deep-healing salon day — right in your own bathroom. Marc Anthony Grow Long hair mask has ingredients like argan oil, caffeine, keratin, and ginseng, which both help to strengthen strands and encourage the growth of new ones. "Has changed my damaged hair to healthy!" one reviewer raved. "So worth it and I love that you only have to keep it on for 5 mins!"

39 A Workbook To Help You Cultivate Self-Love The Self-Love Workbook Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers call The Self-Love Workbook an "incredible self-discovery book" and "definitely a great tool to help look into your self." It contains interactive activities, reflective writing prompts, and easy-to-apply advice, all of which aim to boost your self-esteem and "accept who you are wholeheartedly."

40 This Handheld Hair Remover That Causes Zero Pain leuxe Facial Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike shaving or waxing, this facial hair remover doesn't hurt at all. Instead, it uses a hypoallergenic protection net that glides over the skin, so the stainless steel blade can get an exceptionally close trim. It's also battery-operated, waterproof, and has a built-in LED light.

41 A Bee Propolis Throat Spray That Boosts Your Immunity Bee Propolis Throat Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon I swear by this stuff — and so do hundreds of other reviewers: "This spray is incredible! I've been taking it daily for a few months now. I haven't gotten sick and my severe allergies to cedar have subsided." How? The formula uses real bee propolis extract to tackle bacteria before it enters the body, coat the throat, and boost your immune system, all while tasting like candy.

42 These Comfortable Compression Pants That Encourage Circulation Active Research Compression Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These compression pants from Active Research are made with a special material blend. Yes, it's breathable and resistant to odors and bacteria, but it also compresses the muscles to aid in recovery and optimal blood flow, whether you're working out or sitting on a plane. As an added bonus, reviewers say they're well-made, "look so good on," and are "extremely comfortable."

43 This Lavender Candle That Transforms Into A Moisturizing Body Oil Victoria's Lavender Moisturizing Massage Candle Amazon $20 See On Amazon When lit, this candle emits a soothing scent from real lavender essential oil — but the self-care qualities don't end there. The wax is made from avocado oil and shea butter, so when it's in liquid form, you can use it as a moisturizing body oil or a luxurious massage oil.

44 This Rose Quartz Facial Massager That Vibrates Beauty by Earth Jade Roller Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rose quartz rollers are cooling, gentle on skin, and aim to brighten the complexion by encouraging blood flow — and since this quartz roller vibrates, reviewers say it boosts those benefits tenfold. It also runs on batteries for portability and has a few interchangeable heads for versatility.

45 This Roll-On Formula To Ease Razor Bumps, Ingrown Hairs, And Pain Divine Derriere Razor Bump Stopper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Regardless of your preferred hair-removal method, Divine Derriere Razor Bump Stopper aims to soothe inflammation, prevent ingrown hairs, and brighten discoloration. It also cools the skin to minimize pain after shaving or waxing, and it comes in a convenient roller that evenly coats any area.

46 A Thickening Shampoo That Aims To Build Volume Avalon Organics Thickening Shampoo Amazon $6 See On Amazon Those with fine or thinning hair have great things to say about Avalon Organics thickening shampoo, which nourishes strands and builds volume using ingredients like biotin, vitamins, plant proteins, and essential oils. That said, it skips all the nasty ingredients like sulfates and synthetic fragrances.

47 This Weighted Blanket For The "Best Sleep" In Years Syrinx Cooling Weighted Blanket Amazon $49 See On Amazon "Best sleep I have had in years," one reviewer raved, and judging by the 4.4-star rating, others tend to agree. The Syrinx weighted blanket aims to ease your mind and soothe your body by simulating the weighted feeling of a hug. But don't worry — the evenly distributed glass beads and the breathable fabric still allow for ventilation. Get it in seven colors and various weights and sizes.

48 A Quality Dry Brush — With Or Without The Handle ZEN ME Premium Dry Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon For hard-to-reach areas, this premium body brush has a 17-inch wooden handle — but when you need optimal control, the handle slides off and the strap fits comfortably around your fingers. Either way, the natural boar bristles aim to exfoliate your skin, boost circulation, and improve lymphatic flow for a bright, glowing complexion.

49 These Lip Balms That Add Color While They Nourish Sky Organics Tinted Lip Balms (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Drying color, or hydrating lack thereof? You never again have to make that choice. Sky Organics tinted lip balms are made with nourishing ingredients like beeswax, coconut oil, and cocoa butter — but each is infused with a tint (plum, raisin, champagne, and shimmer) to keep your lips looking as great as they feel.

50 This Curved Massage Cane That Can Relieve Hard-To-Reach Places TriggerPoint AcuCurve Massage Cane Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can massage your own back with the help of this trigger-point cane. It’s double sided: One has two massage sphere to target areas around spine, and the other has one sphere for deep-tissue relief. You can also use it on your feet and calves, and many customers commented on how it’s “easy to use.”

51 This Freezable Rolling Massager That Stays Cold For 20 Minutes Each Time Gaiam Restore Cold Therapy Muscle Massage Roller Ball Amazon $13 See On Amazon This cold therapy massager consists of a freezable sphere in a convenient hand-held roller. It eases muscular tension and soothes sore spots, and it’s easy to hold onto (thanks to the grippy surface). Not to mention, the sphere will stay cold for up to 20 minutes after frozen.

52 These Magnetic Lashes That Adhere To The Included Eyeliner Coolours Magnetic Eyeliner Lash Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon Forget messy glue and finicky magnets. This brilliant falsie set comes with magnetized lashes that are drawn to the metallic eyeliner instead of a second pair. As a result, reviewers say it lasts all day and big, volumized lashes have never been so effortless: "This is the first time I have ever been able to successfully wear falsies! The application is so freaking easy!"

53 These Cloths That Fully Remove Makeup With Only Water Rainbow Rovers Makeup Remover Cloths (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Those with sensitive skin spend so much time checking the labels of makeup removers and facial washes. Luckily, even the skeptics have called these Rainbow Rovers cloths "the best magic trick" because they remove all makeup using just water. "I used one end of the cloth and it took off mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow with no residue left," one reviewer wrote — plus they're much more eco-friendly than disposable wipes.

54 A Growth Serum & An Eyeliner In One Hairgenics Pronexa Lavish Liner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Emphasize your lashes while simultaneously growing them. Lavish Liner's formula is jet-black, hypoallergenic, water-resistant, and easy to apply thanks to the precise tip — but it's also infused with biotin and castor oil to nourish lashes and encourage new growth.