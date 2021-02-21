With Valentine's Day and Pancake Day out the way, we now turn to the next major celebration in the UK: Easter. And after the year we've all had, when it comes to picking up your yearly Easter treat, I say the bigger the better. Seriously, we all deserve chocolate galore this time round. With that said, I went scouting for the most luxurious 2021 Easter eggs, and I certainly wasn't disappointed.

The best thing is that these days, luxurious doesn't necessarily mean expensive. Sure, there are some break the bank style options out there if you want to really go all out, but if you're a little more strapped, you can still get something impressive for less. Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, for example, are great places to start with their Percy Pig and Heston offerings respectively.

For those who have some cash to splash, I recommend taking a look on websites of retailers such as Harrods, Selfridges, and Fortnum & Mason. Trust me; you won't be disappointed. Not only do these choices look fantastic, they are also made by expert chocolatiers and are therefore guaranteed to make your mouth water. You're welcome.

