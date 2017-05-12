15 Sweet Things To Text Your Mom On Mother's Day

If going for Mother’s Day brunch with your mom is just not possible, you might be scratching your head for ways to celebrate the holiday if you can’t be together this year. Maybe you wish you lived closer to home or had a second off of work so you could easily shower your mom in the luxury and love she deserves. That's why it's important to think of the best Mother’s Day texts to remind your mom of all the things you appreciate about your relationship.

At the very least, you'll want to convey to your mom that you're so glad about the inspiration she brings to your life. Sending a heartfelt Mother’s Day text does not mean you can’t also give your mom a ring and chat on the phone for a while — it just makes a nice addition to any plans you have in place.

Even if you and your mom aren't, say, Gilmore Girls-level close, it's still a good thing to acknowledge the holiday. A text might be perfect in a situation like this — it shows that you're thinking about your mom and hope things are going well. Of course, even if you two are super close, it's possible that texting is just your prime way of communicating back and forth. So, amidst the 900 texts you normally send to each other, you'll want to make sure your Mother's Day text is top notch.

If you're suffering from writer's block, here are a few good suggestions on what to send to your mom.

1 "Thinking of you today, and every day." rparobe/E+/Getty Images It's important to acknowledge that your mom made a lot of sacrifices in life so that you'd grow up as well-adjusted as you did. As a kid, you may not have noticed or appreciated the things your mom did for you quite like you do now looking back. You should make sure to say that those wise words and emotional support mean something to you every day, not just today.

2 "Thank you so much for loving me unconditionally." It might sound cliche that there's "nothing greater than a mother's love," but it's true. When a child is born, the attachment a mother feels is pretty much immediate. It's weird, but it's one of the reasons as to why we often form such strong relationships with our moms. The bond is tight.

3 "Just reflecting on how happy I am that you're in my life." There's a good chance your mom will respond to this one with "likewise." Children really mix things up, but your family has been there for you since the beginning. This Mother’s Day text will put an instant smile on your mom’s face to last the whole day.

4 "Let's grab coffee soon." Your schedule is so jam-packed, and your mom is fully aware of it. In fact, you usually vent to one another about having no free time on a weekly basis. A text like this shows that you want to make more of an effort to plan one-on-one time, and it's such a sweet gesture.

5 "I see so much of myself in you." I'm going to get personal here — my own mom passed away around 13 years ago. Even so, I've noticed so many little things I do now, as an adult, that are so like my mom. I think she would have appreciated the fact that a lot of her traits have continued on (even the quirky ones). This can be the ultimate compliment for your mom to hear.

6 "You did a really good job." Xsandra/E+/Getty Images Moms don’t always get a lot of compliments. Some people assume that mothers do what they do simply because they have to. Sure, parenting comes with a certain amount of requirements and responsibilities, but you turned out so well because your mother went above and beyond. Make sure you recognize that.

7 "Plan for a bunch of hugs when I see you next." Hugs are great. They make you feel good, and you don't have to carry them around with you if you live far away. From here, you can plan a specific day and time for a lengthy and worthwhile visit with your mom.

8 Send over some throwback photos. Moms like to recollect on old memories just like anyone else. Before you throw them on Instagram, text your mom a few of your favorite photos from childhood. Or even better, the two of you can swap. Seeing yourself as a kid will make you respect your mother even more (if that’s possible).

9 Text over a poem. Even if you're not a writer, you can find a published poem that relates to your relationship with your mom. A poem is the closest thing you can get to a "texted gift." If your mom is an avid reader, this gesture will feel even more meaningful and special.

10 "You'll always be an important part of my life." Sometimes, as you grow older, your mom may be wary of “intruding” in your new life. It's important for your mom to know that no matter what, she'll always have a spot front and center in your mind and heart.

11 "I’m so proud to call you my mom!" FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images Just as moms don’t often receive enough compliments, when is the last time someone straight up told your mom they’re proud of her? It’s probably been a while. Let your mom know how much you admire the person she is.

12 "Everything I am, I am because of you. Thank you for your encouragement, love, and support." It’s nice to acknowledge your mother’s role in your own success. Parenting is not easy, and letting your mom know you recognize the fine job she did will have you both beaming with joy. Plus, you’ve got to give credit where credit is due — and your mom will love receiving that.

13 "Next time we get together it’s pedicures on me. I love you!" Even if you can’t see your mom on the actual holiday, let her know you still have something special planned for the two of you. Be it pedicures, brunch, watching a game — whatever you bond over best. Now your mom will have something to look forward to even after the day has ended — just be sure to follow through and actually plan it out.

14 "There is no one else I’d rather have as a mom. You’re the best." As with anything in life, it’s hard not to get caught up in comparisons. Being a mom is no different. Maybe other moms could afford to take their kids on more vacations, or didn’t have to work and could spend all day with their children. But none of that is what truly matters, so remind your mom that she is the mother you would pick time and time again.