Nando’s Has Renamed Its Medium Sauce In Honour Of Adele

Die-hard Adele fans and chicken lovers unite because this coming weekend Nando’s will be (temporarily) renaming its medium spice to honour the singer and her new album, 30.

The chicken chain will be changing their Medium sauce to “Easy On Me” between Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, giving fans a chance to celebrate the star’s much-anticipated album release. The sauce will be available for fans to order nationwide on Delivery and Click & Collect via Nando’s website and Deliveroo, as well as in person at Nando’s Wood Green, which is the Nando’s restaurant closest to Adele’s home borough of Tottenham.

Those really committed to the cause can also enter to be one of 30 who will win their own limited edition “Easy On Me” sauce bottle. You can find out details of how to do so via Nando’s website.

This announcement will come as no surprise to fans who already understand the mutual adoration Adele and Nando’s have for each other. In fact, Adele is a known Nando’s advocate, having mentioned the chicken chain several times in the past.

For example, in her recent Live on Instagram, Adele referenced Nando’s by revealing her spice of choice is Medium (hence the name change) and she also shared her exact order with Vogue last month. “I get a quarter of chicken with some coleslaw, some rice, and some fries,” she said. “And I get Medium Peri heat, Peri sprinkles on my fries as well.”

Adele also famously gave Nando’s a shout out at one of her gigs ways back in 2016, much to the restaurant’s glee.

If it’ good enough for Adele...