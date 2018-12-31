For some people, holidays are a time to relax, log off, and do as little as possible. For others, it's a great time to shop and scope out a few good deals. If you're more the latter, you'll want to make sure you know all about the New Year's Day 2021 deals and freebies available. Starting off the new year saving money isn't a bad way to begin, right?

Because the holiday is piggybacking off the last day of the year, end-of-year clearance sales are still aplenty. Stores are still trying to get rid of their inventory, so now is the time to take advantage of a huge saving opportunity. Whether you're stockpiling sweaters for next year, looking for discounted holiday decor, upgrading your furniture, or revamping your whole style, New Year's Day sales are going to be hugely resourceful. While stores will have COVID-19-related shopping restrictions, they'll likely still be open and offering sales to make your trip worth it. Many of these deals are also available online so you don't need to brave the store or even brave putting on pants.

If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, now is your chance to get that epic sale price you deserve. Of course, if you want to do absolutely nothing on New Year's Day, that's cool too. After the year we've all had, you've more than earned some R&R. Fortunately, a lot of these deals will be running through the first week of January. Happy New Year and happy saving.

A Free Heineken Dry January Pack Heineken The beer brand is bringing back their exclusive Dry January Pack which comes with 31 mini-cans of alcohol-free Heineken 0.0. Starting Dec. 28 at 11 a.m EST, these limited-edition January Dry Packs will be available for free at BeerForJanuary.com. However, supplies are limited so you'll want to act fast.

$5 Off Alcohol Delivery From Drizly Drizly At the beginning of 2020, alcohol delivery service Drizly offered new users $5 off or free delivery for the first few days of the year. Though they haven't said whether that promotion is returning for 2021, new users can still get $5 off on their first order with the promo code HELLO. They're also running a promotion until Dec. 31, 2020 for $5 off with the code HOLIDAY5.

Clearance Items At Dillard's Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dillard's is known for its major New Year's Day deals. These sales offer up to 60% off clearance items and usually start at midnight on New Year's Day. While they haven't given exact details for their 2021 New Year's Day sale, you'll want to keep that tab open once the clock strikes 12.

40-60% Off Everything At Express Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Express is currently offering 40-60% off everything. Yes, everything. As in, all of the things. Last year, New Year's markdowns went as high as 70%. So, chances are good you'll find something on clearance.

50% Off Sale Items At Express Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images From now until the end of the day on Jan. 5, get an extra 50 percent off all sale items at when shopping for Kate Spade online using code BIGGESTSALE.

Up To 70% Off On Home Items At Overstock.com Shutterstock For their year-end clearance event, Overstock.com is discounting various home items up to 70 percent off select items and get free shipping to boot.

$300 Off Select Mattresses At Mattress Firm Shutterstock New year, new bed. Until Dec. 22, 2020, Mattress Firm is offering a whopping $300 off select mattresses. For deals you can still snag in the new year, the retailer is offering a free adjustable base with the purchase of a queen mattress $699 and up. Use the promo code ELEVATE before Jan. 20, 2021 to get this deal. .

Save Hundreds Of Dollars On Furniture At Crate & Barrel Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Crate & Barrel currently has major discounts on clearance items. From 30% off holiday decor to hundreds of dollars of select furniture, you'll be able to find just what you need to start that redecorating project you've been dreaming about.

Free Smoothies From Smoothie King Smoothie King The smoothie shop is giving 50 people free smoothies for full year. If you're one of the first 50 people to share 3 of your 2021 health and fitness goals with Smoothie King on Dec. 29, you'll get 365-days worth of smoothies. Even if you aren't among the first 50, anyone who submits their health/fitness goals between Dec. 29, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021 will get a free 12 oz. Metabolism Boost Smoothie.

Win A Month's Supply Of Water Danone Starting Jan. 1, 2021, Danone's new bottled water offering Volvic is running a month's supply of water giveaway in honor of Dry January. If you want a chance to replace your wet bar with your dry one, you'll need to share some new habits or recipes that are helping you commit to on Instagram and tag #VolvicStrongJan and @Volvic_USA.